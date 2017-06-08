Jason Industries: This $1 'Turnaround' Stock Is Being Bought By Insiders

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) is a manufacturer of industrial products, including seating, components, and goods for the automotive sector. It makes upholstered passenger seats (under the brand name "Milsco" for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), John Deere (NYSE:DE), and other well-known companies. These seating products are used in boats, tractors, forklifts, golf carts, motorcycles, and construction equipment.

Jason Industries also makes smart utility meters, gas engine components, lawn and garden drives, anti-slip walking surfaces for railcars, fencing, outdoor furniture, lighting, and more products that are used every day by consumers and industry. I first started researching this company several months ago because the stock price was beaten down and the company was taking action to streamline operations and improve profit margins. The stock price has not rebounded yet. In fact, it is trading for just around $1.40 per share.

However, there are multiple signs that this stock is too cheap to ignore, and management is coming through on its turnaround goals. There have been a number of recent insider buys on this beaten down stock, which leads me to believe that they are also seeing significant turnaround potential. In addition to these company-specific positives, there are also some macro trends which could soon begin to benefit Jason Industries. This includes the fact that the US Dollar has been declining and that could boost profit margins on exports for this company. Strengthening product demand at companies like Caterpillar and Deere has sent those stocks to new 52-week highs recently, and since those companies are major customers for Jason Industries, it could also see more demand in the future. Improving economic growth in the US and Europe should benefit Jason Industries as well. For all of these reasons, it appears that this stock has hit rock bottom levels, and it could be on the verge of a significant breakout to the upside:

As the chart above shows, this stock appears to have put in a bullish double bottom in April and May. For the past few weeks, it has been building a base around the $1.40 per share range. This is right around the 50-day moving average of $1.36 per share, which is indicated by the blue trend line. The red trend line represents the 200-day moving average, which is $1.70 per share, and in a rebound, that is where the stock could be headed next. Overall, the chart is indicating that this stock has bottomed out and even built a base around current levels, so as investor confidence returns (that this stock has reached rock bottom), the next move could be to the upside. Recent financial results also indicate that this company is seeing a turnaround in fundamentals, which also supports a higher stock price.

Recent Financial Results Were Better Than Expected:

For the first quarter of 2017, Jason Industries reported revenues of $175.2 million, adjusted EBITDA of $18.6 million, and an adjusted net profit of about $300,000 or 1 cent per share. This was significantly better than the analyst estimates which expected a loss of 11 cents per share for the quarter. In addition, management reaffirmed full-year guidance for 2017 and stated:

"We are beginning to see the results of our quality, delivery, portfolio optimization and cost reduction initiatives reflected in our financial performance and the rate of new business awards received in the quarter. We continue to aggressively pursue further operational improvement opportunities while driving growth via new customers, new markets, and new products."

For the full year 2017, Jason reaffirms guidance of net sales in the range of $650-670 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $64-67 million.

Jason Industries has taken a number of steps to reduce costs and streamline operations. Management was smart to wind down operations in Brazil and take other actions which are designed to reach a goal of $30 million in annual costs savings by 2018. Based on the fact this company has about 25.9 million shares outstanding, success in implementing $30 million in costs cuts is equivalent to about $1.10 per share, some or all of which could directly flow to the bottom line by 2018. The company summarized these cost cutting/streamlining actions and the recent progress by stating:

"Total Cost Reduction and Margin Expansion program savings were $4.6 million in the first quarter with a total of $14.6 million since the inception of the program. Actions taken and announced to-date are expected to achieve $22 million in annual run-rate cost savings of the $30 million target to be achieved by the end of 2018. Highlights from the program and other activities include: Concluded wind down of the Brazil operations, finalizing the Company's exit from low-margin business within the Finishing segment.

Consolidation of Components facilities in Libertyville, Illinois well under way and is on track for completion in the fourth quarter.

Successfully executed a sale leaseback of a core U.S. facility subsequent to the first quarter, generating $5.6 million in net proceeds."

Potential Downside Risks Appear Limited At This Time:

Let's take a look at the balance sheet and some other financial metrics: Jason Industries has about $428 million in debt and around $41.5 million in cash. That debt load is a potential downside risk if the company were to continue posting losses. However, with $41.5 million in cash, the company appears to have plenty of liquidity, and since it recently posted a slight profit, the debt is less of a concern for me. In addition, $428 million in debt appears reasonable for a company that is generating $650-670 million in revenues each year.

According to the latest data from Shortsqueeze.com, only 108,200 shares are currently short. This represents much less than 1% of the float, and that tells me that shorts do not see major downside risks for this stock. So overall, it seems clear that short sellers do not see much of an opportunity in terms of additional downside risk. However, it appears that insiders and analysts are clearly seeing significant upside potential for this beaten down stock. Insiders have accelerated share purchases recently, and late last year, analysts at Stifel reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target. That implies potential upside of more than double the current share price.

Multiple Insiders Have Been Recently Buying Shares:

As mentioned earlier, a number of insiders have been accumulating more shares at current levels. As shown in the data provided below by Yahoo Finance, directors, officers, and significant beneficial owners like Wynnefield Partners (which now owns nearly 20% of Jason Industries) have purchased stock as recently as just a few days ago.

Insider Transactions Reported - Last Two Years

In addition to these recent insider buys, management already owns a significant stake in this company. For example, Jeffry N. Quinn (the Chairman of Jason Industries) owns about 4 million shares (or about 15% of the entire company), which means his interests are very heavily aligned with common shareholders.

If Jason Industries Can Return To The Profitability It Has Historically Enjoyed, The Upside Could Be Significant:

In terms of what the potential is for this stock, it makes sense to look at some past financial history. This company has posted losses for the last couple of years. However, Jason Industries posted a $14.7 million net profit in 2012, on $655 million in revenues. In 2013, it posted a net profit of $24.1 million on revenues of about $681 million. We know the company has reaffirmed revenues of between $650 million to $670 million for 2017, which is similar to the revenues it posted in 2012 and 2013 when it earned solid profits. That shows the company can be profitable at this (current) level of revenues. This company currently has about 25.9 million shares outstanding, so if it was able to post a net profit of $24.1 million as it did in 2013, this would be equivalent to nearly $1 per share in earnings. If it posted a profit of $14.7 million as it did in 2012, that would be equivalent to about 57 cents per share in earnings. That level of earnings would support a much higher share price, and it is worth noting that this stock traded for about $10 per share in 2014.

In Summary:

This beaten down stock looks too cheap to ignore, and there are multiple signs that it has bottomed out: The chart indicates it has bottomed out. The company has recently reported better-than-expected financial results, insiders are buying now (and not selling), and this company could be poised to benefit from the resurgence in expected demand from companies like Caterpillar and Deere. With the company having ample liquidity, improving financial results, and little short interest, the potential downside risks appear limited. I believe this stock could rebound to $1.70 per share in the short term since that is the 200-day moving average. It could then push towards the analyst price target of $3.25 per share in the coming months, if the company continues to post improved financial results.

With management showing that it is delivering cost cuts that are leading to better-than-expected results and with the US Dollar weakening and global economic activity improving (especially in Europe), it seems that a new and positive trend is developing for Jason Industries and its shareholders. Obviously, this stock remains speculative until the company is back to producing consistent profits, but the allure of buying cheap now (along with the insiders), just as financial results and management efforts to cut costs are producing results is very appealing. The risk/reward ratio appears to be very attractive (this is probably why multiple insiders are buying), and the risk of a worst-case scenario, which suggests about $1 of downside, is greatly outweighed by what could be a few dollars or more worth of long-term upside.

