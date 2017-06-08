Tesla: Model 3 Or Model T?

Introduction

One of Henry Ford's famous sayings was that you could have the Model T in any color you would like - as long as it was black! Roughly 100 years later, however, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the supposedly innovative car company headed by Elon Musk, is about to offer about as many options to the initial purchasers of the mass market Model 3 when the first models roll off the assembly line for probably the first six months of "production."

The reason that I put the word production in quotation marks in the preceding sentence is that with anything Tesla related, Musk's creative use of words apart from their usual meanings in general and within the automotive industry which the company is actually in, often stretches what are commonly understood connotations of such words. For most companies, the start of production for a new vehicle would come after extensive testing of pilot vehicles that have already been produced for at least six to nine months and after fully installing and configuring new production equipment and assembly lines for producing a full range of configurations that customers may desire.

For Tesla, however, the first so-called "release candidates" were only produced in March. Although there was some reaction to my article yesterday about why there weren't any of those release candidates available for even a close review at last week's "VIP event" hosted by Tesla - much less even being able to sit in one of those release candidate or possibly humoring the throng by even allowing a few of them to be a passenger on test drives that were taking place at the Fremont plant at the same time - the reality is that if none of those vehicles are available for viewing, those vehicles are not "release candidates" but are merely test cars going through testing before final vehicle configurations and production specs are finalized.

Is the Model 3 really ready for production?

The fact that what have currently been described as "release candidates" are largely being seen doing laps around the Tesla test track is also a telling signal that confirms what I am describing. While Musk at the Shareholders' Meeting yesterday said that the first Model 3 will be released in "late-July," if the current number of Model 3s in existence (a vehicle that has supposedly been produced since early-March with "near production tooling") are still doing laps around the test track, that is because final suspension and braking specs have not yet been set.

As such, I can't even imagine what Tesla is planning to "release" in late July as if suspension and brake specs have not yet been set - the parts of which would all have to be fully qualified and then ordered and delivered (which would take months) - I would contend that the first Model 3s available in July are essentially a "pre-alpha" version of the vehicle and will continue to be so for at least two months after that.

Although I guess the initial customers taking Model 3 deliveries will at least be somewhat better off than Model T customers in that they will have a choice of colors, customer configuration choices have now been confirmed by Musk that they will be very limited for the foreseeable future (quoted passages are from the Seeking Alpha transcript of the Annual Meeting):

"So initially, the Model 3 configurators, it's kind of going to be like what color do you want and what size of wheels do you want. That's basically going to be the configurator. And then we will show what other - what other versions are coming later as soon as we get configuration right, but they - and with the timeline associated with each configuration. For example, we were going to start off with dual motor. But that's like wait a second, we just doubled the probability of something going wrong if we got two motors, because there are two different motor architectures. One motor is optimized for highway travel and one is optimized for stop and go traffic, which is great for maximizing your mileage in city and maximizing your highway - your mileage on the freeway and having incredible acceleration. But it's too much complexity right off the bat. So we will just be single motor to begin with and then we will have the dual motor config, if we are lucky, toward the end of this year or more likely early next. So we're too much about the configurator, because you really had to decide what color do you want and what size of the wheels. That's basically it for the initial production."

I think the final sentence in that segment is all you really need to know about the irresponsibility of Musk and Tesla and how flawed the Model 3 production readiness is at this point. Musk himself describes that the dual motor option is optimal for best performance but effectively - because Tesla's immature manufacturing operations are not able to produce that configuration (without "doubling the probability of something going wrong" - which are Musk's words, not mine) - that option will not be available to Model 3 purchasers for probably at least six months and possibly longer given Tesla's inconsistent ability to release products and features on a consistent schedule (just look back at the recent horribly botched transition to AP 2.0).

I would also guess that the "stripped down" version of the Model 3 will also probably eventually have a similar value depreciation curve as the Nissan Leaf where earlier versions lost 80 percent of their value three years after initial purchase. In today's world where even "fake news" spreads instantly and is accepted as fact, the likely rapid depreciation of initial Model 3s will be well publicized and will probably affect future demand for both the Model 3 and other future Tesla vehicles.

All of what I have described begs the question:

Why is Tesla rushing a not fully configured vehicle into production?

The responsible way to do all of this is to fully qualify and test all aspects of what will be needed in terms of production capabilities, vendor sourcing capabilities, and internal production planning and logistics capabilities into a fully tested overall system before producing any Model 3s at all.

As Musk has essentially confirmed, however, that is beyond Tesla's current capabilities and so, similar to the Model X introduction, which then took nine months before even a reasonable semblance of volume production could occur, the Model 3 program will be left to lurch along in fits and starts until Tesla does have the capability to produce fully configured vehicles.

Interestingly enough, however, I have already commented roughly a month ago about a number of things that suggested to me the things that I am describing in this article.

In my "Connect the Dots" article published on May 1, I highlighted a number of things which highlighted that Tesla was nowhere near ready for starting Model 3 production which included completely new production processes, recent recruiting activities in Mexico looking for manufacturing engineers (which should have already been in place six to nine months ago), 457 robots for Model 3 production only arriving in late April (which should have arrived six months earlier), well publicized turmoil at Tesla's Grohmann Engineering subsidiary that was supposed to spearhead the configuration of the Model 3 production line, and even such basic things as compensation problems at Grohmann Engineering. With all of these recent issues, I can't even imagine why Tesla is rushing the Model 3 into production.

One other seemingly underappreciated current fact about the initial Model 3 vehicles is that the much vaunted full vehicle compartment glass roof is now apparently just an option. Since Musk has now said that only two options will be available for the foreseeable future, I guess the glass roof is an option that also won't be available for the foreseeable future as well. Aside from Tesla simplifying the Model 3 configurations down to only two options for initial production, there could be some interesting vendor and supply chain issues as well concerning the originally planned glass roof for the Model 3 as they were going to be sourced from a vendor in Peru.

One other interesting aspect of the now "less visible" glass roof option is that part of the "design for manufacturability" thesis among Tesla fans about the Model 3 was that the large roof opening to eventually be covered by a glass roof in all Model 3s would allow for fully robotic assembly of the vehicle's interior. I guess that is now just another artifact like battery swapping capability, solar powered superchargers, and Powerwall demand "ringing off the hook" over two years ago. Such lack of hoped for efficiencies is also why I cannot see the Model 3 costing less than 60 percent of the Model S to manufacture.

As I have also already covered in previous articles, a vehicle selling for 50 percent of the price of another vehicle but having 60 percent of its costs will have a much larger than appreciated decrease in the gross margins for the second vehicle (likely to be no more than ten percent for the Model 3). Such a new vehicle also being sold in much higher volumes will make such permanently lower gross margins for the overall company, which I project to be no higher than 15 percent in the future, to be insufficient to even cover overhead costs (which were 35 percent of revenues in the most recent quarter), much less future capital costs (for those ten to 20 Gigafactories that Musk mentioned yesterday) or even more prosaic things such as debt repayments.

There is one other excerpt from Musk's comments at the Annual Meeting which also shows both how unready and how incapable the Fremont facility will be for supporting the Model 3 ramp that investors seemingly have no questions about occurring and it is as follows:

"But there is just no room at Fremont. We are bursting at the seams. I will say like, if you ask me like what's their number one complaint, it's parking. It's like OK, we like practically had a riot the other day for parking. And I am like, sorry guys. What happens, we had a bunch of contractors come on site to install equipment for the Model 3 and we haven't counted on the fact that there will be 500 extra people that showed up to install massive amounts of equipment, OK. Well, probably the parking lot was full. So therefore, it's like a conservation of mass, conservation of volume as there is 500 people who can't park. Anyway, it's crazy how much parking lot is bringing about. So we are bursting at the seams at Fremont. So there is no way we could do Model Y at Fremont, it's going to have to be somewhere else. And I think Fremont is just going to be focused on obviously S and X and then ramping up Model 3. I think we even have to transfer some of the things we do at Fremont to the Gigafactory just to allow for Model 3 expansion."

What is especially notable about these words from Musk is that they are before Model 3 production even starts. To borrow a phrase from the well-known Drewstefer, my reaction to a plant already "bursting at the seams" prior to promises of up ramping up production over 100 percent is ROFL! I think the Model 3 initial ramp will be a disaster for at least six to nine months after whatever is foisted off as the initial production vehicle. There will be huge chaos in even delivering parts to the plant, huge chaos in internal logistics, inventory control, and production planning, and, as said earlier, initial Model 3 production activities that lurch along in fits and starts.

Conclusion

As you can see from things I have described in my article, I cannot see an effective or efficient initial production process occurring for the Model 3 for at least sometime in the first quarter of 2018. Between now and then, however, there will be two quarters reported, Q3 and Q4 of 2017, where the additional huge costs of the Model 3 introduction and the very negative gross margin effects of the vehicle will be reported in the financial statements.

The hoped for Model 3 growth from Tesla that is mainly driving the stock currently will be quickly shown to be with huge costs that will never be recovered given the vehicle's permanently lower gross margins. Given Musk's long touted mantra of Model 3 gross margins being 25 percent, when much lower gross margins are seen, that will finally provide a real data point of how Musk has little credulity about any financial forecasts for all of his dreams. On that note there was also another interesting statement from Musk at yesterday's meeting concerning the financial considerations of the future Solar Roof product and it is as follows:

"It's going to last practically forever, like I wanted to have an infinite year warranty. But then the finance department said, well that's difficult to account for. So I said well, okay, it's infinite or when your house falls down, whichever comes first, because you will get the best of request."

Ahh, that pesky finance department that actually feels some sense of responsibility to report at least some semblance of the numbers being right interfering with Musk's hopes and dreams. That pesky finance and accounting operations will really be in for interesting times over the next few quarters having to report the real world effects of Musk's planned Model 3 introduction.

What investors miss in the entire Tesla situation is that what matters most to Musk is just having fun seeing how far he can go with his ideas. As long as investors have continued to provide the company with new financing that has all worked so far. Whether that will be true a year from now after investors see that the Model 3 and its low gross margins will be a financial albatross, remains to be seen as I believe the financing spigot for Tesla will be turned off by that point.

One final comment that I'd like to make is that there were some comments yesterday about my "what happened to all those release candidates" article that I hadn't done my research and that there were lots of Model 3 sightings "in the wild" (although I guess the Chardonnay laced genteel surroundings of a VIP event was not appropriate for such wild beasts). Those commenters entirely missed the point of the article which was that Tesla was unwilling to show the current Model 3 vehicles as it would be immediately apparent that they were not production ready.

I also had actually done my research, however, and found articles like this which merely describes sightings of four Model 3s either on Tesla's test track or in the vicinity of the plant. Hmmm, Musk described that such "release candidates" had been manufactured since early March - which would have been enough time to manufacture the hundreds of them that would be required for full qualification, spec finalization, production line configuration, and vehicle testing. Wow, however, four have them have been sited around the Tesla plant - which confirms what I have described about the vehicle not being ready for production.