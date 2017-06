For the seventh month in a row equity CEFs witnessed a plus-side return on average, rising 0.22% on a NAV basis for May.

For May 21% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 22% of equity CEFs and 21% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Energy MLP CEFs (-6.55%) and Natural Resources CEFs (-4.08%) posted the lowest returns in the equity universe and weighed on the domestic equity CEFs macro-group (-0.80%).

With investors focusing on international opportunities during the month, Pacific ex-Japan CEFs rose to the top of the charts (+3.65%) for the first month in four.

For the sixth consecutive month all Lipper municipal debt CEF classifications posted returns in the black, with New Jersey Municipal Debt CEFs (+2.24%).