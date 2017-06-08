Dongjiang Environmental: #1 Player In The Fast Growing Chinese Hazardous Waste Treatment Industry

We think that the market has put too much emphasis on Dongjiang's comments on raising equity capital and fails to incorporate the benefits from capacity growth in FY17E.

Dongjiang differentiates itself via its significantly larger scale, SOE status and portfolio of licenses that allow it to treat 44 types (out of 46) of waste in the National Catalogue.

Environmental service provider Dongjiang Environmental (OTC:SZDEF) is the leading industrial hazardous waste treatment player in China. It possesses licenses to treat >40 types of hazardous waste. Starting its operations in Shenzhen, Dongjiang has since then expanded to over 10 provinces and cities. Most of Dongjiang's presence is in hazardous waste-rich regions such as East and Northwest China. As at Dec-16, Dongjiang's annual hazardous waste treatment and disposal capacity was c.760k MT (based on China Everbright Greentech IPO prospectus in Apr-17). In July-16, Guangdong Rising Assets Management (GRAM), one of Guangdong's largest SOEs, became Dongjiang's controlling shareholder after it acquired shares from Mr. Zhang Wei Yang, Dongjiang's founder, and subscribed to new shares via a private placement.

Note: There is greater trading liquidity in Dongjiang's H-share in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the ticker 895.HK.

Growth in industrial waste treatment capacity as a key revenue and earnings growth driver

Reported figures of hazardous waste generated in the past few years are likely under-reported. We base our inference on two data points. Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) discussion with Chinese environmental services industry's experts has led it to believe that actual hazardous waste generation in China in 2015 should be 83mt, c.98% higher than the reported figure of 42mt. Amongst them, East and Northwest China (key industrial production regions) accounted for the generation of 55% of the reported hazardous waste. Furthermore, Dongjiang's treatment plant in Jiangxi had utilization rates of c.90% since its commission in mid-2016, as there were large amounts of hazardous waste that were stored but not treated (and thus likely unreported) in the area.

However, we expect reported figures of hazardous waste generation to be more aligned with actual volumes produced in the future. This is because the government has declared that improper hazardous waste disposal as well as the tampering of any environmental statistics is a criminal offense. Environmental governance has also been declared a key area in the Chinese government 13th Five Year Plan. More importantly, law enforcement has been stepped up extensively, evident from the 34% YoY increase in the number of reported violations as well as the 56% YoY increase in fines pertaining to environmental violations.

Secondly, we expect Dongjiang to benefit from the government's Soil Pollution Control Plan (announced in 2016), which plans to monitor soil conditions in China and improves the quality via various measures. The desire of the Chinese government to address China's environmental degradation issues was further highlighted in the 13th Five Year Plan, as it has declared that the 10 key environmental objectives (pertaining to various aspects of environmental degradation including water, waste, etc.) out of the 25 objectives must be met. In addition, environmental targets form part of the KPIs of local government officials, further improving execution of the government's environmental plans. Considering that industrial waste is a key soil polluter, we expect Dongjiang to benefit from the government's emphasis to improve soil quality.

Considering the policy supports (in improving soil quality), the criminalization of improper waste disposal and reporting, as well as the continued growth in China's economy, we expect demand for Dongjiang's hazardous waste processing to experience a healthy growth. The company treated c.400k MT of industrial waste in 2016 and expects volumes to grow by c.50% in 2017, driven by healthy demand for its services.

Extensive track record and large scale support new project wins

We believe that Dongjiang's extensive track record and large operational scale support the company's bid to win new projects. Total capacity at end 2016 was c.760k, c.93% more than the combined operational capacity of the #2 (Veolia (VEOEY)) and #3 (China Everbright Greentech) players.

Out of the 46 types of major hazardous wastes in the National Catalogue of Hazardous Wastes, Dongjiang holds the operational qualifications for 44 of them (based on Dongjiang's 2016 Annual Report). This allows it to provide treatment services for a wide variety of industrial waste for its clients, especially compared to the smaller players. This facilitates Dongjiang to be a one-stop provider for the larger industrial clients, who could require treatment services for multiple industrial waste types. We believe that the larger operational scale also lowers Dongjiang to potentially benefit from economies of scales, which lowers the fixed unit costs. This allows it to benefit from better margins or offer more competitive prices in the presence of stiff competition.

Newly acquired SOE status to benefit Dongjiang in multiple aspects

GRAM is the single-largest shareholder in Dongjiang and also has majority control of the company's boardroom. As GRAM is controlled by the Guangdong government, this makes Dongjiang effectively a Guangdong government SOE.

Dongjiang's conversion into a SOE benefits the company in multiple ways. GRAM's portfolio consists of numerous companies which have substantial presence in mining and non-ferrous metals operations, which are usually large industrial waste generators. We believe that Dongjiang is in a strong position to win treatment services projects from GRAM's controlled entities.

Secondly, its SOE status will likely smoothen the project ramp-up process as it benefits from better banks financing support and cooperative local governments. This improves the execution of the project pipeline and also boosts Dongjiang's branding (as it can boast of better project execution) in the eyes of local industrial players which facilitates new project wins. Thirdly, Dongjiang will likely be able to enjoy lower financing costs with its SOE status (particularly so when it is backed by a local government in a Tier-1 city), as banks usually offer lower interest rates for SOEs.

Discussion on Corporate Governance

Considering the increasing frequency of news that have highlighted poor corporate governance issues in Chinese companies (e.g. China Huishan (OTC:CHUDF), Hongqiao Aluminium (OTC:CHHQF), Longtop and Sino-Forest) that have damaged shareholder value, we believe that a discussion on Dongjiang's corporate governance would be beneficial.

Firstly, we do not rule out that GRAM sees Dongjiang as a vehicle to achieve the environmental targets set out by the Chinese government, considering its extensive track record and experience. This potentially raises a question that GRAM could influence Dongjiang to charge lower treatment fees in order to encourage demand for hazardous waste treatment, directly impacting profitability and shareholders' value. However, we believe that such a scenario could be more likely in an industry that is facing slow growth and excess capacity. With the current industry dynamics, whereby pollutants are taken to task for contravening environmental regulations, we view demand for waste treatment to be supported. Furthermore, additional demand could also come from previously generated but untreated industrial waste. Hence, we do not think that there will be significant oversupply in the near term that warrants GRAM to potentially influence Dongjiang to lower its fees. In addition, we believe that the near-term benefits (including lower financing costs and smoother regulatory approval process) of having GRAM as a shareholder outweighs the risk of Dongjiang engaging in activities that does not create shareholder value. This is aligned with our thesis horizon of 12 to 15 months.

Secondly, Dongjiang announced an incentive scheme in July-17 to award shares to existing employees (four senior executives and 345 managers). For employees to unlock the shares, Dongjiang's FY16E, FY17E and FY18E net profits must be 20%, 50% and 87.5% higher than their FY15 levels. With the arrangement, we believe that the management goals will be more aligned with the firm's development (and thus creation of shareholder value) in the next two years.

Lastly, Dongjiang has a free float of c.67% (based on data obtained from Financial Times), significantly higher than the 25% requirement. The large free float mitigates the risk that GRAM could act in ways that could be against the interest of smaller shareholders, as large bloc of public shareholders could vote against resolutions that are deemed to be unfavorable to shareholders' interest.

Select Risks

Significant slowdown in China's industrial activities

Considering that Dongjiang's major customers are industrial companies, utilization of the company's facilities will fall should industrial activities slow down significantly, as it results in lower-than-expected hazardous waste inputs available for treatment.

Delays in getting approval for expansion

Delays in obtaining approvals (for construction of treatment plants as well as plant operations post construction) would translate to delay in capacity ramp-ups. In the midst of the delays, Dongjiang would need to incur multiple costs including labor and financing. In addition, this would adversely affect customers' perception of Dongjiang's execution capabilities, impacting the likelihood of future project wins. However, we believe Dongjiang's SOE status mitigates this risk partially.

Increasing competition in the future

As industrial waste processing capacities in China increases, this could stiffen competition for Dongjiang, particularly so should the demand growth slowdown. In that event, industrial waste treatment providers could compete based on pricing, and this would negatively affect Dongjiang's revenues. With a significant portion of fixed cost (e.g. depreciation, maintenance), profitability declines could be higher than revenues. However, in view of the Chinese government's policies push, we believe that demand growth will likely remain robust in the next two years. Furthermore, we believe that Dongjiang's SOE status facilitates its projects' execution and thus it would likely be viewed to be a more reliable partner than smaller players. This allows the firm to differentiate itself and mitigates the risk of price competition.

Regulatory changes

Under the current policies, Dongjiang's industrial waste treatment business enjoys a 70% VAT rebate as the government encourages the development of the industry. If the policy changes, this will affect Dongjiang's profitability negatively. However, we believe that this VAT rebate will likely remain in the near term as existing capacity remains low.

Conclusion

Dongjiang's H-share price fell c.12% between 12th April, 2017 and 12th May, 2017, after the firm commented that it will likely require equity capital raising in the middle term to fund its capacity expansion. While it has rebounded partially since then, Dongjiang's current share price remains lower than its Apr-17 levels.

We believe that the market places too much emphasis on the Dongjiang's comments on its need for equity capital and overlooks multiple factors. Firstly, Dongjiang is expected to experience strong capacity growth in FY17E that will drive revenues and earnings growth. This reduces gearing (due to more equity) and leverage (due to higher EBITDA). Secondly, Dongjiang's growing operations provides more cash flows for its CAPEX. 1Q17 operating cash flows grew 13x compared to 1Q16 levels. The company's current gearing is only 38% and has been on a declining trend since 3Q16. Hence, we do not think that equity capital raising will take place in the near term. Meanwhile, strong earnings growth should likely play an important role to catalyze its share price.

Based on the consensus FY18E EPS estimates of HK$0.83 (converted from CNY0.72/share at CNY1:HK$1.15) and a PE of 19.5x (in line with the average PE of global environmental services providers from 1991 to 2015), we estimate a per share figure of HK$16.15, 25% higher than its current share price of HK$12.90. We believe that using FY18E estimates captures the earnings growth potential for the next two years while we view the 19.5x PE as being reasonable considering that we are not attributing any multiples premium to the #1 player in a fast-growing industry.

Considering the multiple tailwinds (both industry and company specific), we believe that Dongjiang could be an interesting opportunity in the Chinese industrial waste treatment industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time in reading the above article. As a retail investor myself, I enjoy reading and writing on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you are interested in obtaining the latest updates, you could do so by clicking "Follow" button. However, I would highlight that I am not a registered investment adviser and am not equipped to provide financial advice to any party. This article is only intended to provide information to readers and in no way does it constitute investment advice.

