Destination Maternity Corporation's (DEST) CEO Anthony Romano on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 08, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

David Courtwright - Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Anthony Romano - Chief Executive Officer and President

David Stern - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

David Courtwright

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Destination Maternity's first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call. The earnings release that was disseminated this morning is available on the Investors section of our Web site. Additionally, we will file our 10-Q today with the SEC. The earnings release contains definitions of various financial terms, as well as reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures we will be discussing in today's call. If non-GAAP financial information is provided on this call, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is available in our press release.

This call will include certain forward-looking statements within the meanings of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, trends and other matters that are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties that might affect future events or results. Descriptions of these risks are set forth in the Company's SEC filings. Also, I would like to remind you that today's call cannot be reproduced in any form without the expressed written consent of Destination Maternity.

Joining me on the call today is Anthony M. Romano, our Chief Executive Officer and President and David Stern, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Tony will open with an update on the merger with Orchestra-Prémaman, an overview of the quarter and the progress we’ve made toward our turnaround. Dave will follow with additional commentary on our financial results. Then Tony will provide closing remarks.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Tony.

Anthony Romano

Thank you, Dave. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you investing your time with us today. Before I review our fiscal year '17 Q1 results, I want to briefly update you on the progress that we have made with regard to our merger with Orchestra-Prémaman. As you may have seen in our press release issued on Friday June 2nd, work is proceeding in the preparation of the registration statement on Form F-4 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, covering the shares of Orchestra as well as the coordinated filing with Orchestra's French regulator, the AMF.

Both companies continue to work through the regulatory process, as well as pre-closing integration planning. The public SEC filing is expected to follow the following of Orchestra's audited financial statements as of and for the year ended February 28, 2017, which, under French regulation, are to be filed by June 30, 2017. The merger remains subject to other customary closing conditions, including receipt of the required approval of both our and Orchestra shareholders and both companies remain confident in the completion of the merger, which is targeted to close by the end of our third fiscal quarter of 2017.

Now, I’ll review our first quarter results as well as provide an update on our strategic initiatives. Our financial results were challenging and below expectations. Adjusted EBITDA before other charges and the change in accounting principle was $6.3 million, down from $13.2 million in the prior year. Our decline versus the prior year was principally driven by our retail sales performance and the related gross profit dollar mix. We were pleased with the successful implementation of our new ecommerce sights in mid-February, which launched with minimal disruption and strong initial performance metrics, including a 40 plus percent increase in conversion rate, driving 18.8% web sales growth.

Additionally, we generated $6.6 million in cash flow through operations in the quarter and versus last year we improved working capital and reduced our capital expenditures, which drove a decrease to our net debt by $10.5 million to $36.7 million at quarter end. For the quarter, total sales declined 14.5% as a result of a comparable sales decline of 7.3%, as well as exits from Company stores and certain leased and wholesale partner doors and relationships.

Reviewing our comp in more detail, we achieved improvement in conversion and units per transaction. But such improvement was offset by negative traffic and in our motherhood brand, in particular, lower average selling prices. In motherhood, we executed various pricing strategies throughout the first quarter with a goal of driving higher conversions and increased units per transaction so ultimately lift sales and gross profit above last year. While we were successful in improving conversion rate, we did not get enough lift in unit sales to offset the decline in our average selling price. This weighed on our comp results and gross profit dollars for the quarter. While the change in the mix of business netted a 30 basis point gross margin improvement from 54.1% to 54.4%, we had planned more improvement that was lessened by the lower selling prices.

Looking at our monthly performance, February was our toughest months of the quarter, which was similar to the performance reported by specialty retail peers. With March-April comps significantly improved yet still reflecting a comp decline. Inventory was down $3.5 million versus prior year, principally reflecting reduced inventory from the exits of certain businesses.

As a key part of our fiscal year '17 Q1 assortment strategy was to provide increased depth of our non-seasonal product categories in order to improve in-stock positions and reduce overall SKU count, but with increased depths of our advertise fashion items. These actions were only marginally successful as the incremental inventory investment in non-seasonal more basic items did not prove enough sales lift related to the inventory investments, while the SKU count reduction adversely impacted fashion sales.

As a result, we continue to refine our assortment and allocation strategy, methodology and business rules as we learn how our actions have impacted sales. By way of reminder, we launched our JVA allocation tool in fiscal year '16 Q2, so there is still plenty to learn and improve upon as we cycle through our first year.

I will now update you on the progress of our strategic initiatives. First, we re-launched our four ecommerce Web sites in the quarter. The results were our sales growth of 18.8% over last year and better than comparable industry results. Our strategy to focus on mobile first was successful, as we drove significantly improved conversion rates, as well as higher average order-values, which resulted in nearly all of the demand improvement.

As part of the re-launch, we increased our ship from store volume by 54% year-over-year. We are working on ship to store and pick-up in store features to further enhance for shop anywhere she wants experience, and to drive additional traffic to our stores. The re-launch of the sites in February provided additional critical insights as to how we can adjust both systems tools and methodologies, so that more products, and specifically more and more down products, would be available for sell on the Web. Web was highly productive in moving markdown units because of the simpler navigation and ability to more easily shop sale and markdown products.

We are continuing our investment in ecommerce functionality in addition to the aforementioned ship to store and pick-up in-store initiatives. We are working on improving algorithms to reduce backorders and split shipments, providing an improved user friendly international shipping module, now as enhancing our store locator solutions. Second, diligent inventory management and product allocation remained critical components of our turnaround. As I mentioned earlier, we believe we have continued opportunities to refine our methodology and business rules and our allocation tool.

These opportunities are specific and unique for each merchandizing class, and include reducing both the in-store weeks of supply and the maximum presentation rules for initial product distribution, as well as changing our approach to the cadence of markdowns and the related replenishment frequency. We have also identified an opportunity to provide expanded size offerings in certain product classes based on analysis available to us from our allocation tool. As it relates to marketing, in the first quarter, we continued to diaper sweeps and found the use of SMS text alerts included in this contest to be a very successful marketing tool to engage with our customers.

We have also continued to engage with social influencers and have strong results from our work with these bloggers with our general review marketing. We expect a continuation of these efforts to drive brand engagement and ultimately lead to improved store and ecommerce traffic and sales. Finally, as it relates to our in-store experience, we’ve continued testing various initiatives to highlight our customer service experience in our retail stores as a differentiator to drive store traffic.

Our millennial moms-to-be lives experiences and we are trying to help her recognize that maternity shopping can be fun, rewarding and a great experience for her. That said, like all of retail, physical store traffic improvement continues to be a major challenge.

And with that, I will turn the call over to David.

David Stern

Thank you, Tony, and good morning to everyone on the call. This morning, I will review our results for 2017 first quarter and key items on our balance sheet. Sales for the first quarter were $106.4 million, a decline of $18 million or 14.5% from the comparable quarter last year. The decrease in sales was primarily driven by the exit on the Kohl’s, Sears and Gordmans relationship referenced in prior calls.

The net closure of 19 store since the end of the first quarter of last year and a decline in comparable sales of 7.3%, predominantly driven by a decrease in average selling price and decreased store traffic, partially offset by higher units per transaction and improved conversion rates. While the comparable retail sales trend has continued, it has improved marginally in the second quarter of 2017 to-date. Also in the first quarter of 2017, sales included $0.8 million related to a change in the method of accounting for gift card breakage.

Gross margin for the first quarter was 54.4%, an increase of 30 basis points from the comparable quarter last year. The improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by the exit from the lease department and license relationships, which generated lower than average gross margin. Gross profit for the first quarter was $57.9 million, a decline of $9.3 million or 13.9% from the comparable quarter last year, with the decline in sales being partially offset by improved gross margins.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter were $55.6 million, a decline of $3.2 million or 5.3% from the comparable quarter last year. The decline in SG&A was primarily driven by reduced employee cost and lower occupancy expense, partially offset by increased marketing spend to support the Web re-platform rollout. However, as a percentage of sales, SG&A increased by 510 basis points to 52.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA before other charges and change in accounting principal for the first quarter was $6.3 million, a decrease of $6.9 million from the comparable quarter of last year. The net loss for the first quarter was $1.1 million or $0.08 per share compared to net income for the first quarter of 2016 of $4 million or $0.30 per share. Adjusted net loss was $0.7 million or $0.05 per share compared to adjusted net income of $4.5 million or $0.33 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2016.

Turning now to the balance sheet, at quarter-end, inventory was $73.7 million, a decrease from last year of $3.5 million or 4.5%, and debt net of cash was $36.7 million, a decrease of $10.5 million from last year. During the first quarter of 2017, we opened four stores and closed eight stores for a net reduction of four retail locations. We ended the quarter with 511 retail stores.

Capital expenditures for first quarter of 2017 were $2 million, a reduction of $1.6 million from last year. First quarter capital outlays were primarily the result of modest store investments as we optimize our real estate portfolio, as well as investments in systems primarily related to the new Web platform. These investments represent a measured and revenue focused approach to capital that will continue as we move forward. Finally, due to the limited amount of information that's appropriate to discuss prior to the filing of the Orchestra-Prémaman proxy, we will resume taking questions after that filing.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Tony for closing remarks.

Anthony Romano

Thank you, Dave. While we are disappointed in our fiscal year '17 Q1 results, we have made tangible progress in a very difficult retail environment. We successfully re-launched our new ecommerce sites with minimal disruption and strong initial performance metrics, including a 40% plus increase in conversion rates, driving 18.8% Web sales growth. We generated $6.6 million in cash flow through operations in the quarter and versus last year, improved working capital, reduced capital expenditures and reduced net debt by $10.5 million to $36.7 million at quarter-end. And although still a work-in-progress, we believe our focus on inventory management is beginning to take hold as evidenced by a modest improvement in conversion and units per transaction.

As we look ahead to the remainder of the year, along with closing of the merger, we continue to believe we are positioned to drive improvements in sales and profitability as we continue to monetize our investments, receiving more benefits by leveraging insights gained from our new allocation tool to optimize stock by location, improving inventory efficiencies and fine tuning investments by channel, continued customer and competitive focus by our merchandising team and leveraging our successful Web re-launch to continue to drive ecommerce sales and to digitally influence our Millennial customers to shop us more, including visiting us in stores.

Further, we look forward to completing our proposed merger with Orchestra, which we expect to provide significant cost and revenue synergies along with access to more tools and resources to allow us to accelerate our turnaround. Thank you again for your time today.

