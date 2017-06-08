Sirius Minerals: A Growth Stock That Is Hard To Overlook

Sirius Minerals (OTC:SRUXF) (OTCQX:SRUXY) is a British based resource development company that specializes in the extraction of potash and polyhalite (a premium version of potash that does more to boost crop yields than the standard version). The firm was recently granted planning permission for their flagship North Yorkshire site, as well as completing stage 1 of their funding late last year.

So why am I writing about Sirius Minerals? It's obviously just another small mining company that has insane projections but in reality will be delayed by the Great British weather and will subsequently go over budget, meaning after years of waiting the margins actually achieved will be the same as everyone else's or even worse, and that's providing the firm doesn't run out of cash in the mean time. Furthermore, who knows what the price of potash will do while we wait for extraction to begin? Surely the extra supply on the market will drive prices lower, and we'll end up with an over budget project that's running 2 years late, and should it survive, it will end up selling a cut price material with margins thinner than Donald Trump's hair. It would seem that there is little or no point in reading any further.

However

Management has been very efficient in raising $1.2 billion in funding already, as well as acquiring all of the relevant planning permission for the major site in North Yorkshire. The firm needs another $1.7 billion to complete construction of the potash mine, but given the successful planning application and the move from the AIM market to the main market, attracting further investment should be much easier than the original $1.2 billion.

Unlike many other mining companies, Sirius already has agreements in place with customers to buy 8.1 million tonnes of its polyhalite at $145 a tonne every year, which will give Sirius guaranteed annual revenue of $1.2 billion.

The company estimates production costs of $30/tonne, or $243 million for 8.1 million tonnes, making a profit before depreciation, admin, interest and taxation of just under $960 million. Assuming a 4% interest charge on the $3 billion outstanding debt, and admin costs of $100 million per year, the company could make a net profit of $720 million or £558 million, which is an earnings yield of a massive 43% of today's £1.3 billion market capitalisation.

Over the long term, the company expects to produce 20 million tonnes of material per year, which would make an annual profit equivalent to roughly 2x today's valuation of the entire company. This seems like an opportunity that's just too good to miss.

Financials

The company obviously has no revenue to report as the mine is incomplete, but what we're more interested in is the cost of borrowing and setting up the mine. Finance costs for the year were slightly over £13 million, and the total loss for 2016 was just under £23 million. This equated to diluted negative earnings per share of 0.9p, which isn't huge given the 31 pence per share stock price.

As much of the money raised is from long term bonds and stock issuance, the cost of the borrowing won't be realised until after the mine is monetized, which means that as long as cash flow remains under control, the debt shouldn't be a problem.

Potential risks

Cash flow is the first major hazard. Although stage 1 of funding is complete, there is no assurance that the company will finalise the remaining $1.7 billion to complete the project. There will be absolutely zero revenue until stage 2 is complete, but of course the monthly bills will keep growing between now and then, so it is of the utmost importance that the funds are raised as soon as possible.

Commodity prices are another risk for the company looking forward. The major problem that all resource companies have is that they cannot control the price of the material that they produce, and are therefore vulnerable to price decreases, and even the possibility of prices calling below cost, which would eventually bankrupt the company. Although Sirius has agreements to sell 8.1 million tonnes per year at a set price, when digging deeper in the annual report it becomes clear that these 'agreements' are actually letters of intent, and therefore the buyer could go elsewhere should a competitor offer a lower price.

The other major risk is the weather; We Brits joke about how bad our weather is, but genuinely it is awful; the winters are extremely cold and miserable, spring and autumn seem to be mostly wet and windy, and although summer is my favorite week of the year, the weather usually provides nothing more than disappointment and a typically British conversation starter. This is a problem when you dig a massive hole in the ground and try to extract materials from it, because if its windy the tall machinery is compromised, and too much rain or snow could prevent extraction completely. Lack of sales could lead to the cash flow problems I talked about above, as well as potential breach of contract and of course a lower share price because of it.

Conclusion

Sirius Minerals is definitely a company to keep a close eye on. When stage 2 of funding is finalized the mine will be close to completion, and with guaranteed buyers lined up for the product, the profits will come flooding in.

The firm estimates that there is 280 million tonnes of extractable polyhalite, meaning that the firm will become a dividend champion when the 20m tonnes per year target is reached. There are many risks involved with investing in a company that has $0 in annual revenue and still requires $1.7 billion in funding, but management has passed the first and hardest barrier of gaining stage 1, the going should be much faster from now on.

This is a very attractive growth stock that will gain my close attention over the next few months, and providing that the next inflow of news is positive, this stock could be a serious player in any growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SRUXF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.