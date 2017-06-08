G-III Apparel: Stabilization Has Been Confirmed

Projecting earnings power of +$3 per share a few years down the road, I am still an owner of the shares.

This strength and green shoots at Donna Karan prompt the company to raise the full year guidance a bit, after some big cuts in recent quarters.

G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) came out with some better-than-expected results for the first quarter of its fiscal year of 2018. Investors could use some good news after shares had fallen from a multi-year high of $70 in 2015 to just $18 in recent weeks, before jumping back to $25 by now.

Investors were worried about the overall malaise in the retail sector, as another major concern has been the fact that G-III bought Donna Karan in the summer of last year. That deal added quite a lot of leverage to the balance sheet, while it added operating losses as well on top of the financing costs associated with the deal. While it still seems that G-III overpaid when it bought the company behind Donna Karan and DKNY for $650 million on the back of a very ambitious turnaround plan for the plan, it seems that the deal is not breaking the company.

The Good News

G-III reported a 16% jump in its first quarter sales which came in at $529 million, as the acquired Donna Karan business contributed $55 million in sales. Excluding that, organic growth came in at close to 4%.

The company posted an adjusted loss of $0.18 per share and a GAAP loss of $0.21 per share. The discrepancy of 3 cents between both metrics results from costs incurred related to the Donna Karan deal, while the company posted a profit of 6 cents in this quarter last year.

The operating losses reported by Donna Karan and financing costs related to that acquisition were equivalent to $0.29 per share. If we adjust for that, in order to assess the performance of the core business, earnings would have increased to $0.08 per share.

Wholesale Drives Performance

CEO Morris Goldfarb attributes the surprisingly resilient numbers to the power of the brands in a difficult environment, especially in the wholesale segment which has been driven by new launches. This was offset by comparable sales declines of around 10% in the retail business, at both Boss and Wilsons. A bright spot is the 13% increase reported for all of the e-commerce businesses, although that growth number is not that impressive on a small base.

The company is adjusting to the reality, however, cutting costs while it closes and re-purposes some stores as well. Goldfarb furthermore notes that the inflection point at Donna Karan is within reach and reiterates the expectation for profits in the second half of the fiscal year at that business.

On the back of the solid results in the first quarter, the company is now raising the full year sales guidance by $30 million to $2.76 billion, as earnings are now seen at $52-57 million. This shows that the profit guidance has been raised by $12 million.

The guidance includes a net drag of $49 million based on the operating losses of Donna Karan and the associated financing costs of the deal, which makes that earnings would come in around $100 million if we exclude this, even as the retail environment has been tough.

Trading at $25 per share, after factoring in the recent 20-30% jump, shares trade at an earnings multiple in the low-20s, although the multiple is falling to 15 times if we adjust for the charges related to Donna Karan.

The EBITDA guidance has been raised by $15 million to a midpoint of $182 million. This boost is welcomed as well as net debt has risen to $425 million amidst increased working capital needs as well. This means that net leverage stands at 2.3 times.

Final Thoughts

As discussed above, current earnings power comes in at $1.15 per share on a GAAP basis, or around $1.70 per share if we assume a flat earnings contribution from Donna Karan and no financing costs associated with the purchase of the business, although the latter is of course a misleading statement made by the company. After all, if no company takes into account financing costs, every acquisition would be accretive.

This guidance comes at a time when the company is operating in a rough retail environment, as it does not even include projected earnings for the Donna Karan business, with management being on track to start delivering on improvements in that business. That is good news as management should not be distracted with a loss-making business and potential leverage concerns as the core business is struggling in some areas as well.

In the original plans, G-III assumed that Donna Karan would see sales fall to $300 million in 2016 and recover to $325 million in the fiscal year of 2018. That number was cut to $285 million alongside the release of the 2017 results, but it seems that the business might now generate $290 million in sales hit year. The good news is that operating losses are expected to fall from a projected $31 million three months ago to $21 million this upcoming year. After all, G-III still believes that post 2020, the business should be able to post sales of $750 million, accompanied by fat margins of 15%.

If achieved, that would imply a $135 million increase in reported operating earnings between the 2018 guidance and the long-term goals post-2020, although that guidance is obviously a stretch given the current circumstances. After taxes and taking into account some modest deleveraging, earnings could jump by a hundred million as a result of improvements at Donna Karan alone, equivalent to $2 per share.

With GAAP earnings power at this challenged point in the cycle still surpassing $1 per share, a +$3 per share number might be achievable by 2020 and beyond.

The good news is not necessarily that current earnings is improving, which puts pressure off the company in terms of the leverage being taken on. The other big positive is that the company has broken the trend of cutting the guidance, as the narrative surrounding the business could become more optimistic from this point in time. Given the diversification of the brands, current momentum at the wholesale business, and strong earnings power in case of a recovery, I still like the risk-reward at these levels for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIII.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.