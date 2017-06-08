Watch The Hedge Funds

Hedge funds, therefore, can represent a leading-edge indicator of the changes that are taking place in an economy and need to be watched closely for hints about the future environment.

Hedge funds are mostly unregulated, able to raise large amounts of funds, are run by very bright and sophisticated people, and can change direction as well as just about anyone.

Hedge funds have grown and prospered as the financialization of the US economy has grown and become ubiquitous.

Where is the economy going and what is going to be important in that future economy?

Well, Andrew Lo, MIT financial economist, has suggested in his new book "Adaptive Markets" published by Princeton University Press, that one pay attention to what hedge funds are getting into.

Hedge funds have some of the brightest minds around. Hedge funds can attract lots and lots of money. Hedge funds are mostly unregulated. And, hedge funds can almost "turn on a dime."

Hedge funds have become more and more a part of the financial scene since the late 1960s and early 1970s. They represent a major component of what has come to be called the financialization of the US economy. The financialization of the US economy has been the major consequence of the credit inflation begun at that earlier time, a result that now tends to dominate much of the economic activity in the country.

Mr. Lo spends a lot of time describing the US economy in biological terms rather than in the terms of physicists. He talks about the evolution of markets, financial and otherwise, and how markets adapt as the environment changes over time.

Markets can be efficient from time-to-time, but Mr. Lo contends that the world is not an equilibrium place and constantly creates and responds to situations of disequilibrium. Disequilibrium conditions require a response and as environments change over time, new responses are elicited from the participants in the economy.

Mr. Lo contends that over the past sixty years or so, hedge funds have come to the forefront in discovering disequilibrium situations and adapt their focus to what is given them and lead the transition into the new environment.

Within this picture there can be some tremendous successes, which there have been in the hedge fund world. But, there can also be failures, both in terms of number and in terms of size, which there have been.

As it turns out, government can be one of the major creators of disequilibrium in the economy. Especially with governments being such a large component of national economies these days and also because their decisions can have major impacts on markets, both real and financial.

And, hedge funds can, and do, take advantage of the disequilibrium's created by governmental policies.

The best known example of this is probably the event surrounding George Soros and the position he and his hedge fund Quantum Fund, took with respect to the British pound in 1992. The Quantum Fund, at one time had around a $10 billion short on the pound. And, as everyone knows, the British government could not continue its support of the pound at its desired level and so eventually "caved in" to the market pressure, providing Mr. Soros and his fund an enormous return.

One is getting more and more evidence that hedge funds are responding to the prospects that President Trump has presented the world.

Of course, individuals and businesses are responding to Mr. Trump's ideas and proposals, vague as they may be.

For example, Jim Barry, global head of BlackRock Inc.'s infrastructure investment group, in an interview on Bloomberg TV, commented on the interest investors were starting to take in some of Mr. Trump's ideas.

"If the United States gets its act together the capital will be there. Everybody will want to come and play," Mr. Barry commented.

"BlackRock is expanding its infrastructure business as President Donald Trump pushes forward with a pledge to rebuild America's bridges, roads and airports. Rival firms, including Blackstone Group LP, are also taking advantage of increased appetite for the asset class by raising multibillion-dollar funds. A record $63 billion flowed into unlisted infrastructure funds last year, according to data from Preqin Ltd."

Matthew Goldstein and Patricia Cohen also report in the New York Times about how private finance, hedge funds and investment banks, get into the infrastructure game, where they find that taxpayers often bear the burden of very lucrative deals on highways, bridges and other needed structural improvements.

Mr. Goldstein and Ms. Cohen report "Private money is beginning to line up to take advantage of new deals now that Mr. Trump appears to be throwing his backing behind…." And, as one example, they refer to the funds being raised by the Blackstone Group.'

But, these are not the only incentives being responded to by hedge funds today. To take one example of how closely attuned hedge fund money is to what is going on in the government, look at the example of TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG), Incorporated, a company that develops, manufactures and distributes commercial and military aerospace components.

Lindsay Fortado writes in the Financial Times:

"It was mid-January when TransDigm's share price began its rollercoaster ride with a vertiginous drop after the Ohio aerospace parts company was slammed in back-to-back reports on the Internet."

It seems that:

"A little know news outlet in Washington called The Capitol Forum said the company was courting political controversy by hiking prices for defense components."

Ms. Fortado goes on: "The reports triggered a battle among some of the biggest names in the hedge fund industry." And, the stock price plummeted.

Mr. Lo suggests that analysts and investors need to keep an eye on the hedge fund industry for an evolutionary reason. Investing paradigm's, like, for example, the efficient markets model, work as long as the environment of the economy and the financial markets is maintained.

However, the environment does change, often because of changes in governmental policies or regulations. Observing what sensitive, sophisticated, leading-edge participants are doing can help one discover these changes. Mr. Lo suggests that one needs to build a new heuristic, a new story, around the changes that are taking place that can picture what is happening and what the new environment might look like.

A good starting place for these discoveries is the hedge fund industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.