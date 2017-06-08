Keep An Eye On Solar Stocks For Value

The market has almost forgotten about solar stocks (Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)) the past couple years. A strong recovery in 2013 petered out when the oil price crashed in 2014, reducing the appeal of solar power as a cheaper alternative to oil. The election of Trump last fall was naturally seen as a boost to fossil fuels and traditional energy, rather than to renewable energy.

But solar companies have been quietly building the basis for a turnaround so far in 2017. After losing ground to oil & gas companies (Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)) from the election to the end of 2016, solar stocks have actually gained significantly on traditional energy stocks so far this year:

Now, don't get too excited: This has more to do with falling energy stock prices than with rising solar stock prices. But it's worth keeping an eye on. Solar stock prices themselves are showing a modest turnaround:

I'm not jumping into solar stocks just yet, because this trend is far from decisive, and for the time being, there are more profits to be made in other sectors of the market. But I'm keeping a close eye on it.

Impressive Bargain Valuation Numbers

What is really remarkable are the earnings and revenues that many solar companies have managed to produce recently. The overall P/E ratio for the entire TAN solar ETF is down to 8.8! And, the overall Price/Book ratio is 0.9.

(Source: Guggenheim Investments)

Many solar stocks have excellent valuations by other metrics as well: For example, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) has 0.42 Price/Sales and 6.07 Price/Free Cash Flow. (In valuing SunPower, investors should be aware that it is 66% owned by European energy giant Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT))

Polysilicon Commodity Price Is Key

The sector's 8.8 P/E in particular is impressive, because getting beyond solar stocks' performance in recent years, the real issue that crushed the sector was the collapse of the price of polysilicon since 2008 and the price decline again in 2011-2012. That price has not really recovered much since then as of yet, so for solar companies to be producing polysilicon at a low enough cost to make the profits that their earnings numbers reflect is impressive.

The popular impression of the solar power industry is that it is driven by the amount of demand for solar power. But in terms of solar companies' bottom line, it is the supply and demand of polysilicon and its resulting price that is much more critical. Most of these companies are essentially in the specialized semiconductor business, producing polysilicon (polycrystalline silicon) wafers used for the production of photovoltaic solar cells. (First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), the largest solar company, is an exception, in that it uses cadmium telluride rather than crystalline silicon.)

Here is a snapshot of the commodity spot price of polysilicon from 2004 to 2014:

(Source: Public Domain image here)

The current most recent polysilicon spot prices can be found here. We can see that the polysilicon price has not recovered yet at all.

In this light, I find it quite significant to note the ability of many solar companies to still produce polysilicon wafers at a low enough cost to make profits and earnings that produce the low P/E ratios that we see in the sector.

Polysilicon prices have been depressed for a long time now, and if they do begin to rise again, many solar companies and their stock prices could be poised to make quite large gains. It has not happened yet, but it is well worth keeping a close eye on.

The backstory of polysilicon supply and demand is that around 2006-2007, severe shortages of polysilicon began to arise, to the point that the manufacturing of solar cells had to be cut back as a result. This supply deficit was the spark for the enormous polysilicon price boom of 2006-2008 that you see in the chart above.

But then, the high polysilicon price brought on so much new production of polysilicon that a supply glut began to build, which led to the price crash of 2008-2012.

No one can predict exactly when the market forces of polysilicon supply and solar power demand will finally swing in the opposite direction again, ending the supply glut and driving the polysilicon price higher. But based on the valuation numbers we see in many solar stocks today, it appears that many companies will be well prepared to profit greatly from the next market upswing when it arrives.

As I wrote above, I do not yet see the momentum in this sector to make it a promising investment to enter right now. One can make more profits in other, hotter sectors of the market. But I will keep an eye on solar.

