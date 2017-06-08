Get Short DragonWave On The Heels Of The Latest Momentum Stampede As Bankruptcy Is Looming

Get short the shares, particularly as the cash-strapped company will most likely use the sudden share price increase to conduct another equity offering.

Expect the business to be sold or liquidated with little or no recovery to common shareholders.

Note:

I have previously covered DragonWave (NASDAQ:DRWI), so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

On Wednesday, troubled Canadian telecommunications network equipment provider DragonWave saw its shares getting picked up once again by the momentum crowd after the company announced a contract win from North American 4G LTE in-flight service provider startup SmartSky Networks ("SmartSky"):

OTTAWA, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- DragonWave Inc., a global supplier of packet microwave radio systems, announced today that it has been awarded a product supply and installation services contract from SmartSky Networks, a North American 4G LTE inflight service provider. SmartSky will deploy DragonWave's Harmony Enhanced and Harmony Enhanced MC products to provide high-capacity backhaul for its ground to air 4G LTE network. Harmony Enhanced MC was selected for the high capacity delivered through its 2048QAM and dual channel capabilities. In addition, the high system gain of the Harmony Enhanced MC makes it ideally suited for the long path lengths in the SmartSky network. "The DragonWave Harmony Enhanced MC product solution offers our desired capacity requirements for SmartSky," said SmartSky Networks Vice President of Services and Architecture Dave Claassen. "Harmony Enhanced MC delivers simple installation, operation and sophisticated remote management, so we are thrilled to partner with them to further enhance SmartSky's capabilities." SmartSky accomplished the threshold technical and business milestones needed to close a major capital formation step as it recently announced securing its $170 million series B financing. Thus, SmartSky is moving rapidly with the deployment of its coast-to-coast national network to bring users fast, seamless connectivity in the air. "DragonWave is excited to be working with SmartSky on its innovative high capacity and low latency inflight offering. This application is ideally suited for Harmony Enhanced MC." said DragonWave President and CEO Peter Allen. "We are also proud to be delivering engineering and installation services in support of this network."

While the revenue and margin contribution from this contract will most likely be very limited, in-flight communication services have been a hot topic among investors as of late and quite understandably the news quickly attracted the momentum crowd which pushed up the stock price by 75% on more than 40x average trading volume over the course of the session. As of the time of this writing, the shares have surged another 32% in heavy after hours trading thanks to the company's disclosure of a recent positive Nasdaq listing determination so I would expect the stock to gap up strongly tomorrow morning.

Image: DragonWave headquarters in Ottawa, Canada

But as usual, the momentum crowd will move on rather sooner than later and the stock price subsequently returns to earth. This will be particularly true for DragonWave, as I fully expect the company to file for bankruptcy within the next few months. In fact, DragonWave has recently been pressured by its lenders to retain bankruptcy advisors as disclosed in their latest quarterly report:

"Our results in Q4 reflect the difficult operating conditions. Earlier this year we communicated that we had made a restructuring proposal to our credit facility partners to reduce operating expenses and address working capital." said DragonWave President & CEO, Peter Allen. "In co-operation with our secured lenders we have engaged Alvarez & Marsal Canada ULC to assist us with the identification and assessment of strategic alternatives in relation to short term liquidity requirements."

Despite an unbroken slew of equity financings over the past couple of quarters, DragonWave has constantly suffered from liquidity issues as the company continues to burn millions of dollar in each given quarter due to ongoing operating losses.

Moreover, DragonWave currently owns $17 million under its credit facility with the latest forbearance agreement having already expired at the beginning of April. In addition, there were outstanding letters of credit of $1.8 million and a remaining $3.3 million liability to Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in conjunction with DragonWave's purchase of the company's microwave transport business back in 2012.

Back in February, the company presented a restructuring proposal to its creditors but obviously the updated operating plan did not convince lenders as evidenced by the recent engagement of bankruptcy experts Alvarez & Marsal.

While corporate restructuring proceedings in Canada differ materially from the United States, the outcome often remains pretty similar: The company's creditors become the new majority owners while existing shareholders will be either diluted substantially or even wiped out.

Today's price increase on giant volume might again open up the door for another spot equity offering like the company executed in March after news of a distribution partnership with Ingram Micro Australia sent the shares soaring once more. But given DragonWave's ongoing cash burn, the proceeds might keep the company alive for just another one or two quarters without addressing the overall debt situation.

Undoubtedly, DragonWave's lenders will be looking to recoup as much of their money as possible so I would ultimately expect the business to be sold after right-sizing the company's expense structure and hopefully raising some further equity to cover the ongoing operating losses. In fact, the company has already retained CIBC World Markets and H.C. Wainwright & Co. with this regard.

Unfortunately, I do not expect the sales proceeds to even come close to the $17 million in debt due under the credit facility given the fact, that the company's business has been in severe decline over the past couple of quarters and ongoing material cash burn.

At this point, a material recovery for common shareholders does not seem to be in the cards. Even if the business won't be sold or liquidated, the obvious need to address the debt situation would require very substantial dilution to common shareholders. The recent engagement of Alvarez & Marsal is a clear evidence that the company's senior lenders are now looking to close the DragonWave chapter as soon as possible.

Given these issues, investors should consider entering a short position as soon as momentum starts to abate. Not only the company's dire fundamental situation will cause the share price to decline again rather sooner than later, but also the almost certainty of DragonWave executing another spot equity offering on the heels of the 100%+ move in the share price will put pressure on the stock. In addition, in the recent March equity offering, the company issued warrants to purchase roughly 600,000 shares with an exercise price of $1.50 to investors which will most likely keep a lid on the share price tomorrow and going forward.

Unfortunately, DragonWave shares are often difficult to borrow in the United States but the company is also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada, so investors with access to the TSX might have an alternative.

Bottom line:

Get short DragonWave as soon as momentum abates as the company remains under pressure from its lenders to address its debt situation. Given the state of the company's business and ongoing material cash burn, it is hard to imagine any material recovery for current shareholders in the upcoming restructuring. In fact, DragonWave has already been forced to retain bankruptcy advisors after the company's recent restructuring proposal fell obviously short of lender's demands.

In addition, the company will almost certainly use the sudden share price increase to conduct another equity offering, so the stock almost looks like the perfect short at this point. Unfortunately, shares might be difficult to borrow in the US.

Personally, I will try to get short the shares on all stock exchanges available to me (Germany, Canada, United States) as soon as volume and price action start to weaken. Don't try to fight the momentum crowd and wait patiently until it starts to move on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in DRWI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.