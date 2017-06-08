Why This Valeant Bull Doesn't Like The iNova Deal

You have to give credit to Pearson for doing one thing right.

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) banked a deal to sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals unit for $930 million to a JV of Pacific Equity Partners and Carlyle Group ("CG"). Initially reports circulated Valeant was seeking north of $1 billion, but this week we heard bidders didn’t want to go over $900 million. It looks like Valeant’s management drove a hard bargain but had to give in somewhat.

With the information out now, it is hard to make an accurate estimate, but I don’t think it is a fantastic deal for Valeant as compared to earlier announced deals. CEO Joseph Papa commented:

The sale of iNova is part of the company's ongoing efforts to both simplify our operating model and strengthen our balance sheet.

This seems very accurate, but also about the only goals it accomplishes.

If the unit has been doing worse than I think since it was acquired in 2011 for about $525 million there could be additional benefits. You have to give some credit to Pearson on this one though. I’m someone who got onto the Valeant train post-Pearson but fair is fair. He bought a company doing $150 million in revenue growing at 10% with 40% operating margins for $525 million. It must have yielded at a minimum $400 million in operating income during those 5-6 years and now they are flipping it with a $400+ million profit. At a minimum that’s a 16% annualized return.

Obviously, he didn't do everything right. As the graph below shows iNova outperformed its parent company by an impressive margin since it was acquired:

By my estimates this is going to shave off $930 million of debt but it also likely takes operating income down $110 million or so. Unfortunately a multiple like that doesn’t improve Valeant’s debt to EBITDA ratio.

For this to have been a really great deal either the operating income or EBITDA isn’t near that $110 million mark at iNova or the cost savings from simplifying the organisation must be excellent. Management has repeatedly stated they are not going to hit their EBITDA covenants in 2017 but I’d rather not see them trying.

Summary

This is actually the least reassuring deal they did so far. The best thing about it may be that management continues to execute exactly as they said they would. As a Valeant shareholder, unless I’m mistaken about the cash thrown off by the business or cost savings, I have to say this doesn’t do that much to improve the Valeant thesis. Fair is fair.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.