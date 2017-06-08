Pandora: It Can't Go Much Lower Than $8, Can It?

We think any such investment will come at a discount, based on Greg Maffei's previous comments, and that it won't preclude P from moving lower.

By Parke Shall

Chatter is abound yet again with Pandora (NYSE:P) this morning. This time, Reuters has reported that Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is looking to make an investment in the company. Like many Pandora stories of past, we don't really buy this one. We think if the investment happens, it will be at a further discount to today's price. We also want to raise the question today of whether or not it's possible for Pandora stock to move meaningfully lower, despite currently trading at 52-week lows.

Reuters reported this morning,

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, the U.S. satellite radio company controlled by John Malone's Liberty Media Corp, is seeking to invest in internet music provider Pandora Media Inc, people familiar with the matter said. Sirius XM is negotiating a private investment in public equity (PIPE) after talks about Sirius XM acquiring Pandora in its entirety ended unsuccessfully over price disagreements, the sources said on Wednesday. If the negotiations between Sirius XM and Pandora come to fruition, the deal would come after private equity firm KKR & Co LP agreed last month to invest $150 million in Pandora. KKR's agreement gave Pandora a 30-day-period to look for an alternative deal. This period expires on Thursday, and so Sirius XM was racing late on Wednesday to beat that deadline and clinch its own investment in Pandora, the sources said.

Pandora is a company that we've been writing about for the better part of the last year, suggesting each time that buyout interest may be tepid and that the stock was not a good place to speculate with capital in hopes of a buyout with a large premium. Over the course of the last two years, we made our case that Pandora was a failing company that has been passed on by numerous larger competitors in the industry and that owning shares would be a ticket lower until an eventual takeunder or buy out at a irrelevant premium. We've been right.

But with shares at about $8, and sitting at 52-week lows, is it now time to make your move and buy Pandora? We don't think so and we actually think the relevant question is whether or not Pandora can simply die off on its own or move much lower here, despite its recent partnerships and investments.

Despite getting a lot of pushback on our thesis, as we were preparing it over the last 2 years, the story has pretty much played out exactly the way that we had predicted. Larger competitors like Google and Apple are taking huge chunks of the streaming music market, as we just got confirmed from Apple days ago when they announced they had over 27 million Apple Music subscribers.

The case that this company could actually die off on its own without ever finding an acquirer may have seemed far too unlikely just several months ago. However, we would encourage readers to review our track record with this company as we have consistently been stating that Pandora may not be able to find a "way out" that benefits shareholders. Despite receiving a couple of recent large investments, shares continue to sink. Why is this? Mainly, we believe it is because the market is starting to realize that Pandora's technology is no longer anywhere close to being the leader in its niche. Rather, it's bringing up the rear of streaming music as Apple Music and Spotify take the lead.

People continue to speculate that Verizon or Sirius XM may need Pandora but the truth is that they don't really need the company for its music function, they would be buying it for its user base. Both Sirius XM and numerous other services including those burgeoning music services like Amazon are all more than capable of whipping up a streaming music product that has more functionality than Pandora at any point. All the new entrants into the streaming music space have on-demand style music and a much wider music library then Pandora does. So the only reason somebody would acquire Pandora is for its user base, we believe.

The problem is that the price of the company still remains relatively robust even though the stock has moved lower.

The company's market cap is still astonishingly over $2 billion and as Pandora starts to see attrition in users, there is really no motivation for anybody to go in and scoop up the company as a whole, we believe. This is why you're seeing scattered investments and partnerships instead of a full takeover.

We have seen one buyout rumor after the next. We know because every time there is one, we have worked to debunk it. So far, our analysis that these buyout offers may lack substance has been right. Liberty Media's Greg Maffei has said over and over that he thinks Pandora is too expensive for a buyout, citing $10 as a potential bid for the company. Even at this point, that would be a small premium to current shareholders and a slap in the face to everyone who has owned Pandora before this week.

When we think about it, due to the nature of the streaming music landscape and Pandora's declining fundamentals, we think there are really only two options. Either there will be a buyout at a relatively small premium that will be meaningless at this point or the company will be left for dead on its own. The thought process of going in and buying stock at $8.40 here, simply because it is at 52-week lows, is a poor use of capital. The risk remains significant to the downside, as if Pandora doesn't find a buyer the company will continue to sink further, no doubt. The potential upside is capped, we believe, at around $10 per share.

On top of that, the company doesn't simply fit the profile of companies that we look at on the long side. Its growth days are behind it, it doesn't generate a consistent stream of cash, its business has no moat and the long-term prospects look bleak. If you have ignored our warnings from $20, you're down more than 50%. If you have ignored them from $15, you are down more than 40%. If you ignored our warning at $10, you are down more than 13%.

Who knows what the case will be from this point moving off of 52-week lows but again, we have no choice but to warn that we believe Pandora can still move much lower.

