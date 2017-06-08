Microsoft Has Reached My Target Price - What Next?

However, I would expect either a pullback or significantly higher earnings growth to justify adding to my position at this price.

I continue to see Microsoft as having a very strong future with key cloud offerings such as Azure.

At a P/E ratio of 31, investor expectations rather than performance is driving the stock.

In my last analysis of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in November 2016, I predicted that the stock would have a target price within a range of $70-80. Specifically, I expected that Microsoft would trade in this range come 2018. At the time of my last article, the company was trading at just above $60.

However, at a price of $72.39 at the time of writing, Microsoft has hit my target range ahead of schedule.

Source: investing.com

In previous articles, one caveat that I had given about Microsoft (and this applies to many technology companies) is that higher price can often be due to increased investor expectations rather than actual performance.

As a case in point, when I originally calculated a target range of $70-80 for Microsoft, I had assumed a terminal P/E ratio of 22:

Source: Previous Article

However, Microsoft is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 32. While this is still lower than the peak of 42 reached in 2016, it is still significantly higher than the 5-year average:

Source: YCharts

Moreover, if one assumes an estimated EPS of $2.94 in 2018, then ($2.94*32) would in fact give us a target price of $94, which is overly optimistic in my view.

In this regard, it could very well be the case on a valuation basis that Microsoft is due for a pullback. I would not be inclined to add to my holdings at the current price.

Additionally, as further confirmation that price is increasingly being driven by heightened investor expectations, we saw that while earnings beat expectations in Q3, that of revenue missed the $23.62 billion figure expected by analysts. This was primarily due to a decline in the personal computing segment, with Surface sales showing a 26 percent decrease.

Nevertheless, the performance of Microsoft's cloud computing platform Azure remains exceedingly strong, with sales growth for the product having doubled during Q3. Microsoft Azure has become a highly formidable player among cloud computing providers, and a key competitor against Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services platform, which has been viewed as the pre-eminent provider to the sector.

Certainly, Microsoft is not a sell by any means. Azure continues to provide highly significant growth potential for the company. An interesting observation is that the company has come to see the highest revenue gains among its cloud-based offerings, which reflects a long-term readjustment of the business towards this sector. According to the company's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Results report:

Commercial revenue from the Office 365 suite grew by 45%.

However, non-cloud-based commercial products revenue declined by 13% due to increased cloud adaptation.

Server products, along with revenue from cloud services, is up by 15%.

Dynamics 365 - an offering geared towards business cloud applications - was up by 81%, leading to an overall 10% growth in Dynamics products and cloud services revenue.

Overall, Microsoft's future is in the cloud. The company is undergoing a long-term process to holistically tailor their offerings towards this industry. I see the company as one that has very significant growth potential ahead. However, the current price would give me pause and I am inclined to 1) wait for a pullback in price before adding to my holdings, or 2) see a significant increase in revenue and earnings from current levels to justify adding to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.