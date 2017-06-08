Palo Alto: Recovery Or Mediocrity?

Palo Alto-Was this quarter an indication that the company is giving birth to a sustainable growth paradigm

I really don't feel that to be the case. I think that the sources of the company's "over-performance" this past quarter continue to be troublesome. And I think that the company's competitive positioning has deteriorated and will likely continue to do so despite huge spending in this area. For most of its life, Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) has been considered to be both the technology leader and the sales juggernaut in the cyber-security space and in particular the next gen firewall (NXFW) category. It is harder to make that assertion unreservedly these days. And yet, in the wake of one "snap back quarter" after several quarters of disappointment, the company's share valuation has once again moved to premium levels. That seems to me more than a little hard to justify. In fact, as I will be at some pains to point out, the quarter just reported really was not a "snap-back" as I might use such a term in defining an investment thesis.

Last week, in the wake of the company's earnings release, and a timely plug on "Mad Money" shares of Palo alto rocketed ahead by almost 20% That actually leaves the shares up 12% year to date and is, in whole or in part, a metaphor regarding just how insatiable the demand has been for tech shares, regardless of operational performance. While the IGV is up 27% YTD, the IGV hasn't cut its forecast and while I haven't the time to do the work, my guess is that the holistic estimates for the constituents within the IGV index have materially increased their forecasts for the balance of this calendar year.

There may be some who find this probe of sub-headline numbers and of second order derivative metrics to be a bit turgid. I suppose in some ways that is the case. But when there is so much mis-information and surface analysis in the ether, I think it makes sense for me to focus on what readers aren't seeing and what hasn't been pointed out. Readers need all of the facts, and not just the headlines to make an informed judgment. And readers need to avoid being entrapped by spurious headlines that ignore all of the trends that the company reported in its earnings release.

Before discussing the company's results in detail, let me express a mea culpa. I suggested three months ago that PANW shares were not worth buying on that dip. I was simply wrong-or perhaps more likely, got my timing wrong. The arguments I advanced at the time are likely to still be valid, but most likely I was tripped up in terms of timing by o;' man product cycle.

There is the old saw about those who don't know history being doomed to repeat it. Apparently the first record of the saying or some close approximation comes from the pen of Edmund Burke, one of the leading statesmen of the late 18th century. There have been many similar quotes recorded since that time.

Mr. Burke supported our revolution in Parliament and against the King and much of the British establishment. And yet, just a few years later Mr. Burke opposed the French Revolution as the product of extremism, passion and emotion. Many of us American conservatives consider him to be the father of our philosophy.

I think Mr. Burke would be amused by the passions we have in supporting or deprecating our investments. And I think he would tell us that we need to sharpen our pattern recognition skills and be careful about assuming either the best or the worst of our investments. And I think if Mr. Burke looked at the investment results in the tech space in the past year or so he would shake his head and ask the inevitable question about bubbles and passions and how investors have come to the conclusions they have.

I mention all this before starting my narrative focused on Palo Alto exclusively because I have to consider context. I just had the occasion to write about Workday. I wanted to point out to readers that WDAY's (NYSE:WDAY) valuation, based on what historically had been considered to be reasonable, had essentially slipped its moorings.

The story of PANW these days is a bit different. It has seen higher valuation metrics-it has been an expensive stock to own since it first came public. What is a bit different is the issue of competitive ranking and growth of the cyber-security space. For most of its life, PANW enjoyed both a differentiated valuation, a differentiated growth rate and a differentiated product position. The results of this past quarter haven't magically restored that paradigm.

Just the facts Ma'am

That's what Sgt. Joe Friday of Dragnet used to say back in the 1950's when I watched the show. And it equally worth quoting in considering the share price reaction to this company's fiscal Q3 earnings results. Here is a brief recapitulation of what the company actually did report. Revenues grew by 26% year on year. That is the same percentage growth rate as the prior quarter. Product revenues declined from last quarter and are essentially unchanged from a year ago. On the other hand, they were noticeably better than the company's prior forecast. Subscription and support revenues increased 46% from a year ago. But important to note, subscription revenues only increased 5.5% sequentially. A year ago, sequential growth was 11.5% and actually greater in dollars than the sequential increase just reported. Sequential growth had been 8% the prior year.

The company saw a significant decrease in the growth of deferred revenue this quarter. Deferred revenue growth fell by 19% sequentially and 20% year on year. The prior year, the company had a 20% increase in the quarterly growth in deferred revenues. The decline in the deferred revenue growth led to a noticeable decrease in the billings growth rate. It came to 11% this quarter it had been 22% last quarter. It declined in absolute dollars by about 3% sequentially.

Product gross margins fell noticeably and subscription gross margins also fell-just by not as much. The CFO essentially implied that the deterioration of gross margins was a function of the introduction of new products and might be expected to continue for a few quarters. It is, I think, unfortunate to even look at gross margins on a non-GAAP basis. It is completing misrepresenting the trends. The fall of product gross margins by 320 basis points sequentially ought to set off some alarm bells somewhere.

The CFO also suggested that discounting was less this quarter sequentially and was consistent with year earlier levels. Not to put too fine a point on it, but the fact that discounting was less but gross margins declined might suggest that the list prices of the new products have a smaller premium when compared to the prior level of list prices. For some years now, Palo Alto has been known as a company with premium prices for what have been considered premium solutions. The evidence of this quarter might suggest that the paradigm is changing.

The company did restrain its opex which declined by 2% sequentially on a GAAP basis. As a result of top-line growth and flat sequential spend on opex, the company's operating loss improved slightly sequentially and year on year. And stock based comp fell by 9% sequentially although it remained at higher levels than in the prior year. Overall, outstanding shares increased by 3.6% year on year were consistent sequentially. The company is forecasting that average shares will resume their climb this quarter. The company spends much of its free cash flow buying back stock to prevent outstanding shares from further diluting current shareholders.

The financials now reflect a material change in accounting for sales commissions which significantly reduces the amount recognized up front. The accounting change is adding approximately 180-190 bps to reported profitability both GAAP and non-GAAP. That is approximately $.29/share, GAAP. The company has adjusted its prior year's earnings presentation to take account of the accounting change. But the organic margin improvement, as reported is about 100 bps-something but really not a very rapid road to profitability. At that rate it will take a decade or probably several to reach GAAP profitability for this company.

It would, I think be difficult to say that the results in isolation represent any kind of evidence of a snap back quarter. One thing that should be noted is that the company is in the midst of a product refresh transition. The company announced both new software (OS 8.0) and a range of new hardware including 6 new firewall appliances. Without discussing the details, it is said by management to be the most significant product refresh in the company's history. It seems inevitable that some of the "over-performance" this past quarter was related to the timing of the product refresh which has been well advertised and discussed in the industry press.

Before moving on to forward guidance, let's take a look at the company's forecast and compare it to actual attainment. In all, the company had provided a forecast for Q2 revenues of about $415 million of revenue. That would have been sequentially down by a couple of per cent compared to the actual attainment of Q2. Actual revenues came in at $432 million. So, overall, that is a beat of about 4%. Sorry, a 4% top line beat doesn't cause me to rerate the shares.

The company had forecast that product revenues would be between $145-$148 million. That would have represented a decline of 13% sequentially. The decline, instead, was just 2%. One thing to note is that product revenues have been noticeably weak for the past 5 quarters at this point. I think a more reasonable explanation for the performance this past quarter relates partially to the fact that there has been no growth for 5 quarters and that level of performance is below some kind of longer term growth expectation.

The other factor to consider, and most likely the main cause of the beat, is the extent to which the product cycle changed comparisons. How much of the company's product revenue performance was a function of pent-up demand from the past several quarters and how much related to some reversion to a long term mean growth rate? I do not know, and when asked, the company CEO couldn't readily answer. But again, I am not in the "gotcha" business. I am simply observing that under the circumstances, the performance of product revenues in a given quarter that was also marked by the most significant set of product introductions in the company's history, is likely to have been noticeably correlated with that introduction. I would not be surprised if the introduction might continue to drive product revenue growth to some extent this quarter and perhaps a quarter or two beyond. But I don't think the results built on what in the nature of things is an ephemeral event, is something that ought to be used to forecast longer term growth or success for the company.

The company indicated that it anticipated that billings growth would trail revenue growth by 1000-1500 basis points each quarter. And that is actually about what happened. Billings for the quarter were up 12% compared to revenue growth of 25%. I suppose it is possible to say that billings were better than expected to the extent that revenues were better than expected. But as highlighted earlier, the growth in deferred revenues declined significantly in the quarter. To the extent that one uses the percentage or absolute change in deferred revenues to forecast as part of the basis to forecast future performance, then this quarter was every bit as disappointing, if not more so, than had been feared at the end of second quarter results.

I do put lots of stock in the percentage growth in deferred revenues as a leading indicator. There was nothing in these results that provided me with much in the way of comfort. I obviously don't have the opportunity to read all of the reports of all of the many analysts who comment about this name. I am surprised under the circumstances, that there were not a few more doubting Thomases. What might appear to be a satisfactory quarter on the surface was no such thing. When more carefully considered, especially looking at the company waning growth in deferred revenues and the impact of the company's product cycle, there is no real evidence that this quarter represented some material bounce-back from a strong of disappointing operational performances.

The non-GAAP profit of $0.67/share compared to a prior forecast of $0.55/share. That is a difference of $11 million in profit dollars. Synthesizing what happened, gross margin dollars rose by $11 million compared to expectations even though the gross margin percentage decline and operating expenses were consistent with the company's prior forecast.

The company, on its Q2 conference call, had forecast that it would continue to a free cash flow margin of between 35%-40% including the costs of its new headquarters facility. Free cash flow was exactly in the middle of the forecast range coming in at $162 million, or 37.7% of revenues. CFFO actually ticked down marginally in Q3. Overall, the declines in the contribution of deferred revenues and stock based comp were offset by balance sheet items, particularly receivables and payables. I don't imagine anyone who does analysis as a profession likes to see cash flow that is built on balance sheet sources, but that is one reason not to look at quarterly cash flow results. In any event, stock based comp represented 55% of CFFO this past quarter, still terribly elevated but better than 59% in the prior quarter.

Evaluating guidance

When I evaluate guidance, I try to look at the forecasting capability of the company in terms of its most recent accuracy as well as considering changes in the environment. I often make the point to readers and others that forecasting is hard to get right as it involves the future. None of us, or so I believe, are gifted with second sight. The most scientific polls can be wrong-see the last election for validation. I spent more than a few years running sales efforts for middle-large tech enterprises. I probably had a success ratio on forecasting product demand that ran to less than 50%. That certainly had nothing to do with any lack of effort on my part or that of my staff. Having to explain why it is that your company has excess or surplus inventory, or that it has lost sales because of a stock-out is not a pleasant conversation to have. Even in those years, board were not too interested in explanations, only performance. Maybe the only things worse are losing money on your favorite stock or being told about a problem with a child.

So, I do not suggest that PANW is unique in not being able to forecast that accurately. There are too many unknown variables that go into the mix. It has been a dozen years or more since the process was supposedly automated, initially by Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). Now we have AI. I will see how that works although some of my friends tell me it does improve forecasting quality.

Palo Alto has had a very difficult time in forecasting its product sales, in particular, since growth slowed down materially. There are phenomena such as "happy ears" or alternatively over-scrubbing a forecast that invade the process after repeated misses. Is that the case this time?

The management of this company suggests that its problems are those that are related to sales execution. In the prior call to this one, it acknowledged that its problems also had to do with purchase deferrals related to the product release of early February. I think it is important for readers to understand that to a certain extent, this company, like many companies, has a very hard time in providing an accurate forecast when it is in the midst of a product transition. And if the competitive vectors are changing as well, the equation is more or less impossible to solve on a quarterly basis. No company in the IT space is ever going to admit that its competitive or growth issues have to do with functional convergence of alternatives. The genes of managers of newish IT vendors simply don't run that way.

In any event, the company is forecasting, at least as I read it, a softer Q4 than the results it posted in Q3. Revenues are expected to reach $481-$491 million, a sequential increase of $54 million or 12.5%. Last year, the sequential increase Q3 to Q4 was $55 million or 16%. I really do not quite credit that forecast. I expect it to be exceeded as the impact of the new product roll-out accelerates in the first quarter after general availability. Again, if this was the most seminal of product releases, one might anticipate something like that. If the forecast were to bear out, I would suggest that the problems the company has, are even a bit more significant than those I current perceive.

Management is forecasting that product revenue will rise about $26 million or 15% and that makes sense, based on the new appliances that have been released. But what doesn't quite make sense to me is that the company is forecasting that support and services will only rise by 9.7% sequentially. That compares to an 8% increase last quarter and a 14% increase in last year's Q4, which was not well received by investors at that time.

The company is forecasting that bookings will be between $625 and $645 million. At that level, bookings would be up by 11%, or about the same level of increase as seen this past quarter on a year to year basis. Taking the mid-point of the guidance range, that would imply that the deferred revenue increase for the period would be a bit below $150 million. In the prior year, the change in deferred revenues was $172 million. In other words, one of the leading indicators of sales progress has been forecast to decline by 13%. I suppose that is better than the 20% decline in that metric the company just reported. That said, it is a bit difficult to evaluate a drop in the growth rate of deferred revenues as much beyond a serious sign that the company still has issues of consequence in its sales motion. (that's the current jargon IT companies, and perhaps others use to describe sales execution-maybe they are trying out to be major league pitchers or quarterbacks)

Again, I would suggest that if the best the company can do, against a quarter that at the time was conserved a disappointment, and in the wake of the strongest product cycle in the company's history is 11% growth, then investors need to seriously re-calibrate their expectations for this company, particularly on a competitive basis.

I would further note that these forecasts were put together in the wake of the fall-out from the "Wanna Cry" worm. Realistically, the company has 3 discrete tailwinds that ought to influence demand, the global worm, the product cycle, and what was judged at the time to be a weak billings number. An 11% increase in billings, in the wake of all those potential positive factors really ought not to be anywhere close to what might be "good enough" for investors.

Management is forecasting that non-GAAP EPS will be between $.78-$.80. Last year, the company reported non-GAAP EPS of $.50/share. That has now been adjusted to about $.66 for the change in the treatment of deferred commissions. So, it appears that non-GAAP EPS is forecast to increase by a bit less than 20%.

My guess, for what it is worth, is that the company will see the same kind of earnings leverage on what I think is a likely over-attainment on revenue that it saw in Q3.

Competition.

Palo Alto puts its ills down to both sales execution and to a product cycle. My diagnosis is to accept the product cycle as a factor, downplay the issue of sales execution and look at both a declining rate of growth in cyber-security market overall and stiffer competition. Over the course of the past year, many competitors have either enhanced their competitive strategies, developed additional capabilities or enhanced their overall competitiveness through strategic mergers. This is not a place to go through all of the companies that have been targeting Palo Alto. There is a long list of competitors all of whom have various capabilities. The company says that it has unique competitive capabilities.

The Gartner report that is linked here, while certainly acknowledging Palo Alto strengths, articulates weaknesses of various kinds as well. One of these is that PANW is very expensive per gigabyte protected. Another is that its newer products, and most particularly its end-point product, TRAPS, have yet to achieve significant success. The company is in catch-up mode when it comes to virtualization technologies.

For Palo Alto to succeed as a stock, it has to consistently expand its cyber-security market share. The space is said to be growing at 11%/year. Obviously cyber-security is an enormous market and Palo Alto has room to grow. But the only way it can maintain growth in the mid 20% range is for it to continue to take market share. The issue is that the company is the highest priced product on the market, that it has an accelerating range of competitors and that it has been unable to expand beyond its NGFW area.

At the moment, the First Call consensus expectation for the company's fiscal 2018 year shows growth of 22% in revenues. I am inclined to think that 22% top-line growth would be an optimistic forecast for this company for that time period. On the back of that kind of top-line growth, the First Call consensus calls for more rapid growth in EPS. That will be a neat trick if it happens and I simply do not believe it is likely. The company has pricing issues and it has seen gross margins decline. The company is trying to fix sales force productivity issues and to constrain research and development spending. And it is trying to take market share without either an advantage in price/performance or in overall functionality.

In the wake of the announcement of the latest quarterly results, one analyst upped his rating to buy. That leaves the consensus First Call rating stuck between hold and buy with an average price target 6% above the current share value. Some of the likely share price change for PANW is going to be related to the overall trend of cyber security shares-the HACK Index. That index is now up 19% year to date. It is difficult for me to see outsize gains in the HACK index, further supporting PANW's share price. I really think there are many opportunities in both IT as a whole and within cyber-security that make more sense.

Valuation.

I will just comment briefly on some of this company's valuation metrics. At the end of the day, it is going to be whether this company can restore growth to levels that are consistent with those of other larger, semi-mature growth equities.

Based on the latest quarterly filing, PANW has a market cap of $12.7 billion using an outstanding share count of 91 million. It has an enterprise value of $11.1 billion. Based on the company's forecast and the current First Call consensus, revenues for the next 12 months are forecast to be about $2.05 billion. That is an EV/S of 5.4X. That isn't cheap by any means, but if the company were to grow at 22% and if the market environment remains as it is, the shares would achieve positive relative performance. Again, the question is growth.

Looking at the P/E on the same basis, i.e. forward 12 months, the consensus forecast is just shy of $3.15 per share. That is a P/E of 44X. That looks reasonable enough. It should be noted that underneath the covers, the capitalization of sales commissions will be adding about $.45 to reported EOS. Like it or not, this is an amount that will be weighing on future earnings growth.

The company doesn't forecast GAAP earnings as to do so is considered to be too difficult without unreasonable effort. A reasonable projection for SBC over the next 12 months is probably something in the range of $500 million plus. The company is a long, long way from GAAP profitability and in that regard, is valued more highly than other vendors of similar size and maturity.

Historically part of the argument in terms of valuation for this company has had to do with its cash flow generation and in particular its build-up of deferred revenues. That build-up has slowed significantly. Users do not feel the need to pay far in advance for services of any kind. Contract lengths, have tended to compress through the software space. At 3 years, contract lengths for PANW are on the high side of median length.

Through 9 months, 59% of CFFO came from deferred revenue, just a little bit more than the contribution of stock based comp. The company is forecasting a free cash flow margin of at least 40% for this year, excluding the costs of its headquarters. That computes to cash flow generation for this current year of about $700 million. That seems realistic given the company has a free cash flow margin through 9 months of 41%-including the costs of its new headquarters. Why companies think that a real estate investment can be excluded from capex is not a question I will consider here.

But again, the issues for cash flow will be its percentage growth. Two of its major props are slowing their percentage increase. If the company were to generate $850 million in free cash over the coming year that would represent a free cash flow yield of 7.6%-and that is an excellent metric in that category. But if billings growth as a percentage of revenues continues to decline, the growth in free cash flow will noticeably lag other trends. It is really all about growth.

I think the number of assumptions that has to be made to build a case for investing in this name on a longer-term basis is simply too great. I think management, while no doubt sincere, is fighting tides beyond their control. The company's historic ability to garner premium prices will come to an end. The company is facing more competition than has ever been the case, Situations such as the "Wanna Cry" worm aside, the percentage growth rate for cyber-security spend is slowing. The company has yet to demonstrate its ability to sell at volume outside of the NGFW space.

I can see that this quarter shows stronger trends than forecast because of the impact of the product cycle. But I wouldn't build an investment portfolio based on product cycles and I really haven't the visibility to figure out that impact.

I will continue to avoid these shares and doubt if there is any positive alpha to be had over the course of a year or more although there could be some if the company "beats" what appear to be modest forecasts.

