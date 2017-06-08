Comcast's (CMCSA) CEO Brian L. Roberts Hosts 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference Call

June 08, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Brian L. Roberts - Chairman and CEO

David Cohen - Senior Executive Vice President

Arthur Block - EVP, General Counsel and Secretary

Analysts

Jeffery Perkins - Friends Fiduciary Corporation

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Comcast Corporation 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Brian L. Roberts Chairman and CEO of Comcast, please go ahead.

Brian L. Roberts

Thank you operator and welcome everyone to Comcast’s 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. As the operator said, my name is Brian Roberts and I will be serving as Chairman of this meeting. I declare that this meeting is duly convened, properly organized and confident to transact business. The polls are open and shareholders may vote until the official business portion of the meeting has been completed. The rules of conduct that will govern this meeting are posted on the website for the meeting.

Joining me today is David Cohen Senior Executive Vice President who’ll act as moderator for the meeting and Arthur Block Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary who’ll act as Secretary of the meeting.

In addition, our senior management team and all members of our Board of Directors are attending the meeting. I’d like to pause at this time and just make a personal comment for the incredible, outstanding service we have received from three directors who are not standing for reelection this year, Joe Collins, Eduardo Mestre and Judy Rodin, all three have served the Company for many years and have helped in the growth and the story that I’ll talk about a little bit later in the meeting, and we wish them well in their retirement and future endeavors.

I’m also pleased to announce the two new directors standing for election for the first time this year are Asuka Nakahara, a partner in Triton Atlantic Partners and professor at the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania; and David Novak, formerly Chairman and CEO of YUM! Brands; who along with Madeline Bell, the CEO of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who joined our Board last year, have already begun to bring fresh insights to our Board. Also attending the meeting are Joe [indiscernible] and Robert Grasso, our partners with the Deloitte & Touche LLP, our independent auditors. I’m sorry, Joe, I forgot your name, not perfectly pronounced. Mr. Cohen, will you now provide the additional details on the meeting?

David Cohen

Thank you. Thank you, Mr. Roberts. This meeting has been called pursuant to notice dated April 28, 2017, sent beginning on April 28, 2017, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2017. Mr. John [indiscernible] of American Election Services has been appointed as Judge of Election to conduct the votes of this meeting, and any adjournment or postponement and has already delivered to me his oath of office. The Judge of Election has advised us that based on proxies presented prior to the meeting, a quorum exists.

At various times during the meeting, we will entertain questions and comments from shareholders as of the record date. During the official business of the meeting, we will only address questions and comments that have been received with respect to any specific company and shareholder proposals under consideration at this meeting. Later on in the meeting, following Mr. Roberts’ presentation, we will address general questions and comments about our Company. Shareholders are reminded to review the rules of conduct before submitting your question.

To ensure that all shareholders are able to participate, shareholders may ask only one question per company and shareholder proposal and during the general question and answer discussion. We plan on completing this meeting by 10 AM.

We may make forward-looking statements and present certain non-GAAP numbers. Please refer to the rules of conduct for additional information.

We will now proceed to the business of the meeting. We will first consider four company proposals. Please submit any question or comment you may have regarding these proposals by entering it in the box provided on the meeting website. Please add a note to your questions, specifying that it relates to a company proposal. The Board of Directors has recommended that shareholders vote in favor of proposals one through three and vote one year for proposal four. Each of these proposals and the reasons for the Board’s four and one year recommendations are set forth in the proxy statement.

The four Company proposals are as follows: The first item of business is the election of directors; the second item of business is a proposal to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent auditors for 2017; the third item of business is a proposal to approve an advisory vote on executive compensation; and the fourth item of business is a proposal to approve an advisory vote on the frequency of the advisory vote on executive compensation. These four Company proposals are now properly before the meeting for consideration and action. And we will now respond to questions on any of these proposals. Mr. Block, do we have any questions.

Arthur Block

Mr. Cohen, no questions have been received on any of these proposals.

David Cohen

Thank you, Mr. Block. The next two items of business are shareholder proposals. These proposals and the statements for and against their adoption are set forth in the proxy statement. The Board has recommended that shareholders vote against each of these proposals. Please submit any questions or comments you may have regarding the shareholders proposals by entering it in the box provided on the meeting website at this time. Please add a note to your question, specifying which shareholder proposal it relates to. The first shareholder proposal requests that the Board takes steps to prepare in annual report on lobbying activities. Operator, do we have a motion from Friends Fiduciary Corporation or its dually authorized representative to approve this proposal?

Operator

On the line is Jeffery Perkins who will now present the proposal. Please go ahead, Jeffery.

Jeffery Perkins

Good morning, fellow shareowners and members of the Board. My new is Jeff Perkins and I’m the executive director of Friends Fiduciary Corporation. We are long-term shareholders of Comcast. I hereby move shareholder proposal number five asking our Company to provide a report on its state and federal lobbying expenditures, including indirect funding of lobbying through trade associations and support for the American Legislative Exchange Council. Transparency and accountability are in the best interest of all Comcast shareholders. Comcast spent more than $30 million in 2015 and 2016 on federal lobbying activities according to federal disclosure report. This expenditure ranks as the 12th highest of all U.S. companies. Disclosure of this spending could easily and inexpensively be provided to Comcast shareholders by the Company. Unfortunately, there is incomplete disclosure about spending at the state level, where our Company also lobbies expensively. Investors have no idea how much the Company is spending overall and yet the Company could easily and inexpensively disclose this information.

Further, our proposal asks Comcast to disclose its memberships in and payments to trade association including any portion used for lobbying. These amounts can be quite large. For example, Comcast serves on the board of the Internet & Television Association which spent $27 million on lobbying in the last two years. Company payments to these types of organizations go unevaluated by both shareholders and the Board. This proposal also adds for disclosure of payments to tax-exempt organizations that write model legislation, like the American Legislative Exchange Council or ALEC. ALEC has attracted negative attention for its role in promoting anti-immigration bills.

Many companies including Amazon, Google and Sprint have all publically announced leading ALEC. However, Comcast remains a supporter which we believe exposes our Company to potential reputational risk. Proxy advisor ISS is supporting our proposal, noting that Comcast fails to provide information on its lobbying expenditures and does not identify its trade association.

Comcast Bard and its shareowners need complete disclosure to be able to evaluate the use of corporate assets for lobbying and any risk that spending can pose. The Company could easily and inexpensively provide this information. We urge shareowners to vote for shareholder proposal five. Thank you.

David Cohen

Thank you. The second shareholder proposal requests that all the Company’s outstanding shares be provided with an equal vote. Operator, do we have a motion from Kenneth Steiner or his duly authorized representative to approve this proposal?

Operator

There is no duly authorized representative on the line.

David Cohen

Because the second shareholder proposal has not been properly presented, it will not be considered at this meeting. We will now respond to any questions on the shareholder proposal to provide a lobbying report. Mr. Block, do we have any questions?

Arthur Block

Mr. Cohen, no questions have been received on this proposal.

David Cohen

Thank you, Mr. Block. The polls have been opened since registration began. If you have already voted, your shares have been voted in accordance with your instructions on the proxy card. If you have not yet voted or wish to change your vote, you should do so immediately by casting a vote in accordance with the voting instructions provided on the meeting website. The meeting website polls will now be open for two additional minutes.

As the vote commences, I would note that because the proposal relating -- proposal number six was not moved by the proponent or its representative, no vote will be recorded on that matter. There is one minute remaining.

All shareholders and proxies have now had an opportunity to vote. The polls for each matter are now closed. The Judge of Election will tabulate the votes.

Brian L. Roberts

Will the Judge of Election please submit his preliminary report on the results of the balloting?

Unidentified Company Representative

Mr. Chairman, having conducted the election and vote at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Comcast Corporation, I can report based upon my preliminary tally that the shareholders have voted in favor of each of the four company proposals and have voted against the approval of the shareholder proposal made at the meeting.

Brian L. Roberts

The Judge of Election will execute a certificate as to the final results of the voting that will be filed along with the minutes of this meeting. The final voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K within four business days. If any shareholders would like to submit a general question or comment and have not yet done so, please submit it now. We will address questions following a brief report of the company that I’d now like to give.

So, if you follow along with some of our charts, I’m going to begin on slide three. Really, what this shows is that 2016 was an outstanding year for Comcast NBCUniversal, both financially and operationally. Our revenue was up 8% to $80 billion, and our EBITDA was up 7% to $26 billion, adjusted earnings-per-share was up 7%, and we generated over $8 billion in free cash flow.

Among our many highlights during the year, I think one of the best examples was the Rio Olympics when for 17 nights, the entire organization came together to deliver the largest, most technologically advanced and successful media event maybe ever. All parts of Comcast NBCUniversal worked well together and highlighted the resources of our unique Company at its very best.

At Comcast Cable, now led by Dave Watson, our continued focus on innovation and improving customer service has helped lead to exceptional financial results and customer metrics. First call resolution at the end of 2016 was at a multiyear high, a sign that we are making great progress in terms of getting it right the first time on our customers call or email with an issue. We delivered the best video customer results in 10 years. We had the best high speed Internet customer results in nine years, and we added 858,000 customer relationships, a 29% year-over-year improvement, and business services ended the year at nearly $6 billion revenue run rate. Dave’s predecessor, Neil Smit, did an outstanding job and recently retired, and the momentum continues into this year.

At NBCUniversal, we’re incredibly proud of what our business achieved in 2016 under Steve Burke’s leadership. Broadcast continued to rank number one across day parts, USA was the number one cable entertainment network for the 11th year in a row, we had very strong theatrical performances in our film division, and with many new attractions and hotels, our track record of success continues at Universal theme parks. Clearly, our strategies are working. And as I believe, the momentum and optimism continues.

If you turn with me to slide four, it shows us that we’re off to a fantastic start in 2017 in the first quarter, in fact, our fastest in five years. In the first quarter, we increased revenue by 9% and EBITDA by over 10%, adjusted earnings was up over 26%, and we generated over $3 billion in cash flow.

So, if you turn with me to slide five, you’ll see that we also continued executing a balanced long-term oriented and value-driven capital allocation strategy, really balancing three elements, investing in the business to grow the earnings capacity of the company that’s first. A healthy annual return of capital to shareholders, second. So, in 2016 we returned $7.6 billion to shareholders and in 2017 we expect to return approximately $7.9 billion to shareholders including share repurchases of $5 billion and dividends of about $2.9 billion. And third, we want to maintain, and believe we’re, a strong balance sheet. We ended 2016 and also the first quarter of 2017 at around 2.2 times leverage.

Turning to slide six, this shows our performance in shareholder returns versus our peers. This strong operational and financial performance together with this disciplined financial strategy has translated into superior total shareholders returns. Our five-year total return for shareholders of 280% exceeded the returns of each of our peer groups and for this period too, our total shareholder returns more than doubled that at the Standard and Poor’s 500. And a chart that many of you are familiar with on slide seven, our final slide shows that had you invested with my dad and bought a 1,000 shares of the IPO for its initial price of $7 a share in 1972, you would today for that $7,000 have over $13 million and you can see how this compares to the Standard and Poor’s 500 performance on a compounded basis and the power of compounding. So, we’re very pleased with 2016; we’re focused already on to 2017 with our unique innovation platform to Comcast Cable and the strength and the breadth of the growth opportunities at NBCUniversal. We’re very excited about our future. Thank you.

Mr. Block, at this time, could you please present the first question?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Arthur Block

Thank you, Mr. Roberts. The first question is as follows. NBCUniversal is changing its policy regarding its pre-age 65 and post-age 65 retiree health care benefits. The first deadline to make some decisions is August 2 of this year. As of today, to my knowledge, no meetings have been announced to answer questions regarding a subject that could affect employees for the rest of their lives.

Brian L. Roberts

Well, thank you for bringing that to my attention, and I will speak with the team at NBCUniversal and human resources to make sure that we have a great rollout to answer questions such as yours. And I believe that is in the works but I will confirm that.

Arthur Block

The next question is as follows. Mr. Chairman, technology used to allow shareholders to have a virtual presence at the annual meeting is obviously a good thing. However, limiting shareholders to a virtual only presence, isolates management and the Board from the owners of the Company and leaves in question which if any shareholders have been silenced. Face to face interaction has real value. Certainly Comcast employees conduct at least some of their meetings in person. The annual shareholders’ meeting is the one day of the year where shareholders can meet with the Company’s Board and staff. Shareholder meetings I have attended this year have afforded me the opportunity to not only ask questions during official question and answer period, but to meet and informally speak with several management and Board members. In fact, the chair and chief executive officer of a large pharmaceutical company made a point prior to their meeting to greet and shake the hands of every person attending. That goodwill cannot be bought. It’s obvious the small cost of hosting an annual meeting is not preventing Comcast from meeting its shareholders. So, my question is why won’t our Company host a hybrid meeting with both in person and virtual participants.

Brian L. Roberts

We believe this format has worked well; we tried it for the first time last year; we’re always evaluating the response from all of our shareholders, but our judgment is that it’s efficient, perhaps more efficient, it’s easier for many shareholders to participate. We have a robust outreach program during the year to many shareholders. And so, we think that this format has served well and we’ll appreciate your question.

Arthur Block

The next question is as follows. NBCUniversal owned TV series are all over the world and on many platforms. Is it possible that Comcast could maintain a list of every NBCUniversal owned series, noting domestic syndication, international syndication and SVOC distributions such as Netflix, Youtube, Hulu, iTunes et cetera and have that list available for shareholders to view on a website? I find that information fascinating and I think others do too. Comcast is doing great and this is a way to celebrate. Thank you.

Brian L. Roberts

Thank you for the suggestion. Let me find out about that. I don’t know whether some might view some of that information as something they don’t want to publish for certain reason, but I’ll look into it and appreciate the nice words about the Company.

Arthur Block

The next question is as follows. Our firm, Boston Trust, Walden Asset Management is the owner of 1,938,000 shares of Comcast stock and proud to be a shareholder. We are concerned that Comcast has turned to a virtual only meeting which prevents shareholders from attending the Annual General Meeting and seeing the Board and management in person. We support having both a personal and virtual meeting. But the online meeting is very impersonal and doesn’t even allow investors to call in and ask a question or make a comment on the phone. It feels like Comcast is distancing itself from its shareholders by refusing to have an in person meeting. This type of meeting eliminates meaningful interaction between the management and Board and shareholders. In addition, the pension funds of New York City are voting against Board members that are on the governance committee to demonstrate their opposition to this virtual-only meeting. Will a Board and governance committee review this decision in light of the concerns raised? Why isn’t there at least a camera allowing us to see the Board and management during a meeting?

Brian L. Roberts

I think I answered some of this in the previous question but I appreciate your input and duly noted. Thank you.

Arthur Block

Next question is, please tell us to vote on the lobbying proposal. What was the percent for the vote?

Brian L. Roberts

I think I stated in my earlier remarks, we will give out that information in accordance with the timing previously referenced, two days.

Arthur Block

There are no additional questions at this time. Mr. Roberts, please proceed.

Brian L. Roberts

There being no further business to come before the meeting, the meeting is adjourned. And I would like to thank everyone for their attendance at our annual meeting.

Operator

The annual meeting has now concluded. Thank you for participating in the meeting today.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.