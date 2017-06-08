Herbalife: Investors Should Stop Believing You

I foresee a dramatic decline in HLF shares shortly, as management will be forced to cut forecasts further to reflect the deteriorating prospects under the FTC constraints.

Carl Icahn, the legendary investor with a 25% stake has been unusually quiet of recent. His silence is a reflection of the narrowing window for his graceful exit.

It can’t be long before the SEC zones in on their misstatements. This will help ensure future earnings disclosures are not beautified, but reflect the current challenges of the business.

Are management's communications to investors honest? I argue that the representations on the company’s health and prospects are misleading.

Does HLF management comprehend the gravity of the changes required in their business model to comply with FTC? As per the downward revision announced on 4th June, events suggest otherwise.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) is in the throes of a massive change in its business model, as it implements the FTC injunction whose conditions have just kicked in. The past few months portray a management that (in the words of Ted Braun, Director of 'Betting on Zero'), has a 'corporate cultural problem with truth'; we will see later in the article their deceptions amount to a misrepresentation of HLF as a security, a violation of SEC Rule 10b-5.

When the FTC announced their injunction in July 2016, a new comprehensive set of conditions was imposed to force HLF to 'behave legitimately'. Significant reform was required to prevent HLF making misleading income claims. Critically as from 25 May '17 each purchaser of Herbalife product must be pre-classified as a preferred member (buying shakes for personal use) or a distributor (aspirant business owner). This puts an impregnable wall between those business aspirants who can't move product once purchased (either via new recruits or direct selling to third parties) in order to gain volume points (discounts), but that Herbalife wilfully claimed were preferred members (i.e. buying purely for personal consumption.

Under the new rules, HLF management had a clear objective. They had to prove to their investors they had real customers and a genuine business, they had to maximise the preferred members. This has been a consistent focus for the past year and HLF will proudly tell you they currently have 400,000 preferred members, genuine customers, registered to buy HLF product for personal use at a discount.

However this leads to the core of the deception - if this metric was indeed genuine, there would still be healthy demand and sales. Alas it isn't. Herbalife has pulled every trick in the book to inflate this number. HLF cast its net far back into the past to entice inactive old members to re-sign up.

The most egregious act was to instruct senior distributors to ask their downlines to register as preferred members. I have posted on a blog a Facebook message from a member of HLF's millionaire team who requests his downline to do precisely this:

Hey Team! If you do not have customers Herbalife is requiring you to switch be a Chartered Preferred member! ***If you do switch and get a few customers you can switch back to being a distributor*** You will get $25 credit until January 30 th. This is Herbalife rules! Let us know if you need help! Tag your team please!

Assuming this HLF millionaire member is telling the truth, that he is relaying 'rules' provided by Herbalife to his downline, this message is a powerful indictment. Remember, the FTC had explicitly demanded HLF re-categorise its members into those looking for a discount on HLF product and those looking for an income. The Facebook message above (that was subsequently deleted to erase the evidence) indicates that HLF was instructing members who intended to gain an income (but hadn't to date found any customers) to register as preferred members.

But on the 1Q conference call, the CEO explicitly states, with respect to the preferred members:

"As we have maintained, this data continues to validate our previous research and studies that the majority of our members are comprised of customers who desire to consume Herbalife Nutrition products at a discount and not to resell the products or create a sales organization."

I doubt there could be a clearer case of deception by HLF management. Herbalife continued the deception in the 4th June announcement as it proudly told its investors that the 400,000 preferred members demonstrated the health of its business.

" These figures should put an end to any questions regarding demand for our nutrition products and the strength of our go-to-market business model," said Richard P. Goudis, CEO, Herbalife Nutrition.

There's only one little problem. These preferred members do not represent future sales - they don't want to consume HLF product, they want to find customers who do but haven't had any joy!

Stick with me while I finish my train of thought. If I'm right, that HLF has intentionally tried to game the system, it would manifest in the lack of follow-through demand. And this is precisely what we see. Herbalife has just downgraded the outlook made during the first quarter 2017 earnings call dated 4 May 2017, merely a month ago. The scale of the revision - in the space of one month - reveals just how rudderless the HLF ship is.

Forecast a month ago:

Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending June 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 Low High Low High Volume Point Growth vs 2016 (5.0%) (1.0%) 2.0% 5.0% Net Sales Growth vs 2016 (4.5%) (0.5%) 3.0% 6.0%

Forecast now, a month later:

Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending June 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 Low High Low High Volume Point Change vs 2016 (8.0%) (4.0%) (1.0%) 2.0% Net Sales Change vs 2016 (6.0%) (2.0%) 0.5% 3.5%

Despite stringent protests to rationalise the revision as a teething issue, it's obvious that management don't have a clear insight into how significantly business will be impaired. They have focused on preferred members as a leading indicator of sales, but internally they are painfully aware just how unrepresentative this number actually is of future demand. Judging by the intense insider selling in the past month including the CEO, sales over the next two quarters will reveal just how elusive a genuine HLF customer is.

Carl Icahn's Role

In my opinion the strongest argument posited by HLF bulls is that Icahn likes the stock. I believe his investment in HLF is a huge positive for the share. It's an endorsement from a legendary investor who is admired and followed. Icahn has the funds and the motive (Ackman revenge) to synthesise HLF's rise. He can do this either by:

increasing his stake. His followers would follow suit and the cumulative investment inflow would indubitably help HLF's ascent. This is clearly a threat to the bear case.

making a bid for the entire company and taking it private. Although not beyond the realms of possibility, I doubt Icahn would prioritise ego over money. Yes he would love to 'get one over' Ackman, but would he jeopardise his 'Iconic' reputation and leave his legacy with a business in duress? No, one of the greatest investors of our generation would not lose money so easily, especially if it's purely to spite his nemesis.

It is worth noting that Icahn has become unusually silent since the rumours that he intended to sell. During his interview at the time his retort was, 'No way, I'm not selling' and afterwards we learnt he'd actually bought a smidgen. It's worth noting that it was in Sept '16 that he'd sought board and SEC approval to raise his stake to 50% (he currently owns about 25%). Although approval has been granted, no significant purchases have since been made. Is his appetite for HLF waning? Could this be because Icahn is now more concerned about a graceful exit, given the mounting business challenges? I certainly hope so, for both our sakes.

Conclusion

Some history for readers new to the saga. The FTC injunction necessitated a major overhaul in modus operandi -finally HLF was going to have to behave legitimately! I'm convinced the absence of purchases from aspirant entrepreneurs (members who joined to earn an income, discovered how difficult it was to sell the product and ended up losing money) will make a significant dent in future sales. But as seen from the graph below, for the moment HLF has maintained a veneer of health and prosperity!

As you will note in my article ( Herbalife: Avoiding the truth - I can because I'm Icahn) the 1Q '17 earnings release was a virtuoso act of deception, where the gap between their oral discourse and the underlying reality of the 8K SEC-mandated disclosure appeared to be an explicit attempt to deceive shareholders. In summation, Herbalife 'converted' a like-for-like comparison on the previous year of a 5% decline in volume points into a 1% rise, by the intentional pulling forward of Chinese 2'nd quarter orders into the 1'st quarter.

As per the SEC guidelines on Rule 10b-5 "a misrepresentation is defined as a statement which conveys a false impression to a reasonable investor… A half-truth is a statement which accurately discloses some facts but misleads the listener or reader by concealing other data necessary for a true understanding… Deception may be accomplished either by words or by nonverbal conduct."

I posit that the conference call and the press release were, in general, a misrepresentation - they conveyed a false impression of growth whereas in reality HLF suffered a contraction.

I also claim that the following statement from the 1Q earnings release is a half-truth.

"For the full year 2017, the company is raising its previously issued reported and adjusted diluted EPS guidance to a range of $3.25 to $3.65 and $4.05 to $4.45, respectively; up from the previous ranges of $2.95 to $3.35 and $3.65 to $4.05 respectively."

The company is raising its earnings guidance (giving the impression business is improving), but does not disclose why. One has to dig deep into a footnote to note that the higher guidance is nothing more than less of a currency headwind. It's purely a change in an estimate ($ weakness) from detracting $0.50 in the previous quarter to now detracting $0.20; hence an upward revision in guidance of $0.30.

I have submitted my complaint to the SEC Whistleblower (Reference Number: TCR1496060127122) on the misrepresentation and await a verdict.

Despite management's strenuous efforts to maintain a healthy and prosperous outlook, the world has definitely changed for Herbalife since the FTC rules. And the market is (finally!) beginning to see through the hype. On the first trading day following the downward revision of 4'th Jun, HLF share price declined 6.7% on three times the average daily volume. Very soon investors are going to see through management's façade, especially if HLF management are prodded by the SEC. Ignore the signs at your peril.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.