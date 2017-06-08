Devon Energy: Weakness Play

Oil prices were already under pressure, and then the US Energy Information Administration released a report that heightened oversupply concerns. The news pushed the US benchmark WTI crude futures to as low as $45.76 a barrel on Wednesday, close to 52-week lows of $44.13 a barrel. Not surprisingly, energy stocks are getting hammered, but I believe this might be a good time to load up on high-quality exploration and production companies like Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).

Oil started the current year on a high note, with prices largely staying well over $50 a barrel throughout most of the first quarter. But since late April, prices have largely remained below $50, even though the commodity received support from OPEC last month when the cartel and its partners, including Russia, agreed to extend the production freeze agreement by nine months. The weakness was driven partly by rising production from the US which climbed to 9.31 million barrels per day last week, up more than 10% from 8.43 million barrels per day in mid-2016. At this pace, consulting firm Rystad Energy has warned that the US production could climb to the record level of 10 million barrels per day by the end of 2017, which could make it even more difficult for OPEC to rebalance the market. EIA believes that the US production will average around 10 million barrels a day in 2018, which will be an all-time high.

On top of this, the EIA released its weekly report which showed that crude stockpiles in the US climbed by 3.3 million barrels. Gasoline inventories also climbed by almost the same amount while the fuel's demand declined. Analysts, on the other hand, were expecting a 3.5 million barrel drop in inventories, aided by the start of the summer driving season which should have also strengthened gasoline demand.

The weak oil price environment of less than $50 a barrel can be a big problem for high-cost operators, such as the Bakken-focused oil producer Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) whose earnings have so far remained in the red. But Devon Energy will likely continue to do well.

That's because Devon Energy benefits from having a low-cost asset base in the Delaware Basin in New Mexico, which is one of the lowest cost shale oil producing regions in the US and a part of the larger Permian Basin, as well as in Oklahoma's STACK play which has emerged as one of the hottest shale plays in the US. Devon Energy has further solidified its advantage by curtailing costs (achieved more than $1Bn of annualized operating and G&A expenses savings compared to 2014) and improving well productivity (discussed a number of strong well results, including best-ever 30-day rate of 3,000 boe per day for a Delaware Basin well, in the latest earnings call).

Thanks in large part to a low-cost asset base, Devon Energy is a rare independent oil producer that has managed to remain profitable throughout most of the downturn (on an adjusted basis) when oil was largely at mid-to-low-$40s and will continue to do well in a weak oil price environment.

Devon Energy, however, does not have a pristine balance sheet. In fact, it carried a total debt of $10.38 billion at the end of 1Q17. This translates into a net debt ratio of 56%, which is high considering that most of the large-cap independent oil producers, such as Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), have a net debt ratio of less than 30%. But I believe a high debt load doesn't negatively impact Devon Energy's ability to withstand weak oil prices.

That's because firstly, Devon Energy has no significant near-term maturities until 2021. Secondly, the company's debt has already been going downhill and will likely continue heading lower. Its total debt has fallen 17.2% since 1Q16 and its financial health will likely improve further as it aims to sell $1 billion of assets in the next 12 to 18 months which will shore up its cash reserves.

Thirdly, Devon Energy is deploying additional rigs in order to rapidly grow oil production from its core US resource plays, which will fuel cash flow growth. The company was operating 15 rigs at the end of 1Q17 but will be running 20 rigs by December. This will fuel 13% to 17% growth in higher-margin US oil production in 2017 from 4Q16 levels. At the same time, the company will continue to keep a lid on costs. With uptake in oil production and low costs, the company expects to grow cash flows by roughly 200% in 2017 to $2.7 billion. This is, however, based on a $55 a barrel oil price environment. With weak prices, the actual cash flows could come in lower, but the company will still likely post the largest increase in cash flows among its peer group.

Fourthly, and perhaps most importantly, Devon Energy benefits from having a solid hedge book which minimizes its exposure to weakness in oil prices. The company has already locked in more than half of its estimated oil and gas production for 2017 at or above market levels. It has also been actively trying to build additional hedge positions to cover at least 50% of its estimated production for 2018. This means that if prices stay weak, the company will still be able to sell a large chunk of its production at higher prices of more than $50 a barrel.

Conclusion:

Devon Energy stock fell 5.8% on Wednesday to $31.92, near 52-week lows of $31.82, on the back of weakness in oil prices. The stock was one of the worst-performing among oil producers whose shares dropped by around 4% in the same period, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP). Currently, there are 35 analysts covering Devon Energy who have a median 12-month price target of $50, representing 57% upside from current levels, and the lowest price target of $38, implying 19% upside from current levels, as per data compiled by Thomson Reuters. I believe the latest drop might be a good time to invest in Devon Energy, while the stock is still hovering near 52-week lows, which is well positioned to perform well in a weak oil price environment.

