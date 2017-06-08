Fiat Chrysler Gains 7 Percentage Points Of Minivan Market Share - Stock Is Undervalued

The U.S. minivan market runs at a rate of approximately 500,000 units per year. In an overall U.S. light vehicle market that's now in the process of falling below 17 million units per year, that's 3% of the total.

In other words, while not nearly as large as the U.S. pickup truck market, which is approximately 15% of the total, it's still one of the more important segments. After the initial run-up in the minivan market in the 1980s and 1990s, however, many of the players left the market.

For example, Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) have left the market and are concentrating on, among other things, pickup trucks and SUVs instead. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) is out also, and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANF) will be next as the Quest has not been updated in ages and is seeing is sales numbers dwindle down to where it is starting to approach zero.

After this culling of the herd, only four relevant players will remain: Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Toyota (NYSE:TM), and Kia (OTC:KIMTF). I'm including Nissan in the tables below because the Quest has yet to be transferred from the hospice to the mortuary. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has the Model X, which is close to a Minivan, but not really according to the standard definition and certainly not according to the peer group price point.

Let's start by taking a look at the raw numbers, January-May 2017 U.S. minivan sales:

U.S. minivan sales 2017 1-5 2016 1-5 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share Chrysler Pacifica 47,199 3,242 1,356% 22% 1% Chrysler Town & Country 460 47,938 -99% 0% 19% Dodge Caravan 63,657 59,029 8% 30% 24% Toyota Sienna 46,696 56,809 -18% 22% 23% Honda Odyssey 37,010 52,698 -30% 17% 21% Kia Sedona 12,998 18,297 -29% 6% 7% Nissan Quest 4,419 7,971 -45% 2% 3% TOTAL 212,439 245,984 -14% 100% 100%

As you can see from the table above, there are some optically confusing elements here. One nameplate is up 1,356% and another one is down 99%. This is not conducive to making the analysis easy to process.

As a result, and because we want to see the impact per stock, I have condensed the table to look only at parent company numbers:

U.S. minivan by company 2017 1-5 2016 1-5 change y/y 2017 share 2016 share FCA 111,316 110,209 1% 52% 45% Toyota 46,696 56,809 -18% 22% 23% Honda 37,010 52,698 -30% 17% 21% Kia 12,998 18,297 -29% 6% 7% Nissan 4,419 7,971 -45% 2% 3% TOTAL 212,439 245,984 -14% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, now we have more intelligible numbers with which to work. Let's begin with the segment's bottom line: Down 14%.

Yes, U.S. minivan unit sales are down 14% this year. That's a lot worse than the U.S. light vehicle market overall, which is down barely 3%.

But look carefully in the table. You'll see that not all is bad. Yes, Toyota is down 18%, Honda is down 30%, and Kia is down 29%.

But FCA is up 1%. Yes, up.

Being up 1% is rarely something to brag about. However, when the whole market is down 3%, and your chief minivan competitors are down 18%, 30%, and 29%, being up 1% is outright heroic.

FCA stock, while up approximately 100% over the last 12 months, is valued barely over going-out-of-business levels, considering the low multiples to assets and profits. Maybe investors should consider that FCA is vastly outperforming Honda, Toyota, and Kia in one of its signature segments - the iconic minivan. It's the only company that's up this year, whereas all others are down, a lot.

One year ago, for the first five months of 2016, FCA held 45% U.S. minivan market share. That was extremely high. This year? 52%. In the automotive industry, that's one giant leap for mankind.

This is as good a place as any other, to point out that FCA has a very high share of its sales going into fleets, such as rental companies. Honda doesn't do that, and if you strip out FCA's fleet sales, it may not be much larger in selling to individual customers than Honda and perhaps Toyota too.

It is also visible from the auto ads in your local paper that FCA may also have some of the highest incentives in the segment. I have seen retail discounts from MSRP approach the 30% mark, or at least that's what the headline math seems to imply, from viewing ads anecdotally. Companies such as Honda generally don't offer discounts that large.

FCA's unique ace in the hole: Plug-in hybrid

It hasn't yet impacted FCA's overall numbers materially, but in the quiet, FCA has come from nowhere to deliver one of the best-selling plug-in hybrids. In the month of May, it more than doubled sequentially and reached the No. 11 spot among all plug-ins in the U.S. market.

Sales started in the second half of April, and already in May, this FCA minivan had vaulted to the 11 spot. This was before many dealers even had their first unit in stock, and this vehicle hadn't been advertised much, or received any huge media attention a la Tesla. In the month of May, 485 units were delivered in the U.S. compared to 1,730 for Tesla's minivan, the Model X.

I am not predicting that FCA will beat Tesla in terms of minivan sales already in the month of June, but perhaps these cars will be on even footing, unit sales-wise, in the U.S., in the third quarter of 2017. Wouldn't that be something for FCA?

FCA more than doubled sales of the Chrysler Pacifica hybrid in May, compared to April. It would not be out of order to see sales exceed 1,000 units in June, which at that point would put this model in the No. 7 position judging by the May numbers. If this happens, talk about a stealth achievement!

Explaining Honda: The all-new model is imminent

In early January, Honda showed the all-new Odyssey, to be built in Lincoln, Alabama, and said that it would be available by mid-year. That would mean sales should start no later than June. As such, the current/outgoing Odyssey would naturally suffer from declining sales as any rational person would wait for the dramatically better one that's just around the corner. This played out in the year thus far, with sales being down 30%.

One can therefore assume that Honda will see a huge increase in minivan sales in the third quarter of 2017. Will this happen at the expense of FCA, Toyota or Kia - or will it grow the minivan market overall? I suspect mostly the latter.

Explaining Toyota: Not as much

Toyota announced, at the end of the first quarter 2017, that the Sienna is getting a mid-cycle refresh starting in the fall of 2017 as a 2018 model. This would not have impacted 1Q sales, and the difference compared to the new model is not nearly as large as with the Honda Odyssey, which will be all-new at mid-year 2017.

In related news, I recently published a review of the 2017 Toyota Sienna SE.

Kia and Nissan: Sales are down, no news

For Kia and Nissan, I don't see any excuses to explain their hefty year-over-year declines in the U.S. minivan market. Generally, the Nissan product is obsolete, whereas the Kia Sedona remains very fresh despite having been launched some 31 months ago. As of April 30, the Kia Sedona remained the only minivan model of which you could take delivery with these three attributes:

Android (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Auto

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CarPlay

10-year 100,000 mile powertrain warranty

Stock impact: FCA is undervalued

At around $11 per share, FCA's valuation remains a pittance compared to Tesla, Ford, and GM. Yet, FCA is performing very well in key categories. Lucrative pickup truck sales are doing remarkably well, being up 8% year to date in the U.S., just behind Ford's 9% improvement.

FCA has 19% of the U.S. pickup truck market overall, but it only participates in the full-size pickup segment, so FCA's share there is 23%. That's good, but not nearly as good as FCA's 52% minivan market share.

During the first five months of 2017, in the U.S., FCA sold:

Minivans: 111,316 units

Pickup trucks: 207,370 units

So yes, almost twice as many pickup trucks as minivans. Yet, Tesla sold fewer than 77,000 units worldwide, of all of its models combined, during all of 2016 - at a hefty loss. Everything is relative.

When putting together a sum-of-the parts valuation of FCA, it should therefore be considered:

FCA's U.S. minivan business alone is larger than all of Tesla's global vehicle business, on a unit basis. The subset of FCA's U.S. minivan business, that is the plug-in version, is 1,245 units away from equaling the Tesla Model X U.S. business, based on May sales data and Insideevs estimates.

Based on today's stock price, FCA's market cap is approximately $17 billion, compared to Tesla's $61 billion. FCA is profitable, Tesla is not. An investor should consider these sum-of-the-parts for valuation purposes.

FCA's valuation is clearly clouded by the ongoing diesel dispute. What my minivan market share gain analysis above shows, as well as absolute number of units sold, including the plug-in product's dramatic sales increase in May, is that if the diesel dispute is resolved favorably for FCA, there are good reasons for FCA's stock to rise materially, all other things equal.