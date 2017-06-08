Nordstrom: There's Blood In The Mall Parking Lot (Part 1)

There's an old investing adage that says "the time to buy is when there is blood in the streets."

Well, there appears to be blood all over the mall parking lot right now.

In fact, the broad SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) is down over 15% year-to-date.

That said, investors are facing quite a dilemma when looking at opportunities in the retail space right now...is there real value there or is it a "trap?"

There's Blood In The Mall Parking Lot

Long story short...we think there is some great pockets of value among retailers.

However, there is some truth in the "death of the mall" theory...so its important to be very selective with your investments in the industry.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

Nordstrom has been one of our favorite mall-based players for quite some time and the "take private" chatter this morning was music to our ears.

If you haven't heard, the Nordstrom family (which collectively owns 31.2% of the common stock) announced this morning that they are considering a "going private" transaction.

This essentially means that the family is considering borrowing money to purchase all the public common stock that they currently do not own.

We view this as a huge testament to the value that the family sees in the business at current prices. In addition, this news could be very good for the retail space in general as it refocuses investor attention on value and away from the "death of the mall" fear mongering.

Obviously, this announcement comes at a time when there is truly "blood in the streets" at department stores. Negative press about store closures and ongoing margin pressure has wreaked havoc on the major department store operators like Macy's (M), Kohl's (KSS), and Sears (SHLD).

That said, we view JWN as a "best in breed" stock in the sector and it's one that we own.

Almost all of Nordstrom's stores are profitable and we like their focus on the more affluent consumer.

Let's look at our Nordstrom analysis in more detail.

Prior to the announcement this morning, JWN had Value ranking of 9 and we had a "Buy" Action Rating on the stock.

Dividend

Our Dividend ranking measures the stock's historical dividend stability and growth and the company's ability to continue to make (or raise) its current dividend.

JWN has a relatively low Dividend ranking of 2 as it stopped raising its dividend in 2015. That said, the company has paid a consistent dividend to shareholders for over 20 years and its current yield of 3.7% is very attractive. In addition, JWN's payout ratio is still below 70%, so that yield appears safe for the near future.

Safety

Our Safety ranking measures the stock's overall financial health (e.g., sales, EPS, and cash flow growth, ROC, leverage, historical volatility, beta).

Despite the noise in the retail space, JWN still has a Safety ranking of 4 (even though you would probably expect it to be lower). As shown in the charts below, the company has had relatively stable revenue growth, although earnings have taken a hit from margin pressures.

That said, earnings are expected to start picking up next quarter as some of the company's cost cutting efforts take effect (see green bars).

Value

Our Value ranking measures the stock's relative valuation compared to historical trading levels (e.g., P/Sales, P/E, P/B, EV/EBITDA, shareholder yield). We use multiple valuation metrics to derive our Value rating as multi-factor models have proven to be better indicators of long-term value than single-factor models.

As you can see from the table below, JWN currently trades at a discount relative to several of its historical averages across a variety of valuation metrics. The most important one being EV/EBITDA where JWN currently trades at a 33% discount to its historical average.

In addition, JWN's dividend yield is currently 57% higher than its five-year average (which should begin to attract yield hungry investors).

Momentum

Our Momentum ranking measures the strength of the stock's trend (e.g., 6-month and 12-month relative strength, moving average trends, industry relative strength).

It should be noted that most stocks with high Value rankings will also have a low Momentum ranking (for obvious reasons). Since we have a value bias in our investing philosophy, we tend to use our Momentum ranking to weed out potential "value traps."

Nordstrom's low Momentum ranking is driven by its underperformance relative to the broader market (over the past 1-year and 5-year periods). However, as shown in the table above, the broad underperformance appears to be industry related.

A huge positive sign that we see from JWN from a Momentum perspective is the fact that it has outperformed its industry peers (over the past 1-year and 5-year periods). This gives us comfort that JWN is likely not a value trap and more a victim of sector rotation.

Buy Zone

Prior to the announcement today, JWN was trading in our Buy Zone of $38.00 - $41.00. However, even after the run-up, we still view shares as attractively priced for long-term investors.

Note that we focus on four key levels of support when determining a "Buy Zone":

Technical - Support from short and long-term trend lines

- Support from short and long-term trend lines Volatility - Target correction levels based on historical volatility and draw down

- Target correction levels based on historical volatility and draw down Valuation - Support levels based on historical valuation multiples

- Support levels based on historical valuation multiples Yield - Support levels based on forward dividend yield

As shown in the chart below, the stock is still off ~30% from its recent highs.

That said, we love to use cash-secured puts in a situation like this as we prefer to buy shares in or around our Buy Zones.

With a cash-secured put strategy, investors get paid to set a downside limit order on a stock that they want to own at a lower price.

As shown in the table below, the July and October $40 strikes offer average monthly yields over 1% with a margin of safety of 12%.

Summary

We definitely think there is some great pockets of value in the retail sector and Nordstrom is one of our favorites in the space.

