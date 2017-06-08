A Radical Call On Chicago Bridge & Iron

Some items have already been covered in the past and others just simply cannot be known one way or the other (though risk is still there).

Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) tanked on June 6th, falling nearly 10% to close out the day, after Macquarie decided to lower the business' target share price to $11.50 apiece. They continued falling an June 7th as well. As an owner of the firm, this struck a chord with me in a negative way but also called into question whether the sentiment of Macquarie is right and if I am, perhaps, in the wrong. In what follows, I will dig into their rationale and give my thoughts on matters moving forward.

Macquarie's call

Before I begin, let me say that I mean no disrespect to Macquarie in this piece. The fact of the matter, though, is that I do not put a great deal of value on setting price targets for a business because you'll likely be wrong far more than you're right. Perhaps Macquarie is the exception to the rule, but I prefer, as a rule of thumb, to make a more general argument of whether I believe a company is overvalued or undervalued.

With that off my chest, allow me to go into Macquarie's arguments. Three of them can be summed up rather easily. First, the firm cited potential legal liabilities associated with CBI's nuclear divestiture. This is nothing new and I have covered the topic before. My argument still stands. Second, the firm worries about cash burn of the business after CBI reported negative operating cash flow last quarter. This is something that cannot really be reliably predicted with the information we have but if management is correct, then operating cash flow this year should be somewhere between around $350 million and $400 million this year. Could this end up lower just like during the first quarter of this year? Sure, but it's not something we can guess on at this stage.

The third point talked about that can be summed up quite easily is CBI's uncollectible receivables. More specifically, my guess is that what Macquarie is talking about is the firm's unapproved change orders. During the first quarter of this year, the company's unapproved change orders came out to $505.80 million, up materially from $121.10 million at the end of last year. Of these, $166 million are subject to arbitration and the remaining $339.80 million are in "early commercial discussions". $454.30 million has been booked as revenue.

This is rather complex, somewhat like the cash flow prediction. We cannot know for sure what the end result will be and that does create a risk but, by the very nature of change orders, the amounts booked as revenue by management are probable for recovery. This implies that only around $50 million or so may not be approved at the end of the day unless management is estimating the recovery chance of said orders inappropriately. Again, however, we will not know what the end result will be here and no person, no matter their knowledge base, will be able to guess one way or the other if these amounts will be covered in the end unless they have inside knowledge of the situation.

The really interesting part

So far, the stuff I covered above has already been covered by myself in the past or it is truly a guessing game. Is there risk with all of these items? Without a doubt. That said, without inside information, Macquarie's guess on the outcome of unapproved change orders and/or on cash burn is just as good as anybody else's. This does not, however, invalidate all of the conclusions drawn from the piece. There were two key items brought up that I believe warrant special consideration.

The first of these is the company's evaluation of CBI's debt. You see, while debt needs to come down, the fact of the matter is that the company's maximum borrowings under its credit facilities increased quite a bit during the quarter. At the end of the company's first fiscal quarter for this year, borrowings under its credit facilities came out to $917.50 million. However, the maximum amount tapped into during the quarter, provided by management, was $1.709 billion. This means that, at one point in time during the first quarter, CBI took on $791.50 million more than what they ended the quarter at but they ended up paying it down before the quarter came to an end.

The argument here, in essence, is that since management does need to tap into so much more cash, investors should measure CBI's leverage by the most borrowed at a given point in time as opposed to the end of the quarter. This makes sense and, with the $1.709 billion figure standing materially higher than even the $1.444 billion maximum borrowed during the third quarter of 2016 (it carried on into the fourth quarter and remained the highest for last year), it may seem as though the company is just borrowing cash to get by. If this is true, then there could be problems down the road. In the graph below, you can see total maximum borrowings reported each quarter and total end-of-quarter borrowings.

*Created by Author

This can be demonstrated in the graph below. In it, you can see the ratio of ending borrowings for the quarter to maximum borrowings seen so far during each year (if you top out in one quarter and it remains the highest borrowed for the rest of the year, then the maximum borrowings carry into the future until either the end of the year or until a new maximum borrowing is hit, whichever comes first, so this isn't a perfect assessment). The ratio, in the most recent quarter, has surged. There's no doubt there.

*Created by Author

What this means is that management is borrowing more at the end of the quarter instead of being able to reduce borrowings back to where they might have been in the past. In theory, this could mean that cash coming into the business is lower than it needs to be and it would, as a result, become necessary to tap into the company's credit facility on a more regular basis. This kind of approach would result in higher maximum borrowings and higher end-of-quarter borrowings, as we see in the data for the quarter. If this holds true, and if the picture doesn't change but continues to worsen, then you could eventually run out of cash and have to rely on the credit facility for survival. That's very possibly a death sentence.

However, we need to also remain cognizant of a change to the company's borrowing strategy. In the first quarter, the firm paid back $300 million for one of their term loans because it was coming due this year regardless. In theory, you can just say that management really tapped into their credit facility to pay down the term loan (or you can be picky and say that the credit facility was used primarily for operations and cash was allocated toward the debt reduction, but the end result is pretty much the same). If you consider this move to just be a reallocation of debt, then the first quarter of 2017 is not comparable with credit facility borrowings seen previously.

To adjust for this, I created the next graph below. In it, you can see the same ratio but after subtracting the $300 million shift in debt from both the numerator and denominator for the first quarter of this year. This drops the ratio down from 0.54 to 0.44. Though this may not seem like much of a difference, and it's still higher than any number seen since the first quarter of 2016, it's in-line with and even below what we saw during 2015. This suggests that, while management did end up with more borrowed at the end of the latest quarter, the adjusted figure is not terribly off from what has happened in the past. On an absolute basis, in fact, if you remove the $300 million from the equation, the actual maximum seen during the quarter was $35 million below what was seen in quarters three and four of last year. The ratio is also slightly lower than the 0.45 average ratio seen in the preceding eight quarters. In dollar terms, the average difference over the same timeframe is just an extra draw on borrowings of about $66 million.

*Created by Author

One point you might make, however, is that this difference may be hidden in the form of other outstanding debt. Sure, management can shift debt around, but if overall debt is rising materially, then it may mean they are using something beyond just their credit facilities to hide cash drain problems. To see if this is the case, I created the next graph below. In it, you can see not only official long-term debt every quarter but also what debt would have been for each quarter if the maximum amount borrowed at any given time had been used. The fact that these figures have both been mostly flat for the better part of the past couple of years points out my argument about the shift in debt away from the term loan and into the credit facility, and suggests that there's nothing to fear from the total debt picture in relation to possible cash drain.

*Created by Author

The other main problem set forth by Macquarie is that contract capital could mean that future cash requirements imposed upon CBI could cause liquidity concerns. I agree with their assertion that capital coming into the business from contracts is like a no-interest loan (though, if the contract is profitable, some profit is baked in as they indicated). That said, the concern would be if the net capital picture facing CBI is worsening. Let's take the image below as an example.

*Taken from CBI

In it, you can see that, in the first quarter of 2017, contract capital, on a net basis, came out to $738.46 million. This is after factoring in adjustments for accounts receivable and accounts payable and is actually better than the $1.07 billion the firm owed at the end of last year. That said, if you look at the contract capital but exclude those adjustments, the amount they owe is $879.25 million, down just slightly from $885.31 million at the end of 2016.

This is all fine and dandy, but it's my opinion that we need to put this all in context. Two quarters is not enough time to see what's truly happening. In the graph below, you can see both the adjusted and non-adjusted contract capital seen by CBI over the past several quarters. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2015, due to the sale of their nuclear operations, I believe the numbers are not comparable so, if we look at the more recent numbers, we find that overall contract capital (including the adjustments) has been mostly flat while the non-adjusted figures have been declining nicely.

*Created by Author

This seems to be at odds with what I read regarding Macquarie, namely that their net contract capital of around $1 billion (I don't see a number that high now unless you exclude the adjustments caused by accounts receivable, accounts payable, and inventory and unless you add on some cash management said they received subsequent to the quarter) could pose problems. Sure, if backlog shrinks and CBI takes a hit to sales, earnings and cash flow because of that, this could prove problematic, but capital related directly to their billings regarding projects has been improving at a nice pace for a number of quarters. Even if you do add on changes in accounts and inventory, it has, at worst, stayed about level. In essence, if this were a problem, and unless it's expected for cash flow to stay hard-pressed, this is an item that should have been at least as big an issue for the past five or six quarters as it is now. That this is now coming to the fore is peculiar.

Now, with this in mind, there is one point that should be mentioned that bears may like a little. During the quarter, untapped borrowing capacity came out to $1.36 billion compared to $1.84 billion seen at the end of last year and $1.85 billion seen a year ago. Again, we should adjust for the term loan being paid down, which narrows the divide here to just $179 million for the fourth quarter of last year. However, when you consider that CBI's operating cash outflows during the quarter came out to nearly $300 million, that's to be expected. If operating cash flows in future quarters comes in negative, then this could get ugly, but management has not said anything that might indicate that. If anything, cash flow should be positive for the rest of this year.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I understand why the market behaved as it did, but I believe that the drop was irrational nonetheless. It's tempting to get scared when prices decline and an analyst says a firm's share price should fall much lower, but the concerns pointed out are either not verifiable at this time (like the legal problem materializing) or the data is not being looked at in the proper light. Yes, maximum borrowings have grown but this appears to be driven by a shift in debt, not by extreme cash needs exceeding what's coming in. Some change in their borrowing capacity during the quarter must be attributed to some cash outflows, but this is not large enough, after adjusting for the term loan item, to warrant too much concern in my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.