AMD: Apple, Crypto Currency And The Short Squeeze

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) has experienced the past volatile few months since its launch of Ryzen and the subsequent downgrade by Goldman Sachs. Lukewarm guidance sent the stock further down the spiral. However, the recent unexpected explosion in GPU sales (fueled by crypto currency demands), along with a high-end CPU ("Threadripper"), and the news that AMD's new VEGA GPU will be included in Apple products has sent AMD stock ryzen (pun intended) again - much to the shorts chagrin.

The Short Pain Train

However, one massive factor today (that is perpetuating this sudden rise) is the fact that shorts have piled upon AMD. Currently, a massive short squeeze is in effect and given that - 17.45% of AMD stock is short.

A short is where you sell a stock you do not own in hopes that the price decreases. If this happens, you then you close out your position by using a "buy to cover" order. A real world example of this would be stock X is at $50 and you short sell it. A month later stock X is at $40 and you buy to cover. Thus your position is closed out and you made the difference of $10 profit per share.

In AMD's case, it is going to be a rough ride for the shorts a/k/a the "don't pass" boys. (Fun fact: "don't pass" is term in the game of craps where you are betting that the shooter is going to lose. In our case, the shorts were betting AMD was going to go down.) Now the question is, at what point do the shorts capitulate and cover (i.e., buy back) the stock they borrowed in the first place? Answer: Just look at the volume traded so far today. Shorts are covering now - but it will take time and the risk is that the more they buy to cover the higher the stock goes.

Apple and Vega

It appears that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is going to put a cut down version of Vega into its iMAC Pro line. Per Extremetech.com:

"The space-gray (that's the only color) iMac Pro will start at $5,000 with a 27-inch 5K panel, up to 18 Xeon cores, and up to 22 TFLOPS of graphics compute delivered courtesy of AMD's Vega GPU. That last figure refers to the GPU's half-precision 8-bit performance; single-precision performance will target 11 TFLOPS. This implies either a cut-down Vega configuration or a lower clock rate, since the Vega Frontier Edition AMD announced in May will target 13 TFLOPS of single-precision performance."

This is unexpected good news and should contribute to AMD revenues as well as validating that VEGA has passed Apple's certification process.

End Game

Our take on AMD is positive given that 17.4% of AMD stock is short and that the server CPU Naples is set to launch soon (expect good PR around this), combined with VEGA this summer, we see a situation where shorts might continue to fuel northward gains by buying back stock they borrowed due to pressure from a rising stock price.