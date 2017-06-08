Santander: Banco Popular Acquisition Looks Solid

The acquisition of Banco Popular (OTCPK:BPESF) of Spain is a positive for Santander (NYSE:SAN) shareholders. Santander is a bank you own for its low earnings volatility which is a function of its spread of businesses and geographical diversification. Here is my discussion of its virtues from late February this year.

While the short due diligence window afforded SAN in buying the failing Popular means we have to take note of some uncertainties, there are reasons to welcome the acquisition. And, on the risk front, SAN's early provisioning move provides a solid buffer to risks around potential further migration of Popular assets into classified status.

Here is SAN's share price over the last year, with the market taking the acquisition in its stride.

Bolsa de Madrid

Shareholders will provide €7bn of equity and SAN will write off c. €8bn of Popular's non-performing assets, having bought the bank for €1. SAN's assessment of the outlook offers us a 13-14% return by 2020 and EPS accretion from 2019.

Before looking at the key NPA question, let's put Popular into some kind of context for SAN as a whole. Start with the pre-provision operating income of SAN, which is simply the bank's revenue less operating costs before the deduction of loan loss or other risk provisions. The core elements of this subtotal in SAN dominate its composition and come in around €23bn annually. At Popular, the core elements of the same line (that is, net interest income and fees and commissions and core costs ) were €1.3bn in 2016, a material contraction from 2015. The pre-provision income of Popular then is in the order of mid-single digits as a percentage of SAN, but this can improve if Popular's dynamism returns under its new ownership. Spain will grow within SAN's geographical mix, but not disturb its overall composition

SAN ran with €105bn of equity at Q1 2017, so the deal related issuance of €7bn is a 6.7% raise, opposite a gain to the pre-provision income line of 5-6%. While this makes the deal sound a little "tight" in terms of the disaggregated obvious gains and financing, SAN's expectation of longer term cost synergies is where things look a little more interesting. SAN is talking about €500 million of annual cost synergies from 2020. This is a large piece of Popular's operating cost base (around 35%) and would give a 2% lift to SAN's pre-provision income line (assuming growth to €24bn when the synergies kick in). Given that Popular is a SME oriented franchise, there is obvious further potential in Spain's ongoing economic recovery. SAN will enjoy a 20% market share of the loan market in Spain.

What about the NPA risk?

Given that SAN has not performed as complete an analysis of Popular's asset quality as it would normally have done, there is some latent risk in this acquisition. However, the market is already aware that SAN will increase provision coverage of Popular's NPA book to 67%, working off Popular's currently assessed level of €37bn of NPAs. While this level may increase as SAN works through the NPA book, there is material space to absorb new entries insofar as the coverage level of 67% is north the sub 60% coverage ratio run by Spanish peers (57% for SAN, 52% on average). NPAs could move up by 20% and coverage would remain in line with SAN's overall NPA cover. To my mind this favors a case potential provision releases down the line and provides a lot of comfort around this theme going forward.

Conclusion

SAN has increased its exposure to a recovering economy within its global mix of business and the synergies expected from the deal look reasonable. While commentary has taken account of the risk of acquiring a large NPA book, it seems clear that SAN's early provisioning move is conservative, offsetting the limited due diligence time for the deal.

SAN is trading at 11.3x 2018 and 10.4x 2019 EPS with a c. 4% dividend yield. These metrics remain attractive. Investors should add to positions in SAN should it pull back on any sentiment wobbles about the Popular deal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.