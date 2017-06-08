Finally, Gilead Bottoms

Gilead stock got hammered for its disappointing Fiscal Year 2017 guidance early this year but has apparently leveled on a low valuation following its recent Q1/2017 earnings release.

A lot has been written on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), a former high-flying biotech whose stock reached its all-time high of around $120 back in the summer of 2015. Since then, its stock price only knew one direction, and that is down. A YTD decline of almost another 10% and a more than 40% decline from its elevated record high speak for themselves.

Although it was one-way traffic on the way down, lots of people, including myself, were confident at various price points that this is a new bottom and that Wall Street exaggerates. What I did not factor in in my thinking back then, which Wall Street apparently did, was that Gilead's enormous success with its hepatitis C treatment was actually eroding its own future sales as in fact it was not only a treatment but a cure.

Having patiently observed the last two earnings reports I am very confident to now call a bottom in Gilead's stock in the $64-$65 area.

Let's analyze what could be in store for income and growth investors from hereon.

When the company reported its Q1/2017 results the good news was that those were in line with expectations and that the company reiterated its guidance for 2017. The bad news was that the company obviously did not downplay expectations during its Q4/2016 call and a 40% drop in hep c sales in Q1 is staggering. In absolute figures this means that the $4.3 bn sales of Q1/2016 for Gilead's hepatitis C franchise have contracted to $2.6 bn one year later.

Given a 13% rise in HIV sales in Q1 this resulted in a total sales decline of 16.5% compared to Q1 the year before. Interestingly, the market this time did not sell the stock anymore instead since that day by all the looks we can have at it, it looks as if it has finally found a bottom.

The company is currently sitting on $34 bn in cash as of March 31, 2017. Wall Street is looking for Gilead to grow its sales again and while it does a very good job at just that with its HIV segment, the massive fallout from the decline of its hep c sales more than offsets this.

Going forward, there are two potential avenues for Gilead to grow its sales again:

Organic growth: The company is guiding to invest between $3.1-3.4 bn in research and development in 2017. This is more than its declining hepatitis c segment brought in in revenue during Q1 alone. Gilead's pipeline is growing and contains several exciting and promising things (most notably for NASH). However, those will take a decent amount of time to bear fruit. Those innovations are unlikely to lead to sales before 2020. Still, with that much invested in R&D every year, I would not be surprised if it either will speed up the go-to-market of these pipeline candidates or at least lead to some additional smaller revenue drivers. Acquisitions: News and rumors is what is moving Gilead's stock every time something new pops up. However, despite all these rumors Gilead has not yet pulled the trigger on anything. Management deemed potential acquisition targets as too expensive and instead continues to believe that the best value can be achieved by investing capital into Gilead itself. So, management has remained patient and as they couldn't find anything at good value to buy, the bought back their own stock, around $12 bn over the last 16 months alone. So far this does not seem to have been the best decision with the stock price having been in decline ever since but if Gilead returns to its growth path those buys in the $70 area could later prove to be a bargain.

With Gilead stock hovering around between the $64-$67 trajectory this gives investors currently a maximum 3.2% yield, the highest ever and thus represents a decent income pick.

At this stage the downside seems to be limited as long as Gilead can keep its guidance. Further support should continue to come from Gilead repurchasing its own stock.

I have recently analyzed and discussed various 2017-2019 scenarios of Gilead and as the company's guidance for 2017 remains intact I have not made any adjustments to that. This means that Gilead will continue to amass liquidity and generate between $24 bn to $29 bn in sales for 2018 and between $25 bn-$30 bn for 2019.

Thus, based on these metrics the company's valuation remains extremely low. Based on 2019 expected sales a P/E ratio between 7-10 and a P/S ratio between 3-3.7 are testament to that. Compared to its main competitors, also Gilead's 2017 forward valuation comes in lowest.

GILD PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Though I am confident that the worst for Gilead's stock may finally be over, the stock is very likely to continue its topsy-turvy ride on its way up again. Still, we should at least witness ongoing consolidation along the current price trajectory.

At this point, given the models, given Gilead's guidance and its absolute and relative valuation, I simply do see more upside than downside to the stock.

The biggest downside risks are a another unexpected reduction in its guidance or some governmental reforms slashing drug prices. In case of the latter, the positive side effect which may be overlooked here is that this is very likely to also lower the valuation on potential acquisition targets and given Gilead's rich war chest, this could finally trigger some interesting M&A activity.

On the upside, as the management's tone regarding acquisition targets has grown to be more bullish, such news could easily catapult the stock upwards and readjust its valuation.

I will hold to the stock and occasionally add to it unless something fundamental changes again. Meanwhile, the current dividend makes it a good income pick, albeit not one in the category of "Sleep Well At Night" (SWAN).

What do you think of Gilead? Is it a falling knife and dead money for years to come or do you also believe that the worst may finally be behind us?

