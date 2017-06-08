The Top 10 Small-Cap Dividend Stocks With Long Dividend Histories

The following 10 small-cap stocks are highly profitable, which fuels strong dividends and dividend growth, with growth potential as well.

Don't let their small sizes fool you - these 10 stocks have strong brands and leadership positions in their respective industries.

Investors may typically associate dividends with large-cap stocks. However, small-caps can be a surprisingly good source of dividends.

Written for Sure Dividend by Bob Ciura

Coverage of dividend stocks is mostly confined to the mega-cap giants like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). While these are assuredly solid, blue-chip dividend stocks, investors should consider small-caps as well. These are generally stocks with market capitalizations below $2 billion.

The appeal of small-caps is simple - they could have greater growth potential going forward, thanks to their smaller sizes. Small-caps are typically associated with growth, which is why it is rare for small-cap stocks to pay dividends.

However, with a little bit of digging, investors can come across several small-cap stocks with growth potential that also reward shareholders with steady dividends. This article will discuss the top 10 small-cap stocks that have long histories of dividends and dividend growth.

Small-Cap Dividend Stock #1: SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Dividend Yield: 1.7%

The first dividend stock on the list is SJW Group, because of its tremendous stability. It has raised its dividend for 48 years in a row. This kind of a dividend history puts SJW in rare company. SJW is technically not a member of the Dividend Aristocrats, a group of 51 stocks in the S&P 500 Index with 25+ consecutive years of annual dividend increases, since it is not in the S&P 500 Index.

However, it will soon join an even more exclusive club - with two more years of dividend hikes, SJW will become a Dividend King, a group of just 19 stocks with 50+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

SJW raised its 2017 first-quarter dividend by 7%. The current annualized dividend payout was $0.87 per share, which represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a slightly below-average dividend yield, but the company makes up for this with consistent dividend growth.

The reason for SJW's remarkable dividend growth is its stable business model. SJW is a water utility. It is a holding company with four subsidiaries:

San Jose Water Company

SJW Land Company

SJWTX, Inc.

Texas Water Alliance Limited

San Jose Water Company is the largest segment, and is a water utility in California, incorporated all the way back in 1866. It has both regulated and non-regulated operations.

Source: Q1 Earnings Presentation, page 6

SJWTX, Inc. is a similar water services business, operating in Texas. Texas Water Alliance Limited operates in water supply development. Lastly, SJW Land Company is a real estate investment arm, which owns commercial buildings and undeveloped real estate.

Thanks to its underlying business model, SJW has a long track record of generating consistent growth. For example, 2016 earnings per share rose 39% to $2.57. Revenue increased 11% for the year, thanks to customer additions and rate increases. To start 2017, SJW grew revenue and earnings per share by 13% each in the first quarter.

Water is a basic necessity for human life. That alone provides a solid floor underneath SJW's earnings power. And, as a utility operating in regulated markets, SJW is virtually guaranteed to see modest growth from population growth and annual rate increases. Approximately 96% of the company's revenue from the two water utilities is regulated. SJW was approved for a rate increase of 8.6% in 2016 and 3.8% in 2017. From 2010 to 2015, SJW's rate base grew by 8% per year on average.

Small-Cap Dividend Stock #2: Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Dividend Yield: 3.9%

Most investors have probably not heard of Escalade, but its products are very familiar. Escalade is a sporting goods company. It has a market capitalization of just $170 million, but it has a stable business model. The company manufactures and sells sporting goods products in various categories including basketball, archery, fitness, and other assorted indoor and outdoor games.

Escalade has a wide brand portfolio which includes Bear Archery, table-tennis brands including STIGA, Ping-Pong, and Prince, Goalrilla and Goaliath in basketball, and Atomic and American Legend hockey and soccer game tables. Fitness products include The STEP and USWeight. It also sells billiards products under the Mizerak and Minnesota Fats brands, and outdoor games under the Zume Games, Onix, Viva Sol, and more.

One way to think of Escalade is a play on the growing health-and-wellness trend. Consumers, particularly of younger ages, are getting out and being more active in a desire to improve physical health. This has resulted in solid growth rates for Escalade. In 2016, Escalade grew revenue by 7.7%, due to organic growth as well as growth from acquisitions. It has seen excellent growth over the past five years - sporting goods sales have increased 49% since 2012.

Earnings per share fell 1% in 2016, as the company saw a rise in bad debt expense related to the bankruptcy of a significant customer (presumed to be Sports Authority). However, the company still remained highly profitable. Earnings were only minimally impacted, owing to its strong business model. And, over the past five years, Escalade has recorded strong growth rates in both revenue and earnings per share.

The sporting goods industry still remains healthy in the U.S., and Escalade's strong profitability allows it to pay a steady dividend each year. The stock has a current dividend payout of $0.46 per share, resulting in a hefty 3.9% dividend yield. The health-and-wellness trend is not likely to disappear anytime soon, which gives Escalade a long runway of growth up ahead.

Small-Cap Dividend Stock #3: Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Dividend Yield: 3%

Community Trust Bancorp is a small-cap with a market capitalization of approximately $740 million. It engages in a wide range of banking activities. Its operations include traditional banking like accepting deposits and making loans. It is also involved in commercial banking and wealth management. Its loan activity primarily includes commercial, construction and personal loans, as well as mortgages. Community Trust has a regional focus on small and mid-sized communities, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

The stock is technically a small-cap, but it has many of the desirable features of a large-cap. It is highly profitable, generates steady growth, and pays a solid 3% dividend to shareholders. And it has increased its dividend for more than three decades.

It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of stocks with 10+ consecutive years of dividend growth.

The company has produced consistent growth over the past five years.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation, page 12

Community Trust is a well-managed company. It has produced two consecutive years of record earnings, even in a challenging environment for banks, due to persistently low interest rates. Earnings per share increased 1.5% last year to $2.70. It currently pays a dividend of $1.28 per share, which is well covered by earnings. Based on 2016 results, Community Trust has a payout ratio of less than 50%.

And the stock trades for a reasonable valuation at 15-16 times earnings.

Community Trust does not get much love from the income investor community, but its merits as a dividend stock are pretty impressive. According to the company, it has increased its cash dividend to shareholders for 36 years in a row.

Small-Cap Dividend Stock #4: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Dividend Yield: 6.7%

Chatham Lodging makes the list for two big reasons. First, it is a REIT, meaning it is especially attractive for income investors because of its high dividend yield. REITs are good sources of dividend income, and Chatham is no exception - its dividend yield is more than three times that of the S&P 500 Index.

The second reason is because Chatham pays a monthly dividend. This is a rare quality; only 21 stocks pay monthly dividends. Monthly dividends help investors reap the magic of compounding interest even faster than with quarterly, semi-annual, or annual dividend payments.

Chatham operates in the hospitality industry. It invests primarily in upscale, extended stay, and select-service hotels. It owns more than 130 hotels either directly or through joint ventures.

Chatham sustains its high dividend with steady cash flow. Its strategic investments in upscale and extended-stay properties yield higher margins than full-service hotels, due to lower costs. Its hotel EBITDA margin leads its peer group.

Source: 2017 May Presentation, page 7

Separately, Chatham's geographic concentration is a competitive advantage. Nearly three-quarters of Chatham's hotels are located on the West Coast or East Coast. According to the company, these areas of the country tend to offer stronger demand and greater pricing power.

The hotel industry is struggling, due to rising competitive threats from startups like Airbnb. However, Chatham continues to post steady financial results. Funds from operation, or FFO, increased 0.4% in 2016. Occupancy fell for the year, but just by 100 basis points. Chatham also grew adjusted FFO per share by 2% in the first quarter of 2017, thanks to 1% growth in revenue per room.

Chatham currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.11, which amounts to an annual dividend payout of $1.32 per share. The stock has a current dividend yield of 6.7%. The dividend represents approximately 57% of Chatham's 2016 adjusted FFO per share, which means the payout appears to be sustainable.

A major factor helping secure the dividend is Chatham's conservative capital structure. The company's debt has a weighted average cost of 4.5%, and 90% of debt outstanding is fixed rate. Chatham has no debt maturing before 2019. This should help mitigate the threat of rising interest rates.

Small-Cap Dividend Stock #5: Gorman-Rupp (NYSEMKT:GRC)

Dividend Yield: 1.9%

If it were included in the S&P 500 Index, Gorman-Rupp is another would-be Dividend Aristocrat. It has a highly impressive dividend growth history - the company has increased its dividend for 44 years in a row.

When investors think Gorman-Rupp, they should think of pumps. The company supplies pumps and pump systems to virtually any industry that handles liquids. It services a wide range of industries, including water, construction, industrials, petroleum, agriculture, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and military customers. Gorman-Rupp has a long track record of success. It was founded in 1933. Today, it has a network of more than 1,000 distributors and 20 manufacturing facilities.

Revenue fell 5.9% in 2016, although unfavorable currency fluctuations accounted for more than one-third of the decline. Revenue from continuing operations increased 1% for the year. Non-water market sales fell by 4.6% for the year, but this was offset by a 3.6% sales increase for its large water market customers. Sales also increased in the municipal and construction markets.

2017 has been more challenging for the company. Revenue from continuing operations declined 2.9% in the first quarter, due to declines in both water and non-water markets. Specifically, the agriculture and petroleum markets saw the biggest declines, due to broader weakness in commodity prices that has suppressed demand for related equipment.

Still, Gorman-Rupp remained highly profitable, and easily covered its dividend last quarter. Gorman-Rupp's annual dividend payout of $0.46 per share yields 1.9% right now. This is slightly below average when compared with the S&P 500 Index, but Gorman-Rupp helps make up for this with high dividend growth rates. Last year, the company increased its dividend by 10%. And it has paid a dividend for a very long time - Gorman-Rupp recently declared its 269th consecutive quarterly dividend, which stretches back more than 67 years.

Gorman-Rupp has a strong balance sheet. It ended last quarter with $60 million in cash and just $30 million in total long-term liabilities.

Small-Cap Dividend Stock #6: Oil-Dri Corporation (NYSE:ODC)

Dividend Yield: 2.5%

Oil-Dri may not be a household name, but it is likely millions of people have one or more of its products in their homes. Oil-Dri supplies specialty sorbent products to the industrial, automotive, agriculture, and horticulture industries. It is the world's largest manufacturer of cat litter. It is also a major manufacturer of specialty mineral reserves, which are used in refining edible oils, clarifying jet fuel, and raising crops and livestock.

2016 marked the 75th year of business for Oil-Dri, and the company celebrated with a very strong performance. Earnings per share increased 18% to $1.87 from $1.59 in the prior year. Net sales for the fiscal year in fiscal 2016 were $262.3 million, up 0.3% from the previous year. In addition to sales growth, the major drivers of earnings per share growth last fiscal year were cost cuts and a lower tax rate.

The company underwent a prolonged period of cost cuts, which have paid off. Over the past five years, gross profit is up more than 50%.

Source: Fiscal 2016 Annual Report, page 4

Another factor that has fueled Oil-Dri's strong earnings growth is a shift to higher-margin products. Premium-priced products in the business-to-business segment have helped grow profit margins. Separately, growth in agricultural segments like palm oil refining and animal health products has fueled Oil-Dri's impressive earnings growth.

Oil-Dri's earnings per share declined by one-third over the first two quarters of fiscal 2017, but this is due to a large increase in advertising expense. The company made the decision to exit the low-margin cat litter businesses and instead focus on its higher-margin brands. Oil-Dri considerably increased advertising in support of its Fresh & Light Ultimate Care line in the first quarter. This has dragged down earnings in 2017, but this is a one-time issue. Earnings per share increased 9.4% in the second fiscal quarter year over year.

Oil-Dri is a solid choice for dividend growth investors. The company has paid uninterrupted dividends since 1974, a streak of 43 years. It is also a Dividend Achiever, with dividend increases in each of the past 13 years. Its most recent dividend raise was a 5% increase last year.

Small-Cap Dividend Stock #7: Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Dividend Yield: 3.3%

Owens & Minor operates in the healthcare sector, and has been in operation for 135 years. It acts as a logistics company for a wide range of medical supplies including disposable products, medical devices, and implants. The company operates in the U.S. and Europe. It serves 3,000 provider facilities and produces 4 million surgical kits each year.

One of the benefits of the healthcare sector is stability. Most people cannot go without medical supplies even when the economy sputters. In turn, Owens & Minor has demonstrated steady growth over the past five years. From 2012 to 2016, the company grew total revenue and adjusted earnings per share by 10% and 11%, respectively.

Source: Q1 Investor Presentation, page 10

The company has struggled to start 2017. First-quarter revenue fell 5.2% year over year, as the company was hit with the loss of a significant customer. To restore growth, Owens & Minor wants to expand its service offerings, mainly through acquisitions. It recently announced the acquisition of Byram Healthcare, a distributor of direct-to-patient medical supplies.

Owens & Minor expects adjusted earnings per share to decline in 2017, before recovering in 2018 to a range of $2.05-2.20 per share. The acquisition of Byram is not expected to be accretive to earnings this year, but is expected to add to earnings beginning in 2018.

Owens & Minor's stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7, which seems appropriate, given its struggles this year. It may not see its valuation multiple expand until it demonstrates higher growth, but its valuation is supported by a strong business model and steady profitability.

And, Owens & Minor is an attractive dividend stock, with a 3.3% dividend yield and a history of periodic dividend growth. It has paid a dividend for 87 years.

Small-Cap Dividend Stock #8: Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Dividend Yield: 1.5%

Monro Muffler Brake is a small company with a market cap of $1.6 billion. But it is a brand many investors are likely familiar with, and the stock is a good play on an emerging consumer trend. Monro is an automotive services company. It provides scheduled maintenance, repairs, and sells tires. It has a number of brands including Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Mr. Tire, Tread Quarters Discount Tires, AutoTire, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn, Ken Towery's Tire and Auto Care, The Tire Choice, and Car-X.

As of March 25th, Monro operated 1,118 stores in 27 U.S. states. It is the largest chain of company-operated under-car repair care facilities. Its sales mix is as follows:

49% Tires

27% Maintenance

13% Brakes

9% Steering

2% Exhaust

Monro has a strong business model with many competitive advantages. It is a low-cost operator, maintains pricing power through brand recognition, and enjoys centralized distribution. Plus, consumers are putting more mileage on their cars, and holding onto them longer versus purchasing new cars. The average age of a vehicle in the U.S. is now 12 years. As a result, the "do-it-for-me" market is growing.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation, page 13

These favorable industry trends provide Monro with a solid base of earnings. In the five-year period through fiscal 2017, Monro grew earnings per share by 40%. In the current fiscal year, the company expects 14-24% growth in earnings per share.

Monro's $0.72 per-share dividend amounts to a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is slightly below average when compared with the average yield of the S&P 500 Index, but it has raised its dividend for more than 10 years in a row.

Small-Cap Dividend Stock #9: Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Dividend Yield: 1.8%

The Andersons is a diversified agriculture company. It has built a strong business model over time as a supplier of food-grade corn, oats, soybeans, and wheat to the U.S. food industry. After divesting its money-losing retail segment, it now operates three segments: Ethanol, Grain, and Plant Nutrients.

In 2016, the company's adjusted earnings per share collapsed 72% to $0.41. The grain segment reported a loss of $16 million, due to the closure of a cob processing facility. In addition, earnings per share in the rail segment fell 36% for the year, due to lower utilization.

One bright spot for the company is its plant nutrient segment, which had pre-tax profit of $14 million last year, up from just $121,000 in 2015. Another positive for the company is the recovery in its ethanol business, which generated a $1.7 million pre-tax income last quarter, reversing a $2.7 million loss in the same quarter last year.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation, page 12

The Andersons is a turnaround stock. It swung to a loss of $0.11 per share in the first quarter, as the company continues to deal with low commodity pricing. Until agricultural commodities recover, the company has employed several cost-savings initiatives, such as shutting down its retail business, which lost nearly $9 million in 2016. It also sold its Florida farm centers. Going forward, management has identified $10 million in annual cost savings to boost the bottom line.

The good news is that the company has seen some improvement in fertilizer pricing to start 2017, which could help improve results. This is already starting to happen - The Andersons' first-quarter loss was a measurable improvement from a loss of $0.52 per share in the first quarter 2016.

The Andersons has made 83 quarterly dividend payments without interruption. And, it has increased its dividend payout for 15 years in a row, including a 3% bump in January 2017. The stock has a 1.8% current dividend yield.

Small-Cap Dividend Stock #10: Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Dividend Yield: 4.6%

Last but not least is Westwood Holdings, which provides investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. It has more than $22 billion in assets under management.

The company is struggling through a changing investment landscape, one in which investors are increasingly shying away from active management. However, Westwood remains a strong company, thanks to its high reputation. Net income fell by 16% last year, as revenue fell 6% due to lower advisory fees. However, the company reported a 2% increase in assets under management. And, Westwood remained highly profitable, with earnings per share of $2.77.

Performance has improved considerably to start 2017. First-quarter earnings per share rose 66% year over year, due to higher assets under management and a recovery in advisory fees. The company is seeing strong growth in international clients. Clients based outside the U.S. reached a record 20% of assets under management last quarter.

Westwood is a shareholder-friendly company. It distributes a high percentage of cash flow to investors through dividends and share buybacks.

Source: 2016 Annual Report, page 7

For example, in 2016, the company raised its dividend by 9%, the 14th year in a row of higher dividends. In addition, Westwood also repurchased 118,000 shares of its own stock, which helps boost earnings per share.

Westwood screens very well for value and income. The stock trades for a modest price-to-earnings ratio of 17. Plus, the company has a strong balance sheet. It ended last quarter with $75 million in cash and short-term investments and no long-term debt. Plus, its 4.6% dividend yield is more than twice the income of the average S&P 500 Index stock.

Disclaimer: This article is an opinion, and is intended for informational and educational purposes only. It should not be construed as investment advice to any particular individual. Readers should perform their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.