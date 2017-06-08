AT&T - Lemonade And Boysenberries

Source: AT&T logo 1969-1983

Overview

I have fond memories of AT&T (NYSE: T). Along with Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), AT&T was one of the first stocks I owned as an 11 year old kid. Sipping lemonade and eating boysenberries, my grandfather and I would look up the previous day's stock movement in the newspaper. With black-fingertips, we would discuss why the stock went up or down, read related news, and he would teach me how to trade stock options - something that I am so grateful to have learned and now use on an almost daily basis. I sure look back on these perceived simpler days with great affection.

What follows is a trade idea, as well as fundamental and technical analysis of the company.

Trade Idea

I like AT&T at this level and do not believe there is much additional downside risk here. Note, I do think that the overall market is due for a small (5%) correction, which most likely will bring AT&T down with it; however, I do not see a substantial or lasting issue with AT&T at these levels.

As an alternative, one might consider entering into a bull put spread and a long call. This is structured as follows: sell the August 38 put and buy the 37 August put for a net credit to you of 0.17 per share. This provides for a max gain of 0.17 and a max loss 0.83 (38-37 less the premium received of 0.17) which is a gain/loss ratio of 4.88 - within my risk tolerance.

Concurrently, the premium received from the put trade can be used to partially offset a long position in the stock by buying an August 40 call at .34. This allows one to get a long position with unlimited upside above the breakeven of 40.17 (40 strike price - premium received 0.17 + premium paid 0.34). As detailed below, a short-term rebound towards 40.5 - 42 is likely.

Stock Price & Dividend Yield

AT&T has had a tough go at it over the last couple of years along with a 52-week decline of 2.6%. Unfortunately, for the buy and hold investor, the stock was actually higher 10 years ago; however, the dividend yield of over 5% has offset this stagnation.

Source: fidelity.com

Many readers will say that it is all about dividend and that the stock price is secondary. However, I would prefer to have both, if at all possible. If you are a buy and hold investor, dividends often provide investors with the power of compounding. Dividend stocks can have a place in your portfolio, as they are not traps - paying a high dividend, but having a stock with lousy fundamentals. One is looking for a high dividend paying stock with strong operations to ensure that dividend payouts are well covered by earnings. The total package matters, not just the dividend yield.

Fortunately, AT&T appears to be a strong company with good fundamentals who has paid out consistent dividends for at least 32 years. Dividend growth over the last several years is also shown below.

Source: dividend.com

Source: dividend.com

Technicals

AT&T's Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 76 meaning the stock is in a lasting uptrend or just overbought and that a correction could be coming. Looking at other indicators, the MACD is negative and above its signal line. The MACD must break above its zero level to signal further gains. AT&T is trading above its 20 day moving average (NYSE:MA) of 38.39 but under its 50 day MA of 39.45. This is providing for a neutral to bullish signal.

Support should be seen at 37.8; however, if the price breaks through this level, 36.4 is the next support. A short-term rebound towards 40.5 - 42 is likely.

Source: Fidelity.com

Source: Fidelity.com

Fundamentals

Overall, fundamentals look strong for AT&T. The price-to-earnings ( P/E) ratio is in line with the industry. However, the Price/Earnings to Growth (NYSE:PEG) ratio might point that AT&T is undervalued. The PEG compares the stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio divided by the growth rate of its earnings and generally provides a more complete picture than the P/E ratio alone. Its key to ensure a company's growth is due to real growth and not from stock buybacks.

Source: Fidelity.com

Source: Fidelity.com

To give you a quick view of the issue with stock buy backs, please continue reading. It is hugely popular for companies to buy back their shares these days. As can be seen in the chart below, S&P 500 index listed companies bought $500 billion of their own shares in 2013, close to the high reached in the bubble year of 2007 - 33 cents of every dollar of cash flow. However, the share buyback of most of the large companies below are a result of US tax policies and having offshore cash.

Source: economist.com

Looking at their cash flow statement, AT&T threw off a very healthy amount of net cash flow from operating actives of $39.3B in 2016. As one would expect from this industry, they have a large amount of capital expenditures - this appears reasonable and consistent over the last eight years. Financing activities is where one can find out about long-term debt activities of a company.

Source: Fidelity.com

A point of concern are their levels of debt. I understand the use of debt; however, I am opposed to excessive debt in corporate and individual activities. Their total debt to equity (D/E) is 103 - the average over the last five years has been 0.93 with a high of 1.31 in June 0f 2015. In theory, they owe more than they are worth (at least from a U.S. GAAP standpoint). However, when looking at the industry, AT&T is actually under leveraged. A higher D/E generally points to a more aggressive growth strategy that has been financed with debt.

Source: ycharts.com

AT&T's Growth Story

AT&T is the second largest wireless service provider in North America and a leading communications service carrier. With its 2015 cash and stock acquisition of DIRECTV for $48.5B, they are the largest pay TV provider in the U.S. AT&T is projecting earnings per share growth over the next five years at close to 8%. It appears that much of this growth is attributed to the$85.4B Time Warner (NYSE: TWX) acquisition which is planned before the end of 2017. TWX is jammed packed with media goodies such as: HBO, Turner Broadcasting, Warner, TNT, CNN, and owns 10% of Hulu. With AT&T owning TWX, it could give Netflix ( NASDAQ: NFLX) a run for its money. See my article discussing, among other things, Netflix and Hulu here.

What really excites me about AT&T is their drive into the Internet of Things (IOT) space. Of course, there are many companies hitting the IoT space and many like General Electric (NYSE: GE ) hope that it will jump start their bottom lines. 5G services should be deployed in 2018 which dovetails nicely with AT&T's IoT strategy. AT&T has formed partnerships with Avnet Inc., China Mobile, and Ford to expand and lead in the IoT space, While Ford (NYSE: F) has come under some pressure lately, AT&T is planning to connect 10 million cars over the next five years. AT&T now has over 28 million devices connected in its IoT network.

Source: zacks.com

Challenges

In addition to the debt load mentioned above, there are concerns about increased competition. This year, AT&T shares followed the decline of the Wireless industry. The wireless market is saturated while the industry is finding it increasingly difficult to manage the huge increase in mobile data traffic. From the chart below showing the number of smartphone users, this will continue to be a challenge especially as mobile video streaming and other bandwidth intensive applications become more mainstream.

Number of smartphone users in the U.S. 2010-2021 (millions)

Source: statista.com

In addition, I am concerned about their EPS growth of negative 11.4%. Hopefully, their EPS issues are behind them and the Time Warner integration goes smoothly.

Source: Fidelity.com

Insider Activity

While not a perfect indicator, it is interesting to view (legal) insider trading activity over a time period. Some investors believe there is a direct correlation to insider trading activity and the future stock performance. This will be a topic for another article. However, I generally don't think that insiders are that much better than the public in determining the direction of a stock. Many times, insiders exercise shares for a number of reasons, some of which have nothing to do with where they think the stock is headed.

While there are consistent insider sales and purchases, the volume is minor compared to the number of shares that are held by insiders. As such, the activity seen in these trades does not appear to point to a stock reversal.

Source: gurufocus.com

Summary

AT&T has a great dividend track record and plenty of free cash flow to continue to pay their dividend for some time to come. While there is increased competition seen, AT&T appears to be well positioned and has made strategic partnerships which will hopefully deliver benefits to the company and its shareholders. I look for stock appreciation from the current level.

Additional disclosure:

Via a combination of stock options and stocks, I am short F; direction neutral on ULTA as well as on NFLX; I am long GE.

Thank you for your time in reading the above article. I read and write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you would like to stay informed with articles like these, please click the "Follow" button at the top of this report and select "Get email alerts." If you have additional insights on the topic or contrasting views, please kindly share them in the comments section.

This article is intended to provide educational information to readers and in no way constitutes investment advice. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principle. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance and accepts responsibility for their decisions. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in T over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.