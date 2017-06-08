Dow Chemical: Stay The Course, With Or Without The DuPont Merger

In a recent CNBC interview, Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) CEO Andrew Liveris described why he was disappointed with President Trump's decision to leave the Paris climate agreement, and he explained why it was important for DOW to stay committed to reducing its carbon footprint. Mr. Liveris was asked if he planned to leave the president's manufacturing council, but he stressed the importance of staying on the council, saying: "Leaders don't leave tables, leaders stay."

Mr. Liveris then described how he planned to stay engaged not only with promoting the interests of the United States, but also with the DuPont (NYSE:DD) merger activity that is expected to heat up in the near future. It was a great interview that highlighted why the DuPont merger should be considered a "game changer," but the main takeaway, in my opinion, is that Dow Chemical shareholders are in great hands with Mr. Liveris at the helm. Therefore, I believe that shareholders should stay the course whether or not the DuPont merger is completed because this company has a great leader in place (a point that was only confirmed during the recent interview) and is properly positioned to succeed in the quarters/years ahead.

Positioned to Succeed, With or Without DuPont in the Fold

In my last article on Dow Chemical, I provided four reasons why investors should consider adding DOW shares to their long-term investment portfolios. I outlined the following four reasons:

1) The Tide May Be Turning - I described how a positive change to investor sentiment would impact the stock price.

2) The Company Is Doing What Needs To Be Done - I described how the company has reported impressive operating results over the last two years.

3) The Trump Victory Is Likely A Positive Development For The Company - I described how infrastructure spending and/or tax reform would help Dow Chemical in the years ahead.

4) A Shareholder-Friendly Company - I described how management was creating value with buybacks and paying investors to be patient with an above-average dividend.

All four of these factors are still good reasons to like Dow Chemical as a long-term investment, but I would now also stress that almost everything is going right for this company so prospective investors may soon miss their opportunity to get DOW shares at an attractive valuation. For example, Dow Chemical is trading well-below the P/E ratio for the industry (as defined by Fidelity).

Source: Fidelity

To the point that Dow Chemical is firing on all cylinders, management highlighted the company's recent success during the Annual Meeting of Stockholders Presentation:

Think about these points for a minute, especially the impressive EPS growth and the fact that Dow Chemical reported the highest ever operating EBITDA. Simply put, management's portfolio transformation efforts have paid off and put Dow Chemical in a great position -- the earnings growth proves it.

Source: Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Plus, let's not forget that this impressive performance is without DuPont in the fold. As such, it is easy to understand why DOW shares have outperformed the broader market over the last year and are currently trading near all-time highs.

I, however, still believe that the company is a buy at today's price because Dow Chemical has several long-term catalysts in place, with the most notable example being the potential Dow-DuPont merger, if approved.

The Proposed Merger

Of course, the Dow-DuPont merger has been the main talking point over the last year but it sounds like the uncertainty will finally come to an end in a few short months (the deal is expected to close by August 2017). Management anticipates for the real value to be created once the company splits into three separate entities, which is a topic that was recently covered by another Seeking Alpha contributor John Abbink in this excellent article.

Source: Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Management expects for the split to create a great deal amount of value, but a recent development has thrown a wrench into the proposed plan for only three separate entities to be created. Activist investor Dan Loeb of Third Point LLC has argued that the management teams of DOW and DuPont would be leaving billions of dollars, $20b to be exact, on the table if they ignore his plan to create more than just three separate entities. There is still a lot of uncertainty related to the Dow-DuPont merger so, in my opinion, it is too early to get too excited (or too concerned) about the potential tie-up.

Bottom Line

My advice is that long-term shareholders should stay the course because Dow Chemical is in a great position to succeed with or without DuPont. The proposed merger would be great and would definitely create a tremendous amount of shareholder value, but I would not sell my DOW shares if the deal is not approved because the company is better positioned today than it has been in the last five to 10 years. So, long-term investors should treat any pullbacks as buying opportunities because it may soon be too late to get DOW shares at this attractive valuation.

Note: Dow Chemical is a core holding in my R.I.P. portfolio and it is a position that I highly value.

