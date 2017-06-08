Resource Sector Digest: Owning Up

We shall go against the typical newsletter writers' grain and admit to a wrong call in this week's Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 91 - June 5, 2017)

Brought to you by Itinerant and The Investment Doctor

In this edition we shall:

Set the scene,

highlight actionable ideas,

comment on news releases, and

link to relevant articles.

Setting The Scene

Last week, Lundin Gold (OTC:FTMNF) completed a financing package with Orion Mine Finance Group and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities for the development of the Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador. The package includes a gold pre-pay facility and a stream for a total of $300M, plus the commitment to participate in up to $150M in future equity financings. We have jotted down some numbers on the back of our trusted envelop and have come up with the following valuations of this deal.

N.B.: Payments are staged; there are buyback options, and options for deferred payments - which we have ignored in our model for simplicity sake.

The $150M pre-payment facility will be re-paid in 19 monthly installments of 11,500 ounces of gold starting in December 2020.

On an un-discounted basis, the lenders are buying 218,500 ounces of gold for a price of $686/oz.

Or viewed differently, the lenders will realize a 14% return, all going to plan with repayments, assuming a gold price of $1,250/oz.

The $150M streaming agreement is for 7.75% of gold production from the Fruta del Norte mine also starting in December 2020 up until total deliveries of 350,000 ounces of gold.

On surface and on an un-discounted basis, the lenders are buying 350,000 ounces of gold for $429/oz.

Or viewed differently, the lenders will realize a 7.5% return on their investment, assuming a $1,250/oz gold price, annual production of 300,000 ounces of gold, and also assuming delivery of the stated maximum amount of gold.

And the last assumption is the crux here. The latest project update documents sufficient reserve for a 15-year mine life; however, it will take an additional 11 years to reach the maximum amount of 350,000 ounces as specified in the streaming agreement.

Assuming no mine life extensions beyond the currently documented reserves, the NPV(5%) of the pre-payment facility is almost $70M to the lenders, but the stream only just works out at zero. That's still a very good deal for Orion and Blackstone in total, but exploration success is definitely the sweetener here, as the NPV(5%) of the stream would increase to roughly $60M if consumed in full. That's always assuming a $1,250/oz gold price and constant production at the average rate specified in the latest project update.

Overall we submit the lenders are taking a large slice out of this pie, but the manifold risks associated with this project obviously have their price. The market is obviously happy about Lundin Gold's progress. The company has outperformed peers, GDXJ, by a good margin over the past few months.

LUG data by YCharts

Which brings us to our wrong call mentioned at the start of this piece. Back in June 2016, we made a short call on Lundin Gold, and evidenced by the chart above this call clearly hasn't worked out as planned. The recent elections in Ecuador all but put our case to rest, and the current financing well and truly puts the nails into the coffin. The company has so far navigated the minefield of risks described in our short thesis to perfection, and deserves the every bit of recognition the market is presently willing to provide. That's not to say that things can't still go terribly wrong here, but if they do, it won't validate our short thesis any longer.

Circling back to the financing, we note that Fruta del Norte is set up to create substantial value for Ecuador (considering the fiscal terms applicable for this mine) and also for the lenders (considering the terms discussed above). Whether or not there is still meat on this bone for shareholders is a question that remains open in our view. The post-tax IRR is currently projected at 16.3% and a good portion of this return has just been allocated for the lenders. Lundin Gold shareholders depend on continued operational outperformance for profits to materialize in their trading accounts. This is still a high-risk bet, and truth be told, the rewards are too uncertain for this humble scribe.

And stepping back a bit further, we note that Orion is still very much at the forefront of mining investments after selling a large portfolio to Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) only a couple of days ago. The Fruta del Norte debt and stream look like a cornerstone for the next lot of assets to be sold to a suitable candidate in due time.

Actionable Ideas

Guyana Gold (OTCPK:GUYFF) is nearing our buy zone for all the reasons explained here.

News Releases

Having discussed our best candidate for news release of the week already, we are skipping straight to our weekly drill result summary:

Eastmain Resources (OTCPK:EANRF) drilled 8.5M of 10.2g/t gold at its Clearwater project in Quebec. There were reports of plenty more high-grade intercepts, but most of them are very narrow, and therefore less spectacular than the headline hit. The company also reported results from its Eleonore South JV with Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) and Azimut Exploration (OTC:AZMTF), and again we see a lot of narrow intercepts with some good grades.

(OTCPK:EANRF) drilled 8.5M of 10.2g/t gold at its Clearwater project in Quebec. There were reports of plenty more high-grade intercepts, but most of them are very narrow, and therefore less spectacular than the headline hit. The company also reported results from its Eleonore South JV with (NYSE:GG) and (OTC:AZMTF), and again we see a lot of narrow intercepts with some good grades. IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) completed a drill program at its Malikoundi deposit in Senegal, reporting several hits with good grades close enough to surface to qualify as open pit potential. An updated resource estimate for this project will provide context in due time.

(NYSE:IAG) completed a drill program at its Malikoundi deposit in Senegal, reporting several hits with good grades close enough to surface to qualify as open pit potential. An updated resource estimate for this project will provide context in due time. Americas Silver (NYSEMKT:USAS) provided an exploration update from its silver mines in Idaho and Mexico. Plenty of hits outside the current resource indicate a possible mine life extension at the Galena complex, whereas infill drilling appears to be confirming high expectations at San Rafael.

(NYSEMKT:USAS) provided an exploration update from its silver mines in Idaho and Mexico. Plenty of hits outside the current resource indicate a possible mine life extension at the Galena complex, whereas infill drilling appears to be confirming high expectations at San Rafael. Marathon Gold (OTC:MGDPF) announced a 60,000m drill program for its Valentine Lake project, and threw in a few drill results from the previous program for good measure. A property-wide resource update can be expected in Q3, followed by a PEA in Q4.

(OTC:MGDPF) announced a 60,000m drill program for its Valentine Lake project, and threw in a few drill results from the previous program for good measure. A property-wide resource update can be expected in Q3, followed by a PEA in Q4. Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) is still releasing bonanza drill results from Lamaque as its suitor Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) will be happy to note. The results largely confirm known mineralisation and should in some places add to the ounce count.

(OTCQX:ICGQF) is still releasing bonanza drill results from Lamaque as its suitor (NYSE:EGO) will be happy to note. The results largely confirm known mineralisation and should in some places add to the ounce count. Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF) doesn't let a week pass without releasing noteworthy drill results from its Windfall project. The headline mentions almost 100g/t gold over 8.4m, and there is plenty more in the body of the news release.

(OTC:OBNNF) doesn't let a week pass without releasing noteworthy drill results from its Windfall project. The headline mentions almost 100g/t gold over 8.4m, and there is plenty more in the body of the news release. Golden Predator (OTCQX:NTGSF) found high-grade gold near surface on its 3 Aces project in the Yukon.

(OTCQX:NTGSF) found high-grade gold near surface on its 3 Aces project in the Yukon. Newcastle Gold (OTCPK:CTMQF) reported 2.76g/t gold over 102.7m from its Castle Mountain gold project in California. This headline intercept in conjunction with several other good hits bodes well for a resource update scheduled for September this year.

Corporate activities and financing included the following items last week:

Almaden Minerals (NYSEMKT:AAU) closed a C$17.2M bought deal with units selling for C$1.75. We note the interest by Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) which acquired a C$5M stake of Almaden in this placement.

Camino Minerals (OTC:CAMZF) managed to raise C$5M in a private placement to fund drilling at its Los Chapitos project in Peru. Not to be outdone, Minera Alamos (OTC:VGMTD) is raising C$6.8M in a combined private placement and a placement to Osisko Gold Royalties.

Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF) is refinancing its Project Finance Facility with a new debt package consisting of a $300M term loan and a $100M revolving facility. The new facility will remove various covenants and free up currently restricted cash; however, we note that interest will only come down by a fraction, and maturity stays the same for the term loan and has been moved forward by two years for the revolver.

Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) is putting an interesting spin on its $250M senior secured notes offering. Apparently the company "intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem its outstanding 7.75% Senior Notes due 2019". So, just to get this clear: the company is raising $250M in order to refinance $200M - and it still needs to add cash in hand to achieve its end? Beats this humble scribe.

Rye Patch Gold (OTCQX:RPMGF) announced the sale of its 3.4% royalty on metals produced at the Rochester mine for a $5M consideration to the operator of the mine, Coeur Mining. The company also reported on gold production at its Florida mine, which is apparently "on track to meet production objectives in the third quarter of this year." In other words, investors should brace themselves for several more loss-making months before Rye Patch reaches commercial production.

Dalradian Resources (OTCPK:DRLDF) is buying back a 2% NSR on its Curraghinalt gold deposit in Northern Ireland. The scrip deal is valued at C$20M and will dilute existing Dalradian shareholders by 6.2%. This is a dear price to pay by Dalradian, and the move is not designed to change our take on this company.

And finally, other news included the following:

Primero Mining (NYSE:PPP) put on a brave face with its latest operations update, but the market didn't buy the news as evidenced by the chart below. For good reasons, this humble scribe thinks. Obligations remain pressing and clocks are ticking while operations still aren't performing to support expectations of a happy ending for shareholders.

PPP data by YCharts

Great Panther Silver (NYSEMKT:GPL) is facing regulatory headwinds at its La Topia mine as permits for the new Phase II tailings facility have not been granted so far. The company is using the permitted Phase I portion of the tailings facility for the moment, but will need to find a resolution of this issue in a timely manner in order to continue production.

Aurcana (OTCPK:AUNFF) announced plans for a drilling program at the Shafter mine in Texas. Investors are assured that "prior mining activity has allowed for an improved, more refined resource model; development issues were identified and a realistic plan has been developed." We recommend to make sure and check how these prior mining activities have played out before betting hard-earned money on this venture.

And sticking with silver miners with issues we note that Santacruz Silver (OTCPK:SZSMF) has found another barrel with a bottom to scrape in close proximity to its Rosario mine. The company has also reported Q1 results last week, and after a cursory look at the balance sheet, we predict another capital raise before long.

Silver Standard (NASDAQ:SSRI) and Golden Arrow Resources (OTCQB:GARWF) have announced the formal implementation of their JV to develop the Chinchillas mine, which will breathe new life into Pirquitas. And staying in Argentina, we take note of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) coming to terms with members of the AOMA union at the Veladero mine; however, permits at this asset are still in limbo, already putting a dent into the company's share price. Arguably, a lukewarm Q1 and Acacia Mining's (OTC:ABGLF) strives in Tanzania are also contributing to the under-performance as explained by our good Doctor here.

ABX data by YCharts

eCobalt (OTCQB:ECSIF) updated markets on progress with its FS on the Idaho cobalt project. The company assures investors that results are going to be released around midyear. Not as great as it sounds, as last September a final report was promised for Q1.

AuRico Metals (OTCPK:ARCTF) has stuck with the schedule and has released a PEA for the Kemess East project in British Columbia. The economical results are nothing to get too excited about, but the proof of the pudding will come with the integrated Kemess and Kemess East FS expected to be released in 2018.

Orca Gold (OTCPK:CANWF) has found a water source for its gold project in Sudan and has decided to take its PEA straight to the DFS level. The new study is scheduled for completion in Q1 2018.

And finally we note Maverix Metals (OTC:MACIF) reporting first-quarter results. This up-and-coming royalty play has Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) as its largest shareholders, and it is guiding for revenues in the range of $20.5M to $23M for the current year from attributable gold equivalent production of 13,375 to 15,000 gold equivalent ounces. That's a phenomenal growth rate for this still young company, but whether this performance justifies its valuation remains to be seen.

