Qatar Crisis And The Impact On Boeing, Airbus

I do not see immediate problems for Boeing and Airbus as Qatar Airways is banned from services to neighboring countries.

In a matter of days, the crisis in Qatar has reached new highs or lows depending the way you look at it. In this article, I want to have a look at the somewhat complex crisis, since it is not connected to just one thing. Officially, Qatar has been isolated because it is said to fund terrorist groups but I think there is much more to it.

The ball started rolling when the Emir of Qatar seemed to be somewhat positive about Iran, marking the country as a regional power that could no longer be ignored, and was somewhat positive about Israel.

According to the Qatari and US investigators, the website of news outlets including Al Jazeera were hacked and the ‘positive words’ for Iran were the work of Russian hackers. In response to this endorsement for Iran, whether false or true, the isolation began as countries including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE.

Funding terrorist groups

With no noteworthy events in between Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Yemen, Bahrain and the Maldives cut diplomatic ties with Qatar because the emirate allegedly funds terrorist groups.

Qatar indeed seems to be funding or funded terrorist groups. These groups include the Muslim Brotherhood (not internationally recognized as a terrorist group), Al Nusra, Al Qaeda, Hamas (considered a terrorist group by the EU, US and Israel) and ISIS. Qatar is often accused of creating a sphere in which funding can freely proceed by private persons and it is often said that Qatar is using middlemen in order not to be directly involved in sponsoring terrorism. All in all, Qatar’s hands seem to be far from clean here.

At the same time, one should ask how clean Saudi Arabia, which recently reached a $100B arms deal with the US has been, as it seemed to be funding terrorism in the past and its name was linked to supporting ISIS together with Qatar’s. So, also the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has sponsored terrorism. The Kingdom was linked to sponsoring Al Qaeda as well, but its support for the group completely reversed after the Riyadh bombings in 2003.

Funding terrorism is a touchy subject for obvious reasons, but Qatar as well as Saudi Arabia seem to be doing it or have done it to prevent attacks on targets in their own countries. Both countries also are key partners to the US in fighting ISIS, which makes it somewhat remarkable (or not at all) that Trump seems to be applauding the isolation of one of its partners in the war against ISIS.

Influence sphere

I think the deeper cause of the Qatar crisis are Qatar’s ties with Iran. Historically, Iran and Saudi Arabia have had a bad relation. Saudi Arabia is a country with a Sunni majority, while Iran is a country with a Shi’i majority. Both groups have a different interpretation of Islam, which does result in friction between the groups, but more important between two important countries in the region.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia worsened after the 2016 Hajj stampede in which Iranians lost their lives and the Iranian government held the Saudi Arabian government responsible.

With that in mind, it is hard for Saudi Arabia to tolerate any friendly words from Qatar to Iran as it sees the influence from Iran reach the borders of Saudi Arabia. What makes things worse is that Iran and Saudi Arabia are backing opposite parties in the Yemen and Syria wars. So this is not so much about Qatar supporting terrorism, but about Saudi Arabia seeing some endorsement for Iran within the Saudi sphere of influence.

With Qatar sharing the world’s biggest underwater gas field with Iran, Saudi Arabia is trying to maintain its influence in Qatar since the combination of an Iran-influenced Qatar with a shared gas field would create a substantial threat to Saudi Arabia’s power block position in the region.

LNG and food

One of the things that could potentially end the Qatar crisis rather quickly is the fact that Qatar is one of the biggest exporters of liquid natural gas. As the intensity of the crisis increases, LNG and oil prices will likely increase. For importing countries, this is reason to urge Qatar and Saudi Arabia to resolve their issues quickly.

Additionally, during summer, the energy consumption peaks in Egypt and UAE. Both of these countries import a significant quantity of LNG from Qatar. So with the summer approaching, I am expecting that Egypt and UAE will want this crisis to end. Simultaneously, Qatar can potentially be hit by a food shortage as Saudi Arabia has closed its land border and has cut the naval supply route.

Airspace and airlines

So Qatar has been isolated via land and sea, but also has been banned from flying and landing in Saudi Arabia and flights to and from Bahrain, UAE and Egypt have been suspended. One of the direct problems for Qatar is the fact that while it hosts a very big airline in its Emirate, it hardly has any airspace. Most of the airspace around Qatar is officially airspace of Bahrain. On paper, Qatar still has access to the airspace of Bahrain and UAE since it signed a transit agreement, but in reality, use of the Bahrain airspace is rather limited and Qatar Airways transits to Iranian airspace as soon as possible.

The closing airspace in my view is not a big problem for Qatar Airways. Not being able to overfly Saudi Arabia does add to operation costs of the airline, but the bigger problems is the fact that the airline cannot effectively feed into its Doha hub any longer. Qatar Airways, more than any airline in the region, flies passengers into its hub to fly them to international destinations from there. Saudi Arabia is an important source to feed the Doha hub; this also became clear when the airline tried to set up a domestic carrier in Saudi Arabia, which it could easily connect to the Doha network.

The airline currently has a fleet of 175 passenger aircraft, but what is more important in this case are the unfilled orders. The airline industry and subsequently the commercial aircraft industry highly depends on not only growth, but compounded growth. With the Qatar crisis, this compounded growth could stall requiring less aircraft.

So, there is a chance that the Qatar crisis will lead to a shallow growth that would force deferrals, but this will only be the case if the Qatar crisis is not solved in due time. With the regional network being crippled with no landing rights in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain, one would expect deferrals for the narrow body fleet.

For Boeing (BA), I don’t see a threat here as it has sold no Boeing 737 aircraft to the Qatari carrier. Qatar Airways signed a letter of intent for the purchase of 60 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Qatar Airways will use these aircraft to cater to fleet renewal for airlines in which the company acquired stakes. So as long as Qatar Airways' ability to invest is not affected that order intention will still stand.

Also for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) I see little to no problem on the short term. Reason being the fact that Qatar Airways has no intention to take delivery of the Airbus A320neo and is in negotiations with Airbus to convert the order to the bigger A321neo with deliveries starting in 2018.

So, for the narrow body aircraft on order, there is no immediate threat on cancellations and this also holds for the wide body aircraft on order that are used to transport the passengers that are fed into the Doha hub.

In the event of an escalation of the crisis, we will likely see deferrals with Boeing having almost $36B of commercial jet sales exposure to Qatar and $28B for Airbus. Via a sale of fighter jets, Boeing’s exposure to Qatar does increase.

Conclusion

In my view, the isolation of the Qatari emirate has to do with its ties to Iran rather than supporting and funding terrorist groups. Saudi Arabia and Qatar both have been involved in funding terrorism to prevent terrorist attacks in their own countries, but also fight ISIS. What's stinging to Saudi Arabia is the fact that Qatar potentially was a laudatory of Iran, while Iran and Saudi Arabia support opposite sides in the wars in Yemen and Syria.

For investors of Airbus and Boeing, I think it is important to note that the exposure of Airbus and Boeing to Qatar is $64B, which is a big sum but small when compared to the entire backlog of both companies. Additionally, these aircraft deliveries are put at stake only if there is no end to the Qatar crisis soon.

While there are people hinting or expecting the Qatar Airways house of cards to collapse now, I think there is much more needed for that than a political crisis that should be solved fairly easily. Cancellations and deferrals are to be expected in the case of a prolonged isolation, leading to a lower growth profile for Qatar Airways combined with the Qatar Rial losing its value.

With summer coming up, Egypt and UAE will likely seek a resolution to the crisis to avoid an energy shortage, while Qatar will want the supply of food to be re-established as soon as possible. A role will likely be there for the US and the international community to de-escalate the crisis and get all countries involved focused on fighting terrorism again.

