Vail Resorts: A Hidden But Impressive Growth Stock

I have pounded the table on, and opined extensively on Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Yet volume remains relatively light and the stock is barely covered. This is a well-known operator of mountain and lodging resorts in the United States, and one of my top picks in the vacation/entertainment sector. What you may not know is that its stock has now more than doubled since I called for a buy in spring 2015. Did you get long? I sure hope so. This is becoming a powerhouse stock to own as the macroeconomic environment continues to improve, and with it, so does the company's performance. However, the company just posted a rare stumble. But the company is making acquisitions, and in general, earnings have been solid coming into this quarter. However I subscribe to the notion that the impact of delayed tax refunds hit the end of the fiscal quarter. Let me be clear. The economy hasn't tanked, and while the fiscal Q3 was below par, it is an opportunity to get long when we dig deeper.

We came into this quarter with the company continually crushing estimates on both the top and bottom lines. However, while the company's most recent quarter showed a strong gain for the company, it missed on both the top and bottom lines. Net income was $181.1 million. This is a 15% improvement over last year's $157.6 million. It also translated to $4.40 per share, but this missed estimates by $0.42. Earnings were up year-over-year because of strong sales, but were weighed upon by currency issues related to an intercompany loan and a contribution to the Town of Vail. Sales were up 23% year-over-year to $794.6 million. This just missed estimates by $7million.

This news is driving shares down a few points today, but the stock continues to motor higher. What you need to realize here is that revenues for this quarter are driven by the resort's winter activities and lodging, which despite a milder than normal winter, saw strong sales. The company had incredible visitation. This led to increases in all of the company's key lines of business Further as we approach and enter the warmer months the company has made huge investments in new summer/fall activities. If we include acquisitions, visitation is up 16%, while lift revenue is up 26%. The addition of Whistler Blackcomb led to a 23.5% increase in ski school revenue, a 28.7% increase in food and beverage revenue as well as a stong28.6% increase in retail and rental revenue. A strong quarter indeed. Commenting on the quarter Rob Katz, chief executive officer, said:

"We are pleased with our performance in the quarter and for the entirety of the 2016/2017 North American ski season. Including results from Whistler Blackcomb, total lift revenue increased 25.3%, driven by a 26.0% growth in visitation partially offset by a 0.5% decrease in effective ticket price ("ETP") compared to the same period in the prior year. The ETP decline was driven by the inclusion of Whistler Blackcomb's ETP in results in fiscal 2017 which are lower on a U.S. dollar basis than the Company average. Excluding Whistler Blackcomb, ETP increased 7.5% in the third fiscal quarter compared to the prior year. Guest spending continues to be strong which, with the addition of Whistler Blackcomb, drove a 23.5% increase in ski school revenue, a 28.7% increase in food and beverage revenue and a 28.6% increase in retail and rental revenue, compared to the same period in the prior year. Results from Whistler Blackcomb in the third quarter of fiscal 2017 continued to be exceptionally strong with the resort completing the season with significant growth above its record prior year…"

What I think is most important to note is that the company has seen a spike in season pass sales for this season once again. The company also just closed on its purchase of Stowe, another source of continued revenues. The growth is impressive. What is more, the company continues to take care of its shareholders, which I absolutely love to see. The Board of Directors has recently approved a 30% increase to the quarterly dividend and declared a quarterly cash dividend on Vail Resorts' common stock of $1.053 per share, payable on July 13, 2017 to stockholders of record on June 28, 2017. The balance sheet remains very strong as the company ended the fiscal quarter with $199 million of cash on hand.

This is not a one trick pony. The growth is real. For 2017, the company raised its EBITDA expectations from between $577 and $597 million, to $589 to $600 million. This is about twice as high compared to when I first started covering the name. Net income will be over $200 million. I have pounded the table on this one. With oil prices low and the economy strong, I believe consumers' discretionary and entertainment spending will remain high. Season pass sales for 2017-2018 are already up 10% in units and 16% in revenues through May 30th. It's a nice stock to have in the entertainment section of your portfolio for both dividends and growth. The growth is real.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.