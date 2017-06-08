Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) CEO Alex Gorsky Presents at Jefferies 2017 Global Healthcare Conference Call (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jefferies 2017 Global Healthcare Conference

June 08, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Alex Gorsky - Chairman, CEO

Alex Gorsky

Unidentified Company Representative

And Jeff you just got my anxiety level up, because you described that is a hearing, not that there is another couple of other hearings going on this morning not -- it's not analogous to some of those other events.

Alex Gorsky

Well, you can relax because we’re not on our own. I am not going to ask any difficult questions that no one else ever take it. This conference is not to offer any alternative facts, this conference not to use Twitter.

Unidentified Company Representative

That’s great, Alex. So I think that we’re going to start with a couple of really big picture questions about the industry, because everyone is always really interested in your take on that. You have unique perspective from your seat and with one of the largest healthcare businesses that spans many segments of the healthcare continuum. I think we’d all like to get your perspective on what areas of the industry are most exciting right now in terms of growth and advances in technology?

Alex Gorsky

Sure. I think it is a really special and unique time in the industry. And look on one hand; you look at it and say given that healthcare now makes up almost 20% of the economy in the U.S.; about 10% in a lot of the other major economies around the; world given demographics, 65 plus population, I think latest figures in the U.S.; we got about 40 million people who are at the age of 65 that number is going to go to 80 million over the next 20 or 30 years; and if you look at every age category, from 70 to 80, 80 to 90, you see very similar statistics, I think the number from 90 plus is going from like 2 million to 10 million. And of course, the corresponding increase in medical and healthcare consumption with that aging, it's pretty remarkable. And by the way, it's not only in the United States, it's in Japan right now 25% of the population of 55 plus that number is going to 40%.

And as I travel around whether it’s a Mumbai, whether it’s a Memphis or Moscow, this tissue of aging demographics and increasing middle class and I think it's pretty -- it’s been shown that once people have food, once people have shelter the next thing they consume more of is they move up the economic ladders, healthcare that it puts a lot of pressures on governments and systems. The flip side of that is the incredible explosion of innovation that we’re seeing right now. And I think a lot of that is enabled frankly by technology, it's enabled by Big Data, it's enabled by new innovation approaches in some cases that we couldn’t even have imagined 10 years, 15 years ago or if we did it was side by.

And I think that makes it quite exciting. I think if you look -- just look back in my carrier, we’ve seen HIV go from a death sentence where if you were diagnosed in the early 80s with HIV you perhaps had about two years of life left. Today, I believe the numbers with support of the Epidemiologist poor thing it take two years of the average life span. And if you think of going forward areas like oncology and the potential that we’re seeing vis-à-vis a better understanding of genomics and applying those insights into new therapeutic options is very exciting.

I'm excited about applying technology into medical devices in very new and unique ways. If you thing about the medical device field, other than a couple of categories you’re pretty much static instruments. And embedding new technologies into them I think can be quite exciting. And of course on the consumer side, I think, technology changes the whole consumer experience in a pretty dramatic way and we're seeing that now with shifts in call it e or connected commerce and even the way that we think about products versus patient or consumer experiences. So I think it's going to be ubiquitous touching all areas of healthcare.

Unidentified Company Representative

Similarly tough that it's not all plain selling and cost of healthcare and there are challenges in the industry as well. So what areas would you flag from your perspective of most difficult to address right now?

Alex Gorsky

Well, I think it starts with the areas of unmet medical need. And there is still a lot we need to do in the area of oncology. I think we're learning a lot more, but I think that’s perhaps one of the areas that furthest along in terms of truly making this transition from treatments to cures. I think we’re getting better at detecting some of these areas sooner. One of the things that we spend a lot of time on Johnson & Johnson is how do we improve that, how do we intercept these cascades from happening in the first place. So if Bill Height was up here, we would be telling you whether it's oncology, whether it's cardiovascular disease, whether it's Alzheimer’s. In many cases, we're getting to these conditions much too late in the process; and if we can get to them earlier, we think that we can have a much better outcome, hence the need to identify the right biomarkers and the therapeutic approaches to do that earlier. So in the pharma space that’s clearly one of the biggest opportunities we see.

Unidentified Company Representative

And of course it's being important last six months or so for politics and I think everyday that’s going to be new confusion and new questions going on in the background what's happening. But from your prospective, because you probably have pretty good insights on these two specific topics; what do you think we’re going to see on both pharmaceutical pricing and also corporate tax in the U.S.?

Alex Gorsky

What I would say is it's very difficult to predict. There is a lot of dynamics taking place. But I think I would add one third topic to that conservation that’s healthcare overall. And sitting here today, looking at the path forward, I think one of the first priorities needs to be getting something done in healthcare. And I think that many in the administration, many in the broader government ecosystem to get the budget rules right, to get all the different projections and frankly just legislatively, getting healthcare done, is really important.

I remain cautiously optimistic that we can find the path forward. Based on the current legislation, I think there will be changes that take place. And I think there are opportunities and changes that can be made, that can help ensure that some of the current concerns such as the rate of increases, particularly in the more elderly population, how does that get addressed; some of the concerns about what exactly are some of the preexisting conditions; what kind of flexibility should be allowed to the states; what about those risk pools for very ill patients. I am hopeful that changes can be made in each one of those to address those concerns that ultimately allow some kind of alignment about legislation going through.

Obviously, the next several weeks will be critical. And then I’d move to tax reform and I think it's critical for the administration; but I think it's very important for our country; it's important for our competitiveness; it’s important to enable us to be -- to have much more flexibility in the way we’re able to utilize capital. Tier 2, I’m hopeful, I think that again it’s going to be a combination of factors regarding the exact rate, composition but I -- and obviously it can also include things ultimately such as infrastructure spending more comprehensive plan that I think would again be good for our country and also good for this particular business.

As it relates to pharmaceutical pricing, well, I think it depends. We all know that it’s a very complex topic. I think in the end, we need to make sure that we ensure that number one bad actors can’t be bad actors and that when you're completely irresponsible doing that, we identify those. I plead there are more on the margin than they are the norm in our industry. Two, I think industry needs to take accountability and responsibility for ensuring that we’re pricing appropriately that we’re truly looking at the value that we’re bringing. Third, we’re putting comprehensive programs in the place because we could bring the best technology and the best innovation there that the patients ultimately can’t get access to it, it won’t make a difference. And make sure that we maintain the system whereby it incurs as innovation, because that’s the only way we’re going to ultimately cure things like Alzheimer's and some of these other areas that we’re working on.

Unidentified Company Representative

So, let’s go onto Johnson & Johnson a bit more specifically then. You mentioned deployment of cash and I think you probably seen one of your more active past few years in terms of M&A and continue to do in-licensing a lot of early redevelopment, as well as divestitures. But how much more can we really expect that each of pharma devices and consumer in the next year or two? And are there specific potential areas that you're looking at, another size limitations that you're beginning to think about given you're already being proactive?

Alex Gorsky

At Johnson & Johnson, we really look at M&A and licensing and business development overall as a fundamental extension of the way that we innovate. And first and foremost, we try to identify areas of unmet medical need where there is new differentiated technology vis-à-vis the insights that we have by our focus on certain areas, regardless of the source and bringing into the organization. And it's really then that -- and we’re able, whether we discover it or we bring it in inorganically and so we apply our development skills, our commercial skills, I mean you can take that product and really transform it into a platform and ultimately a blockbuster.

And if you look at our history, about 50% of our innovation has been sourced externally for the last 10 years. I would expect that probably to continue as we go forward. Over the last year, we have been quite active on both fronts, on both acquiring but also divesting. On the acquiring front, if you combine both OGX that we acquired last year, AMO the surgical vision care business out of Abbott, as well as the Actelion. We deployed little over $40 billion in capital. And we think that we address areas that were complementary to our business that provided us new platforms.

For example, we think Vogue has got the opportunity to be a Neutrogena in the future. It’s a wonderful natural brand. They have a very unique way that they work with trade, the way that they innovate, great complement. The surgical business with our contact lens business helps to make us not only a contact lens company in vision care but also much broader eye care business. And Actelion actually gives us a sixth platform on top of our five therapeutic categories.

At the same time, we realized that there is other areas of our business that have not been a priority. And it doesn’t mean that they’re bad business, but it may mean that relative to the other opportunities we have, we don’t see much of a path forward than not as complementary. And in those cases -- and we’ve been very explicit about the criteria that we use, internal and external. If we haven’t seen that over several years then perhaps that technology is better off in someone else’s hands and we redeploy that capital to make sure that we keep our innovation engine going.

And we would expect to continue that going forward. And while we -- and by the way, the other thing that I'm proud of is we done that in a way that’s very consistent with our capital allocation model, i.e. our dividends, I think we’ve been very competitive. We just completed a $10 billion share buyback in the throes of that as we speak. And overall we’ve been able to continue returning about 70% of our free cash flow to shareholders. So we’ve done this in a very disciplined and thoughtful way as well. And I expect to continue that in future.

Unidentified Company Representative

And when you mentioned the Actelion acquisition, I think, it’s the something that people still getting their head around to a certain extent just because you haven’t completed that yet and we’re still going to have to see how that gets executed over the next year or two. May be you can just walk investors you’re that committed with it just through the rationale again? And just how conservative you may be being with the assumptions given that this business is still fairly needs to?

Alex Gorsky

Sure. Look, we obviously gave it a lot of thought as we were looking for new opportunities. And there are few things intrigue us; one, clearly PAHs is an area where there a lot of unmet medical need. It is a somewhat different area for us and being an orphan drug category. But we didn’t feel -- it was so far from some of our core capabilities and area such as cardiovascular disease that it could not be managed successfully. We think that PAH, the business, the category PAH and the business that Tillian offers several upside potential. I think it starts with the disease itself, can a disease be treated earlier leading to better outcomes. Can we expand it into other indications? Can more combination use lead to better patient outcomes? Can the business be more globalized? And when you think about the clinical development, the regulatory skills, the commercial skills, the global skills that an organization like JNJ has versus in Actelion, we feel that that offers significant upside as you make the transition from Triclear, [indiscernible] within the current PAH franchise again to help many more patients and frankly to drive significantly more growth for JNJ and Actelion.

At the same time, I really acknowledge and we long admired the productivity and the insights, the jump off of zones was like Martine had in creating this Company. And we actually had an experience in Johnson & Johnson with our own Dr. Paul Stoffels who had been in JNJ for a number of years, did the TiVo tech spin out from JNJ, really created our HIV franchise and then sold it back to Johnson & Johnson where he rejoined and then now has led our R&D organization for almost a decade; and has done so very successfully appreciating the challenge and the requirements of running a large R&D organization but doing it with a sense of urgency, with the ownership, the accountability of the small start-up.

And I think as we sat down and had conversations with John Paul, with JP, we found more common interest. And frankly as we talked develop this model together that we think enables us to maximize the opportunity of the near-term products but also provide us an option for long-term development in some of these other areas. And so we’re excited about it. And I also think it's indicative of Johnson & Johnson’s innovation not only in the products and the services and the solutions that we provide but frankly the way that we do deals. And whether you look at the way we structured our deal with IMBRUVICA, the way that we’ve done with DARZALEX, the way that we’re doing with the Actelion, I think it demonstrates the capability that other partners find attractive and not only the current partners but the next round of partners that we have not yet even identified.

Unidentified Company Representative

And you also recently held a very informative Investor Meeting on the pharmaceutical business, so I think it was probably the best one that you’ve ever done. And it really came through that probably somewhat of an underappreciated pipeline and potential some of the franchises you have a more durable than the market is really expecting them to be that’s certainly the company to. Maybe you could just highlight maybe one or two of the pipeline assets or one or two of the franchises in the business where you think people should really pay attention to?

Alex Gorsky

Sure. And first of all, let me start by acknowledging the great work that Paul Stoffels and Joaquin Duato, our two commercial and our scientifically for pharmaceutical business and more broadly for Johnson & Johnson have done. If you think about the success that we’ve had over the past five years, it’s pretty remarkable; double-digit billion dollar compounds launched in that timeframe; I think six or seven of them are still growing in the double-digit rate. And they whether it's on the scientific side or commercial side, they really performed at superlative level. And they’ve done that while also generating a next round of launches. And we’re really pleased to refer back to the pharmaceutical R&D data we had several years ago. And I think this is all very important to you as investors is basically tell us what you say you're going to do and then show it's how you did against delivering on that. And if you look at the consistency in the delivery from our last R&D day to this R&D day, we now got 11 compounds by 2021 that we expect to launch, which have a billion dollar potential.

And if you look back to the number of compounds that we now have in our pharmaceutical group, i.e. $10 billion -- $11 billion compounds, seven of which are growing in the double-digit, that’s pretty remarkable. And so what we try to do at this meeting was to provide a very granular review of why we’re so excited about that next round. And as you noted, it starts with the opportunities that we have in our existing franchises. If you look at areas like the immunology, we think that area is only about 20% penetrated currently. And so there is still significant opportunity to expand your patient reach in that category.

And if you dig down into areas such as Psoriasis versus some of the GI conditions, there are a lot of unmet medical needs. If you look at areas, such as thrombosis, 50% of the market is still orphan. And so we know even in that competitive category, there is a lot more patients that we can reach. And in those cases in immunology as well as cardiovascular, we've invested a lot of resources in the clinical development of our compounds. So whether it's the 10 new indications since launch that you're going to see in a compound like XARELTO that each of those provides frequently multi-hundred million opportunities in and of themselves.

Another great example in immunology is the Crohn’s indication for compound like STELARA, which is larger than many other MMEs. And so we try to reinforce the message that our existing brands even in the face of new competition, sometimes entering their fourth or fifth year, still have significant growth opportunity. The second component of course is the new products that we have coming out. I think near term we're very excited about the additions in immunology. We expect to sell Guselkumab later this year. IL- 23 the data is very compelling. We actually have comparative data versus Humira.

And again when you look at the number of cycles that patients go through in that category, we think that’s going to be a very nice growth opportunity as well. And we’re also excited longer term about esketamine, if you think about the neuroscience category, there is not been something introduced for severe depression for some time. And the data that we're seeing here in terms of knowing the response but the time to response; and 35,000 people died last year due to suicide in United States, most of them were suffering from severe refectory depression. So to come up with a new option for those patients in a very novel form, we think again is great news for them but also a significant business opportunity.

Unidentified Company Representative

Let's touch on the devices business as well as briefly. And wondering if you can just talk about whether you shared the view that the trajectory in device utilization and pricing is going to continue to remain challenging. Another areas that are more attractive in your view than others in this segment?

Alex Gorsky

Look, I believe that some of the secular trends based on demographics, based on increased access both here, whether it's whatever version of the ACA or globally just in areas like developing markets, increasing the percentage of their budget, they are going to be allocated towards healthcare, which is definitely the trend. I think that’s going to continue. So fundamentally, I think, demand is going to remain strong. And again, if you look at minimally invasive surgery penetration rates around the world, 10% to 30%, so there is a lot of opportunity, orthopedics is much lower.

So I think there remains a lot of demand opportunity. Obviously, there is pressure on pricing. But what I would say is whenever we have introduced new innovative technologies that are differentiated from other products whether its opportunity, whether it’s a smart touch catheter, Biosense Webster franchise, whether it's our ACE+7 HARMONIC instrument in Ethicon, we have been able to realize price and mix upside. But again, it set the higher bar for innovation. And I think that’s where it's also a clear advantage for Johnson & Johnson because of our clinical development, our regulatory skills, our ability to get that information out is important, and I think will enable us to keep a good balance going forward.

Unidentified Company Representative

And what about geographically there is an expectation that emerging markets can be one of these big opportunities you can unlock better as time goes forward. So what are your opportunities that you think are there, and where the challenges specifically in so in those markets?

Alex Gorsky

I'm still bullish on emerging markets and developing markets. Well, what’s interesting is for many of us in this room, the developing markets for the last 10 or 12 years has basically been a linear shot of increasing in the high single-digits or double-digits throughout that period. If you go prior to that period, in the early 2000s, 1990s-1980s you always saw a lot of variability in emerging markets. And I think what we’re seeing now is a bit of return to the real normal in emerging markets with a bit more variability. But I still think the underlying trend is strong. And so, is Brazil going to have challenges? Yes. But I think that overall still represents a significant upside; same thing in China, will it be 6% or 7% growth? I'm not certain. But I know they'll be growing faster than many of the other markets; India, I was just there a couple of weeks ago it certainly can present regulatory and government challenges from time-to-time. But I still think there is a lot of opportunity in those areas.

Unidentified Company Representative

And what about the consumer business; and I mean obviously it doesn’t get as much attention always, but it's an important business. Where can it go on growth and margins and what's the most attractive markets that you're looking at there?

Alex Gorsky

Yes. I've been really pleased with the progress that we made in our consumer business over the last several years. And if you think back to where we were five years ago, we successfully addressed a lot of the quality issues that we had. And if you think back 2012, I think there was a lot of skepticism not only can you fix the quality issue but number two is once you do reintroduce once patients made the switch to private label, particularly at the depth of the recession, will you ever get them switch back to brands like Tylenol. Today, if you look at our core share with Neutrogena, with Tylenol, with other brands, they are definitely on the upswing, not quite back yet to where they were, but well underway.

So I think we’ve demonstrated that through innovation, through high quality, that we can do that. I think that we’ve got some great platforms, we’ve got $4 billion plus platforms in our consumer business; the area of beauty oral care, I think, are particularly attractive; baby, we’re in the process of basically reformatting. How do we hold on to strong legacy that we have with baby shampoo, powder, but also how do we morph that and evolve it to the emerging needs of the millennial mother with a more natural focus, we think that’s a great opportunity. And wound care continues to be a strong performer for us.

So I think the other dynamic that we see there is the shift to ecommerce or connected commerce. And there too, we’ve been quite competitive with what we’re doing. So we’re confident in our franchise. We made an investment in last few with Vogue. In fact I was just there in last Friday, visiting with that team. And if you look at the pace the rate of that innovation, we believe that’s the Neutrogena in the making as we expanded not only in hair care but beyond hair care, the body care and other areas and other segments that it will be a great opportunity.

Unidentified Company Representative

And then just to wrap with a last question, still on consumer. Lot of your -- some of you competitors, some of your biggest competitors seem quite busy consolidating the space. And we’re always told that that’s incredibly important to have this top market share position. So maybe you can talk about that a little bit and just whether you think it's important for your consumer business to increase its scale further potentially for M&A?

Alex Gorsky

We think size and scale does matter. We think it's important. But I also say, if we look at our core business today it's not necessarily the large global multinational competitors where you find biggest challenges frequently. It’s a start up. It’s a natural company. It’s the next Vogue, OGX. It's the online company. And frankly, we’re looking across both areas as we speak. But again, we thought mission one was let's make sure the core of our consumer business was delivering the way that it should. And I did mentioned earlier, on the margin side I think we’ve improved close to 600 basis points over the past several years. So we’ve been able to grow share, return the product to high quality, grow share and increase margin during that time frame; so again proud of what the Jorge, and Sandy, and the team have done, but more to follow.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, Alex, thank you very much for coming and talking to everybody here. I hope you will join us down.

