BlackBerry QNX: Et Tu, General Motors?

If you thought that was all, it wasn't. This article highlights yet another loss, whose effects will start right from 2017.

Then I showed other brands were also moving away from it towards AGL, Linux and Android Automotive.

The leader seems rather challenged

This past week, I highlighted how BlackBerry's (NASDAQ:BBRY) QNX division had just lost the future infotainment business from Toyota (NYSE:TM). Then, in my article titled "BlackBerry: QNX, Extraordinary Popular Delusions And The Madness Of Men," I showed how the Toyota loss wasn't isolated. Instead, it was part of a large trend away from QNX.

Those articles were important, because bullish thesis such as the one from Citron relied heavily on the QNX story. Well, as we are seeing, QNX is losing infotainment customers left and right. The QNX story is that BlackBerry is going to control the rest of the car. But reality, as described by BlackBerry's CEO in the last earnings call, is that QNX's car content revenues come (at the rate of $3-$5 per car) from infotainment.

Perhaps those articles didn't convince you. Perhaps no article, no amount of QNX infotainment customer losses, will. However, I can't help but try. So there's another article today, highlighting yet another loss - that of General Motors (NYSE:GM). This loss is relevant because of several reasons:

Because General Motors is a large company (thus, a large customer).

Because it again shows the structural nature of QNX's customer losses.

And also because some of the things General Motors is pursuing in leaving QNX are also actually part of the bullish story on why QNX is supposedly needed. So let's get down to business.

The General Motors Loss

The loss is certain. Indeed, it has been for a while, as General Motors signed a $900 million contract with Harman in 2012, to supply Android-powered infotainment systems. These systems are what constitutes General Motors' aptly-named NGI ("Next Generation Infotainment") platform.

This platform:

Will arrive during 2017 (in the next few months). Thus, QNX will start losing systems right away.

Will be part of General Motors' trend to use fewer infotainment suppliers and systems.

This second bullet point is important. General Motors was not on QNX alone. It used a mismatch of QNX, Linux, and even Windows-powered infotainment systems. General Motors is now seeking to streamline these. Android is central to that strategy.

Also, the new Android-powered IFI systems latch into several important trends, some of which were sought after by BlackBerry with its QNX systems. Of note:

It seeks much greater third-party developer involvement; thus, GM is opening the NGI APIs much more widely than usual. It will make available up to 400 different vehicle datapoints. This increases both the scope of what's possible with apps, and app availability due to the underlying Android having a massive developer community.

It will also be part of GM's trend towards making more of the vehicle OTA-updatable.

Finally, it's important to remember that GM is a huge company that's spread over many different infotainment systems. Also, any replacement of existing systems is gradual over time as the new infotainment systems spread over the lineup - the same way as with Toyota. As a result, this isn't an instant QNX loss. Instead, it just shows the gradual deterioration of QNX's market position.

How Do Things Look Now?

As more and more automakers shift towards "next generation" infotainment systems, the phrase is starting to look like an exodus from QNX, which represents the legacy leader. Nowhere is this perhaps more apparent than QNX showing its own next-generation platform on a Jaguar, just as Jaguar also fled to Linux.

In my previous article, I showed how QNX's "slate of brands" seemed to be eroding. To put things in context, this is how it started:

And this is how it potentially looks like a few years down the road, after we also exclude GM:

Now, again, going from one state to the other isn't instantaneous. New infotainment systems have to be developed. New car models have to be developed. Previous infotainment systems have to give way across many cars and segments. It all takes time. But the march seems quite obvious. QNX is being dropped from infotainment systems left and right. The causes for this look structural, both from a development speed and cost perspective, and from an ecosystem perspective. QNX is the new Symbian.

Conclusion

To add to Toyota and the many other brands I already listed, General Motors is also moving away from QNX for its next generation infotainment systems. In General Motors' case, it's going with Android, though seemingly not yet Android Automotive.

The QNX customer losses continue adding up. Their effect is not immediate but gradual. Yet, still very real. It's very strange to see bullish theses based on QNX, when QNX is so obviously being replaced wholesale in its main line of business (infotainment).

Disclosure: I am/we are short BBRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.