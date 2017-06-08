Elevation Code Portfolio Update June 8th

The main asset classes we monitor in our portfolio are equities, oil and gold. Currently the portfolio is overweight equities and for good reason in my opinion. US equities continue to charge to the upside. We are mainly long stocks in biotech and in retail primarily due to their strong competitive advantages and valuation. In saying this, if we get the blow off top in equities that I am expecting over the next year or two, valuation and competitive advantages may go out the window to a large extent as momentum will be the key driver. We all know what happened in the US in the past with regards to the dot-com and housing bubbles. Personally I feel the next sectors that could experience the same vertical moves could be the technology and biotechnology sectors.

Look at Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) for example. Its share price is up 35% year to date (despite having an earnings multiple of 189) and is showing no signs of slowing down. The biotech sector (NASDAQ:IBB) is up 10% year to date and the challenge going forward will be in which stocks to chose to take advantage of the bull run that is about to come. For example we got in on McKesson (NYSE:MCK) just before its big move in May. Earnings reports over the next 12 to 18 months will really have the power to catapult favorable stocks forward. The key as mentioned will be to seek these stocks out. Commitment of traders numbers (commercial) and robo-ratio numbers (retail) illustrate to me that we are nowhere near a cyclical bull top in equities. Despite the market (NYSEARCA:SPY) trading above 2,430, long-term sentiment is no longer ultra optimistic which means we have the necessary fuel for the next leg up. Will we get pullbacks? Yes but I continue to believe that there will be sufficient buyers to keep the market charging forward.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

With regards to gold, I still maintain the yellow metal has lower prices ahead of it as I have outlined here. As the chart illustrates below, we already have had three daily cycle lows embedded in this intermediate cycle and there could be a possibility of a fourth although unlikely in my opinion. The reason being is that the present intermediate cycle is 25 weeks old at the moment which means it should be in its timing band to start dropping down into an intermediate low (usually intermediate cycles last from 20 to 30 weeks). In saying this though, if the stock market is going to go parabolic, we probably wont deploy as much capital in this sector for the time being. Although we saw capital flowing into many asset classes after the great recession, I don't feel we are going to get the same pattern going forward. Stocks for the most part have diverged from gold of late and I probably see this correlation continuing. Furthermore long-term sentiment in gold is indicative of intermediate tops so now is not the time for our portfolio to be heavily long this sector in my opinion.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

The one asset class that looks particularly attractive at present is the energy markets despite the news yesterday that US crude supplies have increased. Since oil continues to make higher lows and higher highs, there is no reason to believe that a bear market is upon us. In fact, this is how I see things turning out. As the chart illustrates below, I believe we started a brand new intermediate cycle in early May as we were past the timing band for an intermediate bottom (last Intermediate bottom was in November last year). However what looks even more oversold than oil is the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE). The ETF has been diverging pretty significantly from crude oil for the past six months now and personally I can't see this divergence continuing especially if crude's May lows hold. Therefore we will probably play this intermediate run in energy being long some energy stocks or an ETF as opposed to being long the commodity itself.

To summarize, there is a time to trade aggressively and there is a time to just hold positions. The danger with actively trying to trade the stock market is that you may get left behind at the station. That is where I see the lion's share of the gains over the next 12 to 24 months.