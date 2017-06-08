Regal Entertainment Group: Rumors Of The Movie Theater Industry's Death Are Highly Exaggerated

Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC) is the second largest domestic movie theater operator by screen count. AMC (NYSE:AMC) is the largest post its purchase of Carmike.

Regal (and the movie theater industry, in general) has been a favorite and poorly chosen company among the short selling community. 20.6mm shares are currently sold short, over 18% of the float. Over 18mm shares have been sold short on average for the past five years, while the stock has returned 14.83% compounded annually during that time. 7.50% of that return has come from dividends and special dividends.

The Thesis

I'm not here to argue that the movie theater industry is on the verge of some massive growth. It is largely dependent on a film slate that varies in quality from year to year. But as I referenced, this business throws off a lot of cash, which Regal management pays out in a $.22 quarterly dividend and periodic $1 special dividends.

Even with a recent capital expenditure cycle to put in reclining seats, the company has not had a year below $192mm of free cash flow (operating cash flow - capital expenditure). That "low" point occurred in a relatively weak box office year of 2014.

While we're on the subject (and part of the subject of the article). Contrary to what seems like popular opinion, people still go to the movies. While attendance has its ups and downs and is lower than it was 10 years ago, we're talking about a less 5% down over 10 years. Meanwhile, look at average ticket price increases. They have grown from $6.88 in 2007 to $8.84 this year. That is a 28% increase. More info is available here.

The box office growth doesn't even tell the whole story. The investment in reclining seats has coincided with an investment in better, higher-end food, easier access to concessions (via app ordering) and alcohol service in many cases. That has led to concession revenue growth of 27% since 2007 for RGC. Again, not a crazy growth rate but growth nonetheless. Moreover, concessions are an 88% margin business versus attendance which averages less than 50% (studio split). So, if I'm going to pick one to grow more than the other, it's concessions.

Seeing these numbers, what exactly are the shorts betting on? Fair question. The current scare people are pointing to is PVOD or a shortening of the release cycle where movies are either released simultaneously with the theatrical release or in a much shorter time frame than it has been to date. To date, the theaters and studios haven't been able to come to an agreement. There was a recent piece written on AMC that does a good job parsing the two sides. Read that so I don't have to reinvent the wheel here, but long story short: it's in everyone's best interest to work it out, and I'm confident they will.

Moreover, PVOD is hardly the first "kill shot" for the movie industry. If you go back and look, most major new technologies have led people to predict the end of the theaters. Television, color television, cable television, the VCR, Pay-Per-View, the DVD, satellite television, Redbox, Netflix, Netflix streaming. Theaters have survived them all, and this year, the box office is on pace to be the biggest ever.

Speaking of AMC, I think there has been some knock-on pressure on RGC from AMC. The piece on AMC lays out the argument for that stock, and I largely agree with it. But any weakness in AMC translating to RGC is largely an opportunity as RGC has none of the issues impacting AMC (beyond the silly industry worries). It has a very clean balance sheet, no execution risk on big new acquisitions (the company has only done small deals), and it pays a bigger dividend.

Lastly, on the dividend. RGC is only ~3x leveraged on a net basis and has nothing coming due until 2022. Even with the elevated capital expenditure for the reclining chairs, it should generate over $250mm of free cash this year. The company has been paying a $1 special dividend every other year. It skipped it in 2016, but it's hard to see it taking leverage any lower, so another special dividend is certainly possible this year.

The Numbers

$3.297bln market cap (at $21.00) + $2.221bln debt - $409mm cash = $5.118bln EV

$675mm estimated 2017 adjusted EBITDA = 7.7x

$260mm estimate 2017 Free Cash Flow = 8% yield

The Risks

Prolonged run of a bad movie slate

Some new technology that accelerates attendance declines

Inability to pass through ticket price increases

Inability to continue improving concession sales per patron

Conclusion

I have traded theater stocks for 15 years. The industry has seen a few changes over that time but, by and large, is a pretty stable free cash generator that management regularly returns to shareholders via dividends or special dividends. I think this stock is down because of pressure on other players in the space. This down move is an opportunity, particularly in light of a good box office year with a decent looking slate for 2018 as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.