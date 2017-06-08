Tesla: Model 3 Bad Timing?

As we get closer to the launch of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3, one must wonder if this is just the wrong time for this type of vehicle. Not only are gasoline prices currently falling, but sedan sales are doing extremely poor. Add in the major change that Tesla is making for this vehicle, and this may be a case of extremely bad timing.

One of the big draws for Tesla, and electric vehicles in general, is their savings on gasoline. Unfortunately, strength in US oil production has pushed down oil prices lately, and that's also helped to push down gasoline prices as seen below. Some might argue that gas prices aren't a big deal, but if the US national average was around $4.00 a gallon instead of the $2.00 level it is heading for, sentiment would certainly be different.

(RBOB futures contract; Source: cnbc.com)

In the US, the auto market is showing signs of weakness. Kelley Blue Book is currently estimating around 17 million car and light truck sales this year, which would be down more than half a million units from 2016. Worse yet for Tesla, sedan sales were down about 20% in May, as consumers continue to favor crossovers and SUVs. While that could be good in the near term for sales of Tesla's Model X, the company's Model Y crossover is at least two years away. Had management had a little better vision, the Model Y could have been released this year with the Model 3 coming next, especially if Elon Musk thinks Model Y sales will top that of the Model 3.

In fact, one of Tesla's biggest fans and bullish analysts, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley, is very worried about the US auto market. In a new research note issued today, he significantly cut his estimates on vehicle sales, seen in the chart below. Additionally, he expects a sharp drop in used car prices, 25% to 50%. That's bad for Tesla given it sells vehicles with above average market prices, as well as because it has the highest resale values, which means it has the most room to drop moving forward.

One of the biggest issues for Tesla with the Model 3 may be its lack of customization. Those who favor the stock like to point out that Tesla is not just another automaker, since almost all of its production to date was customized orders. Since Tesla is looking to simplify the production process, the Model 3 at first will only let consumers choose wheel size and color. Yes, there will be some other things available like enhanced autopilot, but if you want a dual motor for example, you're out of luck for now. Not having some of Tesla's beat Model S/X features on the Model 3 may cause a fair amount of deposits to be refunded.

Additionally, investors might want to be a little conservative when it comes to Model 3 deliveries for this year. If Tesla truly wants to maximize the vehicle's sale potential, it will hold back the number of units it gives to customers in 2017 so it doesn't hit the 200,000 EV limit. According to InsideEvs, Tesla has shipped around 127,000 Model S, X and Roadster vehicles in the US through May 2017. Assuming another 22,000 or so S/X for the rest of 2017, which isn't a stretch because it assumes about a 25% drop from the first half to the second half of the year, puts us around 149,000 without any Model 3 sales.

In the past, Elon Musk had talked about producing 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3 units by the end of the year. If that were to happen, which I seriously doubt right now, Tesla would easily blow by the 200,000 total unit mark by the end of 2017, starting a rollback of federal tax credits for buyers. By not hitting that level until Q1 of 2018, Tesla can give more consumers the opportunity to be eligible for the credit, which would likely help sales a bit. We've certainly seen in other countries, especially in Europe, how EV incentive rollbacks have put a dent into Tesla sales.

Thus, don't be surprised if Tesla does not hit the 50,000 Model 3 delivery mark this year, with many bears thinking we won't get close to that level anyway. Remember, the earliest Model 3 sales will all be in the US, with Tesla/SolarCity/SpaceX employees first, then the West Coast and moving east. That means delivery times after production will be short at first and then increase, so if production is high there's a greater chance of quick deliveries instead of the current week/month wait for international markets and areas of the US that are thousands of miles away from Tesla's California factory.

With just over a month away until Tesla starts producing the Model 3 for consumers, one must consider that this is a poorly timed launch for the company. In the US, sedan sales are dropping and gasoline prices aren't exactly sky high. As Tesla fans look for exciting options, the earliest Model 3 will be bare bones editions that can easily be mass produced. Finally, Tesla has an extra incentive not to ship a ton of these new cars before the year ends, as it would risk passing the EV tax credit threshold. As such, while the company says it has enough demand for 18 months of a production ramp, investors should temper their expectations a bit.