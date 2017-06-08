Valeant: Short Of Cash In 2017?

The cash requirements for the remainder of 2017 are expected to be more than $2.1 billion.

Valeant is using non-GAAP metrics to mask free cash flow losses, as per the comments of David Trainer, below.

If the company didn’t have a one-time tax benefit of $924m for Q1 17, the company would have been obliged to post a net loss of $296m vs net income.

Investment Thesis

Even though Valeant (NYSE:VRX) had free cash flow of close to $2 billion in 2015 & 2016, the company's debt level remained the same or increased. Free cash flow is important because it can be used for expansion, reducing debt, or other purposes. Interest expense alone is costing Valeant close to $2 billion. In fact, Valeant said in its earnings report that "a substantial portion of our cash requirements for the remainder of 2017 are for debt service." Thus, there any many reasons why I believe that the Valeant cash position will decrease drastically at the end of 2017.

Source: Created by Author (data obtained from gurufocus)

Cash Problem

In the last few years, the operating expenses (as percentage of revenue) have been constantly increasing - 76% in 2014, 85% in 2015, and 106% in 2016. The costs of revenue, selling, and administrative expenses amounted to 51% in 2015 and 56% in 2016. The second largest expenses are amortization of intangible assets and Goodwill impairment, 22% in 2015 and 39% in 2016. For Q1 2017, operating expenses represent 102% of revenue.

Source: Created by Author

The company says that the cash requirements for the remainder of 2017 are expected to be more than $2 billion.

$1,594 Debt Service $220 Capital Expenditures $47 Contingent consideration payments $22 Restructuring and integration payments $210 Litigation settlement $14 Benefit obligations $2,107

Source: Q1 2017 Earnings Report

As we can see from the above table, a substantial portion of the company's cash requirements for the remainder of 2017 are for debt service.

Theoretically, If the company maintains a good free cash flow, it should be able to pay down its debt. In Valeant's case, this did not happen and is not happening. According to David Trainer, Valeant is using non-GAAP metrics to mask free cash flow losses. He further stated:

When analyzing the non-GAAP metrics, we found that, since 2010, Valeant's "cash earnings" had grown from $421 million to $3.6 billion, all while the firm burned through $38 billion in free cash flow. Compounding the cash burn, Valeant's executive compensation prioritized revenue growth and "cash EPS," which conveniently removed acquisition related costs. Ultimately, executive interests were not aligned with those of shareholders and the effects were damaging to many shareholders.

Source: Linkedin Article (David Trainer)

Conclusion

Revenue growth is declining and operating expenses are increasing. The company still has massive debt--more than $28 billion. The free cash flow number provided by the company is questionable (some might wonder if it is the true number). If it was the true number, the company should have used the cash flow to reduce their debt. Given the number above (cash requirements of $2.107 billion for the remainder of 2017), declining revenue growth, increasing operating expenses, competition from generics, I expect that Valeant will burn their cash position. To read my previous articles, please click this blue link.

