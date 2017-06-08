A Perfect Retirement Crisis Storm: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Both John Mauldin and Russ Thornton cite the same grim statistics (see links to their articles below) about a looming retirement crisis of proportions hard to fully imagine. Specifically, a report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) projects a retirement shortfall in eight major countries totaling $400 trillion by 2050; the U.S. portion of that shortfall is $137 trillion. The shortfall in question is anything less than the 70% of pre-retirement income the WEF assumes retirees will need to make ends meet.

The key causes are twofold: First is insufficient retirement funds, both public (mainly) and private. Second are increased lifespans, with recent projections that half of the kids born 10 years ago will live past age 100.

So whatever concerns we have about the current situation, if you've followed the above then the reality confronting us is a perfect storm of a) insufficient private savings requiring reliance on b) a public system that will be enormously more strained in the future than today (i.e., with a $137 trillion gap vs. the current $28 trillion gap); and c) a significantly greater claim on what resources exist as a result of increased life expectancy.

Mauldin's take is acerbic:

"The present standard of retiring somewhere between ages 60 and 70 is not going to be sustainable when half the population lives to 80 or 90-which is already realistic today-let alone 100 or more. It's just not possible."

Your dream of hanging up the work clothes at 65 and going on extended vacation will remain a dream until some later date."

Thornton accentuates the positive, recommending investors not delay taking action, creating a financial plan, keeping costs low, managing cash well, etc.

Of course, they're both correct. While I agree that the dreadful state of public pensions underscores the need to take private action, I confess to the fear that the day will come when politicians will purchase social peace by punishing those who acted responsibility - by excluding them from government benefits they currently expect and through taxation that rises to the confiscatory level (e.g., through a special wealth tax or through marginal rates in the 80% range or suchlike).

The reason for this fear is the year-after-year inaction on shoring up funding of the Social Security system, together with demographic and economic trends. Needless to say, a completely unexpected, sustained burst in economic growth could change this equation.

Despite all this, it behooves one to prepare privately. Better to "miss out" on the public trough, yet be assured that your needs will be met.

