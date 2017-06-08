NextEra Energy Partners: Green Energy Will Succeed Despite Trump's Withdrawal From Paris Accord

NEP could trade up to $53 by 2020. Meantime, my 12-month price target is $39, implying a 12-month total returns of 15%+.

NextEra will succeed despite Trump's desire for a return to the age of coal. States and cities will now lead the green energy transformation.

Its high quality and fast growing GP is an advantage, as is the recent IDR "high splits" change from 50/50 to 75/25 in favor of LP unit-holders.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) is one of my favorite green energy stocks. Shares are up 32% since my first Seeking Alpha article on NEP last February (see NEP: Blown By The Wind, Warmed By The Sun). Recent positive catalysts include the acquisition of a 24% interest in Desert Sunlight Investment Holdings, the Golden West drop-down, and a modification of the IDR fee structure that is very beneficial for NEP unit-holders. In addition, NEP will continue to benefit from its sponsor - NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) - being the fastest growing utility company since the turn of the century.

Growing the Asset Base

NEP has a broadly diversified asset base consisting of wind, solar, and natural gas pipeline businesses:

In September of last year, the NEP announced an agreement to purchase a 24% interest in Desert Sunlight for $218 million. The deal closed in Q4 FY16. The purchase price was in consideration of $258 million in existing project debt and was funded from the proceeds of a 11.96 million LP common unit issuance at $29.48 (gross proceeds of $352.6 million).

Source: California Energy Commission

The Desert Sunlight Solar Energy Center is near the Joshua Tree National Park in Riverside County, CA. It is the largest solar photovoltaic project in the world and consists of 8 million panels capable of generating 550 MW of electricity - enough to power 160,000 homes.

The solar energy generated at Desert Sunlight is fully-contracted under long-term power purchasing agreements ("PPAs") with an average contract life span of 21 years. Next Era Energy Resources, NEPs development partner, owns 50% of the project and will remain the operator. Over time, NEER's entire ownership interest will very likely be dropped down to NEP.

On an annual basis, the deal metrics are estimated to be:

Incremental adjusted EBITDA contributions of $43-$53 million.

Cash available for distribution, or CAFD, of $21-26 million.

At the midpoint of the annual EBITDA estimate ($48 million), and considering the assumption of debt, I put the deal at an estimated ~10x EBITDA multiple. That is very attractive considering financing was primarily equity, the stability of the long-term PPAs, and the resulting increase in the estimated debt capacity (to between $375 to $475 million). The increase in debt capacity led directly to the next deal: Golden West.

Source: El Paso County, Colorado

In the Q1 EPS report, NEP announced it was buying the 250 MW Golden West Wind Energy Center from NEER for $238 million plus the assumption of ~$184 million in liabilities related to tax equity financing. The transaction will be funded entirely through existing debt capacity and will be accretive to LP unit-holders. The acquisition is expected to contribute adjusted EBITDA of $53-$63 million and CAFD of approximately $22-$27 million, each on an annual run-rate basis as of year-end 2016.

I value the deal at a 7.3x EBITDA multiple and a cash return of slightly more than 10%. That compares quite favorable to HoldCo debt of an estimated 4-5% to finance the deal. These are very favorable drop-down metrics in consideration that the Golden West Wind Energy Center is relatively new facility (October 2015) and sells 100% of its output under a 25-year PPA. The newness of the operation means relatively lower maintenance costs over the next few years.

Both the Desert Sunlight and Golden West acquisitions look particularly attractive in light of a March 2017 deal in which Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) acquired assets of TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) for an estimated 14x EBITDA multiple. Seeking Alpha contributor John Lawlor covered that transaction in more detail in his Peerless Predator article.

Distribution Growth

Excellent access to both debt and equity funding has enabled NEP to make strategic, substantial, and accretive acquisitions to rapidly grow its asset base. As a result NEP has significantly increased distributions to LP unit-holders:

Source: May MLPA Presentation (available here).

Going forward, NEP is expected to end 2017 with an adjustable EBITDA annual run-rate of $875-975 million, and CAFD of between $310-340 million. That will result in a Q4 estimated annual payout rate of between $1.58-$1.62. The midpoint of that range ($1.60/unit) and equates to a forward yield of 4.7% based on today's close at $34.35.

Based on CAFD and distribution estimates, the coverage ratio for full-year 2017 should come in at a conservative 1.3x.

Longer term, the company expects annual distribution growth of between 12-15%, much higher than its YieldCo peer group and the broadly based utility sector. So while NEP is certainly a YieldCo, ironically the thesis for buying the shares is not simply yield, it's also very much an opportunity for capital appreciation. That is certainly evident from the rise in the unit-price since my first article on NEP.

IDR Fee Modification

Another positive catalyst for NEP is the decision by the partnership to modify the IDR fee agreement. Simply put, the "high splits" used to be 50/50, but now all distributions in excess of $1.41/unit will be split 75% to LP unit-holders, and 25% for IDR's to the GP. Note that the current annualized distribution rate of $1.46/unit means NEP unit-holders are already in the new "high splits" of 75/25.

This means future NEP acquisitions (including the two discussed in this article) will be more accretive to LP unit-holders. It also means the LP ROE's are expected to grow from the high single digits to the low double digits on future drop-downs and acquisitions.

The difference is illustrated in this hypothetical example of $4 per unit of CAFD:

Source: May MLPA Presentation (available here).

Under the new IDR structure, of the $4 in total hypothetical distributions, 85% ($3.35) would be returned to LP unit-holders as compared to 65% ($2.525) under the old fiscal regime - a difference of $0.825, or a whopping 20% of the total. This is a very positive long-term catalyst for LP unit-holders.

The General Partner

The primary reason that NEP is an excellent growth investment is that the GP is growing like crazy. The rise of NextEra Energy to become the largest global utility company has been nothing short of phenomenal and is shown graphically on the slide below:

Source: Factset from February Presentation (available here).

Currently, the renewable energy capacity at NextEra Energy Resouces is an estimated 13 GW while the total wind and solar capacity of NEP at the end of Q1 was just a tad over 3 GW. Obviously the GP has a substantial inventory of potential drop-downs to NEP which will more than quadruple NEP's total capacity over time.

In addition, and as I pointed out in a previous article on NEE (see A Big Beneficiary of Growing Natural Gas Exports To Mexico), NextEra is pushing into natural gas pipelines as well. The Sabal Trail pipeline is a 515-mile interstate natural gas pipeline to provide natural gas for power generation needs to Florida Power & Light (NYSE:FPL) and Duke Energy of Florida (NYSE:DUK) by the end of June 2017.

Source: Sabal Trail

Sabal Trail is a joint venture of Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP), NextEra, and Duke Energy with stakes of 59.5%, 33%, and 7.5%, respectively. With a max capacity of 1.1 Bcd/d, this is a big pipeline. Importantly, it is supported by 25-year contracts. Sabal Trail will be another excellent asset to eventually drop into NEP's natural gas pipelines segment.

Too Many Advantages to Ignore

To sum it up, the investment thesis for NEP - and why it should be a core utility holding - is that it has so much going for it:

And excellent and diversified portfolio of wind, solar, and natural gas pipeline assets.

An average remaining contract life of 18 years.

It is not expected to pay significant U.S. federal taxes for 15 years.

It is treated as a C-Corp and issues a 1099, not a K-1 form.

It has a fast growing and investment grade GP with a vast drop-down inventory.

Risks

The counterparties to NEP's long-term contracts are high-quality, investment grade utility companies. This is one reason NEP has such a low cost of capital. The other is the strength of its GP, NextEra Energy.

Higher interest rates are a threat to all YieldCos, including NEP. However, companies that are growing their distributions the fastest will be less susceptible to multiple contraction as rates inevitably rise.

The biggest threat to NEP appears to be market perception that President Trump's decision to exit the Paris accord will stunt the deployment of renewable wind and solar arrays. However, in a somewhat ironic twist of fate, it would appear that cities and states have banded together to fight Trump's goal of bringing back the glory days of coal.

A recent NY Times article - Bucking Trump, These Cities, States, and Companies Commit To Paris Accord - reported that Trump's decision to exit the Paris accord motivated representatives of American cities, states and companies to submit a plan to the United Nations pledging to meet the United States' greenhouse gas emissions targets under the accord. Mayors of cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta and Salt Lake City have already signed on. The list of participating cities also includes Pittsburgh - which Trump mentioned in his speech announcing the withdrawal of the accord - along with companies such as Hewlett-Packard and dozens of others.

In addition, the article reported that the governors of Washington, New York and California, were beginning a separate alliance of states committed to upholding the Paris accord. California is leading the way. The NY Times reported last week that California intends to be 100% renewable by 2045 after the Senate passed the "SB-100" legislation.

So even though the Trump administration does not want to lead the de-carbonization effort, it is clear that states, cities, and corporations intend to pick up the torch and continue the transformation to a renewable future.

Meantime, the low-price of natural gas continues to encourage coal-to-gas switching by utility companies for purely economic reasons. The cost of natural gas delivered to power generators fell from an average price of $5.00/MMBtu in 2014 and closed today at $2.98/MMBtu.

Source: EIA

The EIA recently said:

The upcoming expansion of natural gas-fired electricity generating capacity follows five years of net reductions of total coal-fired electricity generating capacity. Available coal-fired capacity fell by an estimated 47.2 GW between the end of 2011 and the end of 2016, equivalent to a 15% reduction in the coal fleet over the five-year period.

In summary - the Trump administration's dream of reinvigorating the coal industry in the U.S. is simply not supported by the facts or the trends. And this is good news for NextEra's renewable and natural gas pipelines businesses.

Summary & Conclusion

NextEra Energy Partners has many positive investment catalysts, including two very attractive acquisitions, a modification of the IDR structure, and a GP with a plethora of drop-down ready assets - just to name a few. The fact that the company issues a 1099 instead of a K-1 is very attractive for investors who normally wouldn't consider investing in an LP because of the tax hassles.

By 2020, NEP could be paying annual distributions of an estimated $2.40/unit. With a target yield of 4.5%, that equates to a unit price of an estimated $53. Meantime, my 12-month target is $39. Based on today's close of $34.35 that equates to a total return of 15%+. The current yield is 4.25%.

N-E-P is a B-U-Y and is arguably the premier company in the renewable energy sector. It is the jewel of the green energy patch. For investors seeking "utility safe" income and capital appreciation, NEP should be considered as a long-term holding despite President Trump's withdrawal from the Paris accord.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.