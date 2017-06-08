Teligent: A Speculative Growth Opportunity

Although the stock price has languished since the company's re-branding in October 2015, I predict it will enjoy similar growth once it crosses into positive earnings territory.

All things being equal, Teligent will be consistently profitable in 2 to 5 years, and should translate its sales growth rate into a similar rate for earnings.

Teligent, although not consistently profitable, has grown its sales every year for the past five years at an average rate of 70%.

Teligent, a company involved in the development and manufacture of cosmetics, cosmeceuticals and topical and injectable pharmaceuticals, spends heavily on R&D and PP&E.

Although the cosmetics sector has under-performed the market, there's no value opportunity, but there is a growth story.

I recently spent a shockingly large amount of money on cosmetics, not makeup but sciency skin care products. I wasn't even in the market for it and I spent so much I felt remorse. On the bright side, it made me curious about this industry and I found a company that looks poised for exponential growth.

Portfolio v. The Market

I started with a portfolio of companies in the beauty industry:

Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Inc. (NYSE:COTY) The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE:EL)

e.l.f . Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

L'Oreal SA (OTCPK:LRLCF)

Elizabeth Arden, Inc (NASDAQ:RDEN)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Shiseido Company Ltd. (OTCPK:SSDOF)

Teligent , Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

We can see from this chart that this portfolio has under-performed the market (I also ran it against a more related index, the Dow Jones US Consumer Goods, the results are very similar).

No Opportunity for Value Investors

My next question was whether this was a question of the subsector being unpopular. I used the TTM PE ratio to get a general sense of the valuations. Because of the very low or negative earnings, nothing looked attractive with the exception of IPAR at 21.

Quality of Earnings

If you consider a company's financials to be significant in your evaluation of an investment opportunity, then I'd like to state the importance of a review of the quality of earnings (Q of E). If you don't consider financials to be useful or want to know how a Q of E model can help, I'll share my observations. Earnings are the gravitational force that sets securities moving through the stock market firmament. Good earnings will keep them spinning in their orbits. Bad ones can send them crashing toward the sun.

But more importantly, there is pressure on management to meet earnings expectations. A good Q of E model can help you see whether there is strength, weakness or manipulation behind the numbers.

Let's look at the earnings quality of this portfolio. The best possible score is eight. RDEN is the best at seven followed by EL and TLGT and six. IPAR at four is not sufficient for me to consider it further.

A bit about this model

I derived this Q of E model from the work of Lev & Thiagarajan. The eight criteria I use are outlined in my previous article on Novo Nordisk.

I set up my criteria so that a result greater than zero is a positive signal and less than zero is a negative signal. When I get a positive signal, I assign that metric a value of 1. When I get a negative signal I assign the metric a value of zero. I sum all the ones and zeros to get a "sum of scores" - a value out of eight.

In this article I want to explain the model a little more by delving into one of the metrics, the "% change is sales - % change in accounts receivable" factor.

This factor says that if the year over year change in sales increases more then the year over year change in accounts receivable changes (or conversely the year over year decrease in sales is less than the decrease in accounts receivable) that's good. If the change in accounts receivable is greater than the change in sales, that's bad, or more precisely it can be a sign that management is more aggressively trying to recognize revenue, or that the sales cycle is getting longer, or collectibility is becoming an issue.

All of the other Q of E metrics work in a similar manner.

Teligent Invests Heavily in R&D and Plant, Property & Equipment

Relative to sales, TLGT spends a disproportionate amount on research and development, far more than its competitors and more than most major pharmaceutical companies (note, I chose Major Pharm because TLGT could certainly be classified as a pharmaceutical company rather than a beauty one) .

In 2016, they invested close to $22 million in their facilities, a 4-fold increase over the previous year. Relative to the size of the company, this is significant.

TLGT is able to turn its R&D into intellectual property. They have a stable of approved products and dozens in their pipeline.

Sales Growth

Relative to its peers, TLGT is the only firm to achieve year over year growth in its sales for the past five years. This translates into an average of rate of 70% per year.

Board Diversity

There's been numerous studies that show a diverse board creates shareholder wealth. Different genders, ethnicities and backgrounds combat group think which in turn can generate superior results. TLGT'sboard has four women out of 11, which is better than average and also crosses the "three woman minimum" that seems to be necessary to reap the benefits of a diverse board.

Forward Looking Results

TLGT needs to become profitable, then be consistently profitable and then grow its earnings year over year to be a great growth company. I'm not concerned about the first. I can see that happening in 2017 or 2018. By 2020, I forecast they'll have demonstrated consistent profitability, but the final step is more difficult to predict. They'll need to capitalize on their momentum, keep growing those earnings and they need to be high quality. I'd like to see their Q of E be at least seven.

Forward looking results, all things being equal.*

2016 (actual) 2017 (forecast) 2018 (forecast) 2019 (forecast) Gross Margin - 63% growth 34.687M 56.448M 91.861M 149.49M S, G & A expense - 45% growth 32.145M 46.438M 67.0874M 96.918M Operating Margin 2.542M 10.01M 24.773M 52.571M Interest Expense - 4% growth 13.304M 13.829M 14.375M 14.942M Pre-Tax Profit (Loss) (11.698M)** (3.819M) 10.399M 37.63M

*Growth factor from 2015-2016

**Includes $.936M of non-operating income.

Be Aware of the Risk Factors

Teligent is a small-cap, speculative stock. There are risk factors you need to be aware of - cash, gross margin and return on assets & equity.

Its cash is OK at $66M and working capital at $88M, but it's declined from the previous year by 24% and 17% respectively. It should be sufficient to bring them to profitability, but if not they'll have to go to market and that entails risk and expense.

One final word on the subject, management commented on this in the 2016 Notes to the Financial Statements. They believe they will not need to raise money.

TLGT's gross margin at 51% looks healthy but when you compare it to its peers, it's below average.

I also looked at the Return on Assets and the Return on Equity. I based both on operating margin (EBIT) in order to take out the unique financing choices made by each company. In both cases TLGT is a laggard, although you do have to temper this with the knowledge that they spend a lot on R&D, which depresses the returns.

In Conclusion

TLGT has a number of appealing factors - good quality of earnings, very strong and consistent sales growth, a diverse board, and faith in the future demonstrated by the large relative spend on R&D and plant and equipment.

There are areas to be concerned about - it's gross and operating margins, ROA and ROE are all below average. It's not yet consistently profitable and it's possible their working capital will be insufficient to fund operations and they'll have to raise money.

Taking both the pros and cons into consideration, in my opinion, TLGT has great upside potential. It's a strong buy if you are comfortable with the risk.