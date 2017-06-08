Is It A Tech Bubble All Over Again?

The Nasdaq is just trending up from the 1990 low, there's no parabolic rise apparent on the chart.

Some technology equities are carrying overblown valuations, investment writers compare this to the 2000 dot.com bubble, but the background is different.

Is there another Nasdaq bubble?; actually I don't think it is, and this is why:

The Nasdaq is supported by several different technology sectors, several of which have already been hit badly by corrections. Biotech and another, the computer hardware industry, are carrying valuations below that of the NASDAQ p/e of 26.65 (WSJ). So while there are undoubtedly some favored companies carrying huge stock valuations that bear little connection with fundamental reality, that isn't the case for all technology stocks, and the under valued ones will continue to support the index, possibly frustrating index short sellers. It's those individual, over valued companies which need some short/dump attention.

Computer Hardware Industry

Price to Earning ratio is at 12.96 in the 1st Quarter 2017 for the Computer Hardware Industry generally. The 'price to sales' ratio is at 2.02, 'price to cash flow' ratio is at 9.7, and 'price to book' ratio is 4.89. This includes stalwarts like Hewlett Packard, and Seagate Technology. (I wrote an article recently about Lenovo, also trading on a below average p/e).

Source CSI market.com

Example: Seagate Technology PLC $43.22 STX

Seagate intended to cut-down its manufacturing capacities from 55 - 60 million units to approximately 35 - 40 million units per quarter in 2016, to help reduce operating costs and maintain prices, despite competition from traditional and emerging rivals. Seagate also decided to "not aggressively participate in certain areas of the low capacity notebook market,"

"The HDD industry is in the process of concentrating and directing its resources on the enterprise HDD market segment given that nearly 60% of HDD industry petabyte shipments and more than 50% of HDD industry revenue will be derived from the enterprise market by 2020. At the same time, the commercialization of new HDD technologies that could radically increase HDD storage capacities without increasing the number of disks and heads in the drive remains elusive. As a result, HDD customers, and above all enterprise HDD customers, should expect slowing year-over-year HDD price-per-gigabyte declines." - John Rydning, research vice president, Worldwide Hard Disk Drives (IDC)

Book value $5.41 P/E 17.79 12 months trailing earnings $2.46

Intrinsic Value: Projected FCF (combines normalized free cash flow and book value) $64.48 (as of 4th June 2017)

Western Digital $91.52 WDC

Book value $38.29 P/E - 12 months trailing earnings -$1.26

Intrinsic Value: Projected FCF (combines normalized free cash flow and book value) $219.21 (as of 4th June 2017)

Memory Chip Shortage

There's a general memory chip shortage (now loads of appliances which use DRAM), and which has recently forced up prices. However chip manufacturers generally are attracting some very 'rich' valuations. Memory chips are a specialist area. As described at Crucial.com (Micron)

There are multiple memory companies on the market, but only a few true memory manufacturing companies. When researching different memory brands, you may run across companies that claim to be memory manufacturers, when they're really just module assemblers. How these companies work is that they purchase pre-manufactured parts (such as DRAM chips and printed circuit board) from true memory manufacturers, and then assemble these components to "manufacture" a module with their label on it.

Real Dram manufacturers are Micron (Crucial), Samsung, Hynix*, and Toshiba.

Micron Technology Inc $31.21 MU

Book value $12.96 (Feb 2017) P/E 76.75 12 months trailing earnings $0.55

Intrinsic Value: Projected FCF (combines normalized free cash flow and book value) $13.29 (as of 4th June 2017)

* Listed in Korea and Luxembourg

The Nasdaq index itself encompasses a broad range of companies, not just technology. This historical list of additions to and subtractions from the Nasdaq since 2000, exclude current constituents which include:

Year 2000 Internet Bubble Comparisons

The bubble which emerged in 'some' tech companies between 1998 and 2000 developed from a fundamental basis, or concerns about the 2000 millennial roll-over data, which was thought to affect anything with a chip in it from 01012000. That was recognized in 1997, and consequently everything that needed to be was replaced between 1997-2000. Reaction to the increased earnings in high tech created the parabolic wave high in 2000, with a media frenzy encouraging the dot.com bubble, which delivered huge IPO valuations and to 'some' companies, without the business models to support them.

As this chart below indicates, there's nothing like the 'parabolic' wave rise of 1998-2000 in the Nasdaq composite chart now (and which eventually corrected back to 1998 levels). In fact the Nasdaq is just tracking the lower side of the original 1990 ascent regular growth channel. Any similarity to the 2000 high as being over blown (when successful companies operating since then will have built up a higher book value and operating income), is just pure superficial speculation, based on the 'pie in the sky' valuations given now to a selection of some very 'much loved' stocks, while ignoring others which also trade on the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Composite sectors include banking, biotech, airlines, technology including software, hotel groups, toy and movie companies. The composite also includes miners, oil producers and Chinese companies.

As well as the technology companies it's renown for, the diversified Nasdaq 100 features companies like:

Monster Beverage

Mattel

Ulta Beauty Inc

Norwegian Cruise Holdings

Hasbro

Kraft

Costco

21st Century Fox

While some commentators point to speculative highs in sentiment, different surveys seem to suggest different things. This study by Reuters/The University of Michigan below, puts general sentiment on a par with 2004:

While it's certainly true that 'some' companies are being given overly optimistic, 'bubble like' valuations, and Nasdaq investor sentiment is becoming more volatile, sentiment isn't that much different to the early-middle 00's.

Source: Market-Harmonics.com

Value On The Nasdaq

The SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF SLYV seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index. The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the U.S. equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on: (NYSE:I) book value to price ratio; (ii) earnings to price ratio; and (NASDAQ:III) sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all U.S. common equities listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion

Despite this being a value index, the chart is showing signs of stress, probably from the general market preoccupation with bubbles elsewhere, but it's still holding the green diagonal uptrend line, which has to be maintained for a bullish continuation. Selling resistance potential is on the Fibonacci circle, without outside resistance potentially forming the equivalent of the September - November 2016 correction. If trading fails the green bullish trend line, that signals a deeper correction taking place.

Company valuations differ widely. P/e alone doesn't account for the build up of asset and cash value in companies that have been operating successfully for many years. About 70% of companies listed in the Russell 1000 are still trading on a 'value' basis. As I discussed in this article, company book value has to be deducted before a p/e from trailing earnings can even be assessed. Market p/e is a generalization of the same thing, it excludes basic value.

If we continue to discount basic value, and sell everything because of the overblown investments in some high profile equities, how do we achieve a realistic long term return on our investments?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.