Energy Transfer Partners: Fairly Valued After The Merger

The analysis provided in this article has not found any substantial upside potential in Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE: ETP) shares in the near future. The post-merger company has recently issued its first combined earnings report. The company expects to achieve substantial synergies with the merger: they are based on unique investment plans represented in an Investor Presentation. The company's stock can be considered a good opportunity for investors seeking stable dividend income. Our DCF analysis shows that the stock is trading at a fair price in the base scenario, which is built on quite an optimistic rate of revenue growth in the forecast period. The aggressive scenario sets an upside opportunity of up to 26% from the current market price of the stock.

We start by analyzing Energy Transfer Partners' segments and financial results. You can see that the top line has achieved a $3.7B mark in the last quarter, up 117% year-over-year:

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

The earnings are at $364 million, a decrease of $12M compared to Q1 2016. You can see EBITDA broken into segments in the diagrams below. We would like to notice that the company's operating profit have been mostly dependent on revenues from the Midstream and Liquids divisions. Since Q1 2016, these segments have grown substantially, while revenues from the Transportation and Storage segments have slightly fallen.

We notice that the company has a well-diversified business structure. It gives the company the ability to effectively confront different risks that are inherent in the industry (see below).

(Source: Company's Press Release, infographics by author)

As you can see, ETP's operating ratios have soared in the last quarter. The operating profit margin has grown from 7% to 17% in the meantime. Nevertheless, these metrics are lower than the industry's averages. Some of the peers (in particular, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)) have higher numbers. We can say the same about the management's efficiency: these metrics are gradually improving. This is happening despite the decrease in financial leverage(the current figure is 1.9x), which affects the ROE ratio. The growth of this indicator is mainly explained by the increase in profits compared to preceding periods.

The current level of debt-to-equity ratio is around 70%, which seems to be very high. However, having looked at the peers, we conclude that this figure is insignificantly higher than the benchmark. The interest coverage ratio has been improving continually and currently stands at 9x, so there are no immediate concerns about covenant breaches in the debt instruments. In addition, the distribution coverage ratio rose to 1.13x on a pro forma basis. It means that there is no need to finance distribution to unitholders by borrowing money.

We believe that the company can support the tendency of improvement its operating efficiency and consider this a substantial factor of growth in the future. In addition, we have accounted for these factors in our DCF model presented later in the article.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

Energy Transfer Partners is trying to recover in terms of free cash flow generation ability. Moreover, you can notice that the company consistently pays dividends, even in the periods of negative free cash flows. We should mention the fact that ETP is quite shareholder-friendly no matter how substantial its capital expenditures and other costs and obligations are. The dividend per share is constantly growing and now pays $0.535 per unit implying dividend yield of 8.3%. As for the payout ratio, we see the last-quarter figure at 37% of net income. The company can be considered a favorable investment opportunity for retirees or other income-oriented investors. However, it should be noted that the major investment plans outlined in the press release may negatively affect free cash flow in the future.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

Apart from financial and operating results, we should also consider several industry-related risks in our valuation (these considerations are based on various Bloomberg's research papers, especially on "BI 2017 Outlook: Midstream Oil and Gas, North America" presented by Gurpal Dosanjh):

- Midstream players have reduced spending plans and slowed down growth in distributions to investors as cash coverage ratios shrink. Sponsored MLPs and those without incentive rights faces stronger growth visibility: Energy Transfer Patners, Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP), and Kinder Morgan are among the largest.

- Slower cash flow growth combined with aggressive spending and rapid distribution hikes in recent years have led to troublesome cash coverage in the MLP industry. Several large partnerships are unable to cover cash payouts, stymied by declining expansion opportunities, commodity pressure and onerous general partner fees.

- Better coverage and distribution metrics persist among refiner and E&P-sponsored MLPs, helped by inherent growth from asset dropdowns, and those MLPs without incentive distributions.

- Several major midstream MLPs, including Sunoco Logistics (NYSE:SUN), Energy Transfer Partners, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA), and Enbridge Energy Partners, have been unable to cover distributions to partners via cash flow in 2016. Coverage ratios weakened below 1x for these MLPs in Q2-Q3, forcing several to take action because incentive distribution rights consume over 30% of cash flow.

- Increasing incentive distribution rights, which absorb an average of 30% of total cash distributed, will continue to challenge project economics and growth. As an MLP matures and more cash is funneled to the general partner through rising IDRs, it becomes a struggle to maintain growth rates the MLP was once able to support:

- The Trump administration's stance on infrastructure has already up-ended delays to the Dakota Access pipeline due to direct federal intervention in the project, but that control may not extend to natural-gas infrastructure. Natural-gas project setbacks - possibly tied to a greater volume of third-party efforts slowing state and federal agencies - are playing out in various courts around the U.S. as projects fend off regulatory delays. Without a sea change in the FERC process, little can affect the unfolding delays.

- President Donald Trump will likely provide clearer timelines for crude pipeline projects by streamlining the permitting process, which hampered Dakota Access, Keystone XL and other conduits. Trump has highlighted energy independence and infrastructure development in multiple speeches, and has already singled out Dakota Access for completion and Keystone for approval.

Comparative Valuation

Our comparative analysis is based on three key ratios: P/E, P/S, and P/BV. ETP seems to be overvalued by the P/S and P/E ratios, where the potential downside is nearly 20% relative to the market's average. We believe that this method of assessment largely contains market noise. Thus, we have turned to the DCF model to build a more solid foundation for our investment case.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

DCF Model

Our DCF model is presented in the diagrams below. The DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future:

- Revenue CAGR is set at 5% in the forecast period (2017-2021). The total revenue is forecasted to be around $25.8B in FY2017. We expect an 8.8% revenue growth rate in 2017, which will decline thereafter;

- The EBIT margin is set at 9.5% for the period of 2017-2021;

- The net income is expected to be around $775M in 2017, while the net margin is set at 3% of revenue;

- The effective tax rate is expected to be around 20% in the forecast period;

- The growth rate for CAPEX for the forecast period is set at 29% in 2017;

- We use the EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.8X, which is based on the last twelve months' figure.

We admit that our projections are quite optimistic.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $28.8B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around the current market price.

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the base scenario implies a fair price range between $18 and $24 per share. This means that the upside risk is between -15% and 14%:

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

However, if investors estimate the value of the company by using the multiple of 18.4x, they will find an upside opportunity in the stock. This aggressive scenario sees an upside opportunity of up to 26%, depending on what WACC is chosen. The model's WACC of 5% is calculated in-line with the current capital structure of company (almost 50% of assets is financed by equity).

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

We should notice that the implementation of the 18.4x EBITDA multiple is quite feasible. As you can see in the diagram above, the implied perpetuity growth rate of free cash flows in the case of the 18.4x EBITDA multiple is realistic, particularly at the current WACC's value of 5%.

Conclusion

In the fundamental analysis of Energy Transfer Partners, we did not identify significant positive catalysts supporting a further appreciation in the stock's value in the near future. We support the company's investment plans including Mariner East II, the Bakken pipeline, and Rover. However, we think that these substantial positive factors are already reflected in the price. Hence, we issue a Hold recommendation on the company's shares.

According to the comparative analysis and the comprehensive DCF model presented above, we set a target price range of $18 - $24 per share in the base scenario, while the aggressive scenario implies an upside opportunity of around 26%. However, we also think the company's stock can be considered a good opportunity for investors seeking stable dividend income, especially given the growing free cash flow tendency.

