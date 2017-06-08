Almaden Minerals: Big Silver Project, Small Capex

If you are looking for a three-bagger, you can't go wrong with VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ). And if you are looking for a five-bagger, PureFunds ISE Junior Silver ETF (SILJ) will do the trick. However, if you want a good risk/reward stock with 5+ bagger potential, those are becoming harder to find. But I have one for you.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Risk Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (6/7/2017) Almaden Minerals AAU Gold Moderate $1.43 118M $168M

Almaden Minerals has a FD market cap where I like to buy stocks. I prefer to get them in what I call the sweet spot, with a fully diluted market cap between $50 million and $150 million. Once a stock reaches the $50 million level, the risk reduces, because investors have recognized its value. Conversely, once a stock exceeds $150 million, the upside potential begins to diminish.

This range of $50 to $150 million does not apply to all miners. Sometimes, a company displays extraordinary value well before it reaches $50 million or long after it exceeds $150 million. Almaden Minerals is a bit above $150 million, but offers extremely good value and upside potential.

This sweet spot range is where you will find late-stage development projects, near-term producers, or mid-tier producers. What you are really investing in are emerging mid-tier producers. Most mid-tier producers are valued over $100 million, so buying in this range is catching an early mid-tier producer. These are the companies that can grow quickly. At this valuation, most of these companies will only have one producing mine, or their first mine under development. Thus, you are getting in early, which is a smart. One thing I have learned is that you usually don't make your big money on a company's first mine, but its second and third.

Whereas the risk is substantial for junior gold and silver mining stocks, the upside is also substantial. My current focus is on both undervalued producers and companies with solid projects that are advancing toward production. My range is wider than $50 to $150 million market cap, but if a company falls into that sweet spot, I am more likely to buy it.

Almaden Minerals has a late stage development project and is advancing a silver/gold mine to production in 2019. A feasibility study is due in 2018. It is my expectation that construction will begin in late 2018 or early 2019.

I consider all junior development companies as high-risk speculation stocks, because you can never know if they will make it into production. If they have trouble with financing, or if the geology is analyzed incorrectly, e.g. Rubicon Minerals (RBYCF), or if any number of issues arises, these stocks can drop like a rock. Also, management is crucial and can disappoint investors with poor decisions and bad execution. Lastly, quality projects tend to get taken out by larger companies, which reduces the upside potential. This is very likely to happen to Almaden, but perhaps it won't.

Now is a good time to look for undervalued companies with growth potential. If we are at the beginning of another gold bull run that will see new highs above the 2011 level of $1,935 (see historical prices), then it would be wise to buy the potential winners now.

My investing style is to focus on potential future cash flow in conjunction with higher gold prices. For instance, what is the future value of XYZ gold stock if it develops a 3 million oz project and produces 200,000 oz annually at $2,000 gold? If you do a quick and dirty analysis using potential future cash flow, you get the following:

200,000 oz x $500 (estimated cash flow per oz using all-in costs of $1500 per oz) = $100 million in annual cash flow.

If you multiply that by 10, you get a $1 billion estimated market cap valuation.

Note that some companies were valued at 30x cash flow during the last mania in stocks in 1980, and a 10x cash flow valuation is common for strong mining companies. A conservative method is to use 5x cash flow to value a company. However, my expectation is that we should see 10x cash flow valuations as gold prices rise and companies obtain healthy balance sheets.

It's amazing how valuable a mining company could become at higher gold prices when it owns large profitable projects with high cash flow. There are many development stocks today with solid projects that are valued unbelievably cheap versus their potential. Not all of them will be successful in building their mines, so it is a crapshoot picking the winners early. The smart play is to watch these stocks and see which ones are going to get financing and have a path to production. Of course, the longer you wait, the higher your entry price will be, and many will no longer be available at low valuations.

The most ideal risk/reward stock is a company that has the following traits: in the sweet spot; highly undervalued; good location; high quality economic project; good grade; good management team; growth potential; with insider ownership that can prevent a takeover.

Of course, the only way you can understand the risk/reward of a stock is to do your own due diligence. Below, I will go step by step and show you what to look for when analyzing a mining stock. However, even with this data in hand, you should do your own due diligence to confirm what I have written.

Even if you think you know a stock intimately, the data will change. If there is one constant in the story of a stock, it is change. And the higher the risk, it seems like the data changes more frequently. Whereas a major or a strong mid-tier producer can survive a data change, a junior can drop in value a significant percentage on small changes. The volatility can be stunning (refer to Argonaut's (ARNGF) recent 50% drop), and sometimes juniors do not survive these changes.

The two most important rules to follow to limit your risk exposure are:

1) Only invest in a company that has the goods. Make sure that your company has at least one very good project. In other words, do not chase drill results (and if you do, then do it rarely). Exploration should be the icing on the cake, and not the cake.

2) Do not invest more than 1% of your portfolio's cost-basis into a high-risk stock. Thus, if your total invested dollars is $100,000, then your max is $1,000 for a high-risk stock. You can break this 1% rule, but do it rarely.

This 1% rule may seem too low, but you have to stay humble and acknowledge the high risk with mining stocks. If you think the stock is low risk, then you can triple this total to a maximum of 3%. For any single stock, except ETFs, I would not exceed 3%. Remember, this rule only applies to your costs basis. If a stock that you own increases in value, that does not apply to this rule.

You may be thinking that you could end up with 50 or more stocks. Perhaps, but this won't happen if you buy lower risk stocks, bullion, and/or ETFs as a foundation. With bullion and ETFs, you can go over the 3% limit.

The following analysis is based on data from my website (www.goldstockdata.com).

Almaden Minerals. (Analysis on 6/7/2017).

Almaden Minerals has decided to build their flagship project in Mexico (Ixtaca). They spun out their 40 exploration properties to their stockholders in a new company (Almadex Minerals). Ixtaca has a PFS (pre-feasibility study) to produce an average of 8 million oz of silver equivalent (including gold) for 12 years. The silver equivalent (including gold) all-in cost per oz will be around $15 per oz.

The project is economic with a 40% after tax IRR at $18 silver and is very likely to get built. They have $18 million in cash to fund the feasibility study, which is due to be completed in 2018. Their production target is 2019. They have 118 million fully diluted shares and should not have to dilute their shares significantly until they finance construction. With their upside potential and path to production, this is a good risk/reward stock at their current valuation.

They have enough resources (100 million oz of silver and 2 million oz of gold) to increase production. Plus, there is exploration potential to increase their resource totals. This is a company with excellent exploration experience. Thus, their production totals are likely to increase.

They seem to be focused on becoming a producer. However, they have sold two other large projects in the past and have a conservative approach. If they get an offer for Ixtaca, my guess is that they will take it. And because they have low insider ownership, any hostile offer will probably be approved by shareholders. Hopefully that won't happen and they will take Ixtaca to production, but the odds favor a takeover.

I'm surprised this project hasn't been taken out yet by a larger company. Once they complete the feasibility study and permitting, I would expect someone to make an offer. The company that gets this project is going to add a lot of value for their shareholders. Hopefully it will be a company with a FD market cap under $1 billion. In that case, I'll keep my Almaden shares and let them transfer to the takeover company.

The 3 Ps

Properties

Does it have a flagship project? Yes, long life mine.

Does it have a pipeline of projects for growth? No, but they have exploration potential on their large 17,000 acre property.

Does it have the exploration potential to expand resources? Yes.

Is the grade and recovery rate satisfactory? The grade is low, but has good recovery rates. 90% recovery for silver and 80% recovery for gold. The reserve grade is 37 gpt for silver and .6 gpt for gold.

Is the location satisfactory? An excellent location in Mexico with good infrastructure.

Does it own it? Yes, 100%.

People

Do you consider it a strong management team? So far they have been executing well. The mine seems to be progressing well towards production. However, this is their first mine, so there are some unknowns. The management team is the same team running Almadex Minerals, which is an exploration company.

Is it an exploration or production team? Historically they have been an exploration team.

Does it have experience? This is the company's first mine.

Does it have a track record for building mines? No.

Is it investor friendly and not always diluting? Dilution is low, and I would not expect high dilution.

Is the team large enough to build a mine? Yes.

Have you listened to a CEO interview? Yes, the CEO is very young, in his 30s, and has not built a mine. He used the word de-risk in an interview in March. That is usually language for selling a project.

Is it cash-focused? So far Almaden has no debt.

How much stock does management own? Low ownership.

Do the website and company presentation provide adequate guidance and details? Yes.

Projects

What are the resources? 100 million oz of silver at .25 gpt and 2 million oz of gold at .4 gpt. However, reserves are 79 million oz of silver at .37 gpt and 1.3 million oz of gold at .6 gpt. The silver equivalent is approximately 150 million oz depending on the GSR (gold silver ratio).

Long life mine? Yes.

What are the current/estimated cash costs and all-in costs per oz? $10 cash costs per oz, and $15 all-in costs (free cash flow) per oz for silver equivalent. (That's my estimate).

What documentation has been released for first mine (PEA, Pre-feasibility Study, Feasibility Study)? Pre-Feasibility in 2017.

What is the capex for its first mine? $117 million.

What is the after-tax IRR for first mine? 40% at $18 silver.

Can its first mine be financed? Should be easy to finance.

How will its first mine be financed (debt, equity, streaming)? Likely with debt and equity.

Share Structure

Is it highly diluted? No, it has 118 million fully-diluted shares.

Timeline Risk (time frame until production)

Production is scheduled for 2019 or 2020.

Market Cap Size

$168 million. A bit over the sweet spot, but highly undervalued.

Stock Chart

Is this a good entry point? Yes, likely 5+ bagger, although a takeover candidate.

Balance Sheet

What is its cash/debt situation? $18 million in cash and no debt.

Valuation

What is its potential future market cap growth rate at $100 silver? 1,500% at 8 million oz silver equivalent (see below).

What is its potential future free cash flow at $100 silver? $560 million annually at 8 million oz (8 million x $70). (This assumes all-in costs are $30 per oz).

What are its future reserves valued at today? $1.12 per oz at 150 million silver equivalent oz ($168 million/150 million oz).

Future market cap growth:

Current Market Cap: $168 Million.

Future Market Cap: 8 million oz (silver equivalent) x $80 = $560 million annual cash flow x 5 = $2.8 billion

Compare the two values and you get a 1,500% increase.

Is Almaden Minerals highly undervalued? Yes, with a potential increase of 1,500% and future reserves valued at $1.12, it is highly undervalued.

This valuation assumes its upside potential will reach production of 8 million oz of silver equivalent at $100 silver prices. I think they will hit that production target based on their PFS.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Almaden Minerals' website and almadenminerals.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.