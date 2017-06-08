Tesla Solar Roof Is Not A Serious Product

We believe Solar Roof is not a serious product and, much like what we have seen with the original Powerwall, the claims of the product being sold out meaningless.

Similar to Autopilot, Tesla is yet again planning on making guinea pigs out of paying customers. The consequences with Solar Roof could be worse.

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO comments about Solar Roof at the recent shareholder meeting show much of what is wrong with his thinking. With Mr. Musk, the discussion is rarely about technology and almost always about vanity. As we witnessed at Tesla, the fancy doors and door handles come before robustness and profitability. As we go on to show, this is also the case with Solar Roof - focus on the frivolous while missing the obvious.

A few weeks back, Tesla announced that it will be taking orders on its Solar Roof product. This PR event, the second major one about the Solar Roof, revealed surprisingly little about the technology itself. This is a two-part series that covers the technical and economic aspects of the Solar Roof product.

Before getting into why we believe Solar Roof is yet another failed product from Tesla, let us say that Solar Roof is a concept that we would like to see succeed. Building Integrated Photovoltaics, or BIPV, is certainly the wave of the future. However, it is a challenging problem that has yet to be solved.

Solving the problem has the potential to increase solar penetration. However, as we go on to show, we do not believe Tesla's solution is the right one and we do not believe it will result in mass deployments for the foreseeable future. This product is likely to die on the vine before it ever reaches critical mass.

As far as technology is concerned, none of the issues identified in our earlier articles ( see Solar Roof Is Dead On Arrival - Yet Another Reason Why Tesla's Merger With SolarCity Makes No Sense The Sorry Tale Of SolarCity And Tesla Merger Continues ) have been addressed at the recent unveiling. No technical details of the solution, other than what we see in the image below, were released.

When it comes to the warranty, a big question is: What is the value of 30 year (or, Infinity) warranty from a Company whose credit is junk rated, which makes no money, and which has a realistic risk of bankruptcy?

Even if Tesla were to be around to honor the warranty, does this Tesla's Infinity warranty cover just the breakage of the glass or does it also cover the connectors (not shown in the picture)? We suggest that covering the glass part is of little value given that functional damage will most likely occur at the point the tile connects to the roof - the high failure rate electromechanical connection.

Wiring distribution and connectors are the key to this class of solutions and we have seen no details from Tesla on this crucial matter. What we do have are a few quotes from Tesla management at the Tesla friendly site Elektrek:

Musk said that making the connectors robust involved "a shocking amount of technology"

"This is a connector that has to last for more than 30 years. It has to be weatherproof, heavy rain, snow, slush, salt, water leaking - it's like connector hell."

Tesla CTO JB Straubel then added that the automaker managed to leverage its experience manufacturing connectors for electric vehicles:

"A lot of the challenges here leveraged some great learning from the Tesla team on validating automotive connectors and volume production processes. Tesla is building all these tiles ourselves - we are not outsourcing it. We have been able to solve those more complex design problems and hit those price points that you see."

The connector and wiring distribution challenges should not have been a surprise to anyone with knowledge of BiPV. Among other challenges, the connectors needed for rooftop installations need to be of higher grade than the connectors used in automobile applications for the following reasons:

Rooftops have more hostile environments than automobiles.Roofing materials will be stressed 24 hours a day compared to consumer cars that get used less than 10% of the time in a typical day. Roofs are supposed to last about 30 years compared to 10 to 20-year life of automobiles. Less so for Tesla cars since past SEC filings indicate that Tesla was planning for an 8-year lifetime.

It appears that Mr. Musk and team got to the design part of Solar Roof after the original Solar Roof was announced. Note the image below of the Solar Roof tile that was shown in October and compare it to the Solar Roof tile Tesla displayed more recently.

Need more proof? Check out this lengthy article in Fast Company about the Tesla and SolarCity merger and how far advanced the Solar Roof was at its unveiling.

As we have observed earlier, the October Solar Roof unveil was a dog and pony show to sell the SolarCity merger. Unfortunately, as we discuss below, even this current unveil is a dog and pony show to set the Company for yet another capital raise.

Given that Tesla is using automotive designers to develop these products, it's likely that this crew has little experience with requirements of long lasting roofing installations. Consequently, we are skeptical that Tesla will have a high reliability working system in the near future.

In addition to the connectors, it is unknown how the roof will be anchored to the structure, how many holes need to be drilled into the rooftop, how the wiring will be run, how lossy the distribution system will be, where the DC electricity will be converted to AC, what kind of inverters the company will use, etc.

Is Tesla going to have tile level electronics? How is the Company going to isolate problems on the roof? How will Tesla be able to isolate and fix cell/tile or distribution system failures? How will Tesla provide lightning protection for the system? What is the grounding architecture?

From the tile imagery on Tesla website (see below), it appears that the Solar Roof tiles do not overlap on the sides but only at the top and the bottom. Unless the tile design is different from what is shown, it is unclear how this design would stop water and snow from seeping underneath. It is also unknown what layers of protection exists below the tiles to avoid seepage and how Tesla plans to ventilate the tiles to reduce operating temperature.

In addition, it is unknown how the Company will run high voltage DC wiring next to potentially flammable roofing materials without substantially increasing the fire risk. It is also unknown how Tesla will meet all the regulatory and safety standards for such a deployment.

It is quite telling that no specs on the Solar Roof are available on Tesla website. If the product is really set for release this year, one would think that at least some minimal specs would be available now. Given the lack of any meaningful disclosures, we are very skeptical that Tesla has a solid design.

All in all, there are many questions about the Solar Roof and few answers. The lack of information, we suspect, is indicative of the early stage of the product design cycle. We need to see the details of the entire design before we will be able to assess the practicability of it.

In terms of process, any installations done in the near term with these alpha grade products would likely need special waivers and have to be hand walked through permitting process in lenient jurisdictions. We expect that this process will be very expensive and uneconomical for Tesla.

We find it fascinating that even the connector for the tile was not shown in any of the press photos but there is an "ORDER" button of the Company's Solar Roof web page.

So, how is Tesla going to sell these tiles if product is still under development and the specs are not even available?

As with all things Musk, Tesla will go vertical!

Once again, the Tesla model is not that of a traditional manufacturer but that of a hybrid manufacturer and installer. We have discussed in the past the absurdness of choosing a national residential installer business model. We do not believe it makes sense for a high overhead public company to complete with low overhead local and regional installer.

But, why does Tesla want to go this way?

Part of the answer may be found in the following tweet from Elon Musk.

Yup! Tesla doesn't have a stable product or install technology and will be iterating the design and processes on the field with the hope of getting to a solid product in a few iterations. However, the product immaturity will not stop Mr. Musk and Tesla from taking orders and claiming that the Solar Roof is sold out through 2018.

Keen readers will remember that Tesla has done a similar number for Powerwall where they promoted Powerwall, claimed off-the-hook demand, and did not ship any meaningful volumes before discontinuing Powerwall and getting to Powerwall 2 over a year later. Even with Powerwall 2, it does not appear that Tesla is shipping meaningful volumes. We predict that outcomes will be much worse for the Solar Roof.

As we have discussed earlier in the case of Model 3, shipping an immature product has very serious consequences on product reliability and lifetime costs.

Manufacturers test their product extensively internally. They then further test the products in alpha and beta sites to work out the wrinkles before moving to production. But, Mr. Musk views internal testing as optional and his customers as product testers. This haphazard approach will end up being expensive for Tesla. Roof being a key structural and protective element of a house, we expect that this test-on-the-customer experiment will misfire badly.

Solar Roof product is likely not ready. There is no information on how much energy the roof produces, how the performance will degrade over time, how much it will cost, or when it will be installed.

Given these dynamics, why should a savvy customer order the product and pay a $1,000 deposit to Tesla?

The Company's main target, as it was in the case of the original Powerwall, are customers susceptible to Mr. Musk's charm or those who are entirely unaware of Tesla's consistently poor execution record. The intent of the reservation here is to create a buzz for Tesla to facilitate the next capital raise, while building a potential lead data base, and raising several thousands or tens of thousands of $1,000 no-interest unsecured debt.

We submit that Tesla is not a serious manufacturing Company and Solar Roof is not a serious product. In the second part of this article, we will discuss the economics of the Solar Roof solution and why it makes even less sense than the technology itself.

It is remarkable that none of Tesla's high profile product plans, whether it is the Model 3, the Powerwall, or the Solar Roof stand to scrutiny. We continue to believe that the stock price will decline with time.

Our recommendation of TSLA: Sell Short.

