BP: Billion Dollar Boon From Improved Seismic Imaging

source: Stock Photo

The improvement in BP's (NYSE:BP) seismic imaging is expected to add billions to the top line of the company, as already evidenced by the discovery of what the company identifies as an oil field within an oil field at Atlantis, according to BP's seismic imaging advisor John Etgen. That represents an estimated 200 million more barrels of oil than known of before in the area.

BP regional president Richard Morrison recently stated at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, that in the Gulf alone it would help the company identify as much as 1 billion more barrels of "possible resources" under the salt domes.

Over recent years improved seismic imaging has been the primary catalyst behind Brazil discovering billions of barrels of oil off its coast. This improvement by BP appears to be taking it to another level.

Essentially what is being done is the company is now more accurately able to identify where and how much oil there is beneath salt formations. This will boost efficiencies and productivity for BP.

The breakthrough

There are two parts of the improvement in seismic imaging for BP. An improvement in the way data was gathered by BP was the first step. The company did this by making the length of the offsets more than double what they were in the past. This provided a larger base of data to be used by the new algorithm developed by BP.

An offset refers to how far it is between where the receivers on the ocean floor are located and the ship used during the imaging process.

BP took the new algorithm and combined with the other algorithms it had been using. This in turn improved the results of full waveform inversion (FWI), which is used to build a model of what the subsurface holds.

Full waveform inversion has been in use for about 10 years. What BP has done is vastly improve the results associated with what is beneath the salt dome, which now gives it a more accurate reading of where and how much oil is there.

Not only is it more accurate, but what would have taken about a year to process, not only takes the company about a month. This now allows BP to target the best locations to drill and accelerate the process if it chooses to.

To reiterate, the two parts of the breakthrough were the use of longer offsets, which increased the amount of data used, which when combined with the second part of the breakthrough, the implementation of a new algorithm, it has resulted in a much clearer and accurate image of what is below the salt formations.

One other thing to take into account is the longer offsets do increase costs above what they were before. When considering the extraordinary benefits of the increase in resources and reserves, that's not something I'm concerned with.

Increase in resources and reserves

As mentioned earlier, BP has already found an extra 200 million barrels of oil in the eastern portion of Atlantis, and regional president Richard Morrison believes the company will find up to 1 billion more barrels in the Gulf.

It's not too hard to figure out the potential there when multiplying it using the current price of oil; at least in regard to the top line of the company.

Under any scenario this will vastly improve the long-term prospects of BP, but it needs to be tempered with the reality that resource doesn't necessarily equate with reserves. Finding the oil is one thing, being able to profitably drill for it, or in other words, categorizing it as proved reserves, is another.

I have no doubt as it applies the new methodology and technology across its global footprint, BP will find even more resources and reserves, which will improve the future outlook for the company without having to acquire new acreage or spend more on exploration.

That's not to say it won't do those things, only that it now has the ability to increase reserves without needing to do that. That in turns provides the company with more flexibility than it had before.

Conclusion

Investors can count on this as being a big improvement for the company for its top line. The question that remains to be proved is how much effect it'll have on the bottom line. That's where the real difference will lie, and what will determine the impact on the share price of the company going forward.

What we do know is BP now has the ability to find the existence of a significant amount of oil from existing acreage under its control. It can do so at a vastly accelerated speed.

One area where it will help on the cost side is in drilling. In the past there was much less ability to accurately target the best places to drill, which made it more costly when exploring. Being able to locate the better drilling spots will vastly reduce costs on that side of the business, which will help provide a better opportunity for profits.

The price of oil still matters, but anything that reduces expenditure will help it on the bottom line.

BP has made a big move to differentiate itself from its peers in this part of the business, and over time it will provide a big upward move in revenue, while at the same time increasing earnings. What remains to be seen is how much margins will be as a result of this improvement in seismic imaging.

However this eventually plays out, BP is now a better company than it was a short time ago.

I think it's one more reason to be confident it'll be able to maintain its dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.