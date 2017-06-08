Micron Technology's (MU) Presents at Robert W Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Broker Conference Call (Transcript)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Robert W Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Broker Conference Call

June 08, 2017, 09:40 ET

Executives

Ernest Maddock - CFO and VP of Finance

Analysts

Justin Li - Robert W. Baird

Operator

Justin Li

Okay, good morning. We're going to get started. Thanks for coming to our conference. We have with us today, Micron. Micron is the U.S.-based leading memory solution suppliers worldwide. And I'm pleased to introduce today Ernie Maddock, who is Chief Financial Officer.

Ernest Maddock

Good morning, and thanks for coming. I'm going to run through, I think, 3 slides to try and frame the company's market and opportunities for you. And then we'll open it up to Q&A. And I'd call your attention to the safe harbor statement here that would govern everything that we'll be talking about today.

So if you look at the worldwide memory market right now, it's about $110 billion out of the total semi market, that is $385 billion. What will stand out to you is the growth rate of the memory market, about 40% year-on-year aggregate semis or about 12%. So you have memory growing conservatively 4x aggregate semi. If you want to be on the more aggressive end, it's growing 5x what aggregate semi is growing x memory.

Our world is divided into 2 primary categories, which is DRAM. And you can see there about $60 billion of that $110 billion market that's growing about 50% year-on-year, and the 2 big ways. So we think about that DRAM market is serving the mobile business and the nonmobile business which would accompany or include everything from PCs, through servers, through automotive. So think about it is everything that isn't embedded in a mobile device. And then on the nonvolatile side, which is NAND and 3D XPoint, but predominantly NAND, about a 30% growth rate year-on-year. Storage piece of that, think about SSDs, roughly 16 of that 48, and nonstorage about 32 of that 48.

And what we've done on the right-hand side of the slide is just break out the other nonmemory markets and their growth rate, which I think further emphasizes the opportunity relative to memory and memory growth. This is a view of the industry over the course of the next couple of years. We believe that you will see constant average growth rates for NAND, somewhere approaching 45%. And obviously is not going to be precisely 45% each and every year out through 2020, maybe a little bit more, maybe a little bit less, but a very, very significant growth opportunity for the NAND business.

The DRAM business, which is much more mature, growing somewhere in the realm of 20% on a CAGR basis between now and 2020. And what we've done on the right-hand side of the slide is help you frame where the increasing demand segments will be coming from, so you can see on the right-hand side of the page relative to DRAM, mobile will continue to be very strong, PC and graphics will be relatively smaller in going forward, and the graphics piece of that is actually growing. So it's really the PC space that we expect over the course of the next few years to decline. Server and networking, and then the automotive business and the embedded business even though it's a relatively small gray bar on a relative basis, that gray bar is bigger in 2020 than it is in 2015. And for NAND, not surprisingly, given the cost curve that we're seeing with respect to NAND technology and ever -- an ever increasing piece of the storage business, so we think that NAND relative to storage will be well more than 50% of the market as we look out of -- out in 2020. Mobile continuing to be a very important part of the NAND bit consumption. And then consumer USBs and cards relatively smaller than what we are seeing in 2015 and in fact today.

And then the final summary slide. Memory has the moniker of being a cyclical business, and there's no denying history there. But what we hope to show by this chart is that those cycles are becoming smaller, shorter in duration. And most importantly, the aggregate profit opportunity for industry participants over the course of those cycles has increased. So in the most recent 2015, '16 timeframe, for example, and that the downcycle spanned actually a few quarter -- a couple of quarters in each of those years, aggregate industry profitability is 600 basis points higher than it was in that prior cycle that you see back in the 2012, 2013 period of time. For Micron particularly, it was a very significant achievement. We ended up running a profit throughout the course of that cycle. It wasn't consistently profitable for us, but we ended the year at a level of positive operating profit, which is something the company hadn't been able to do in these prior cycles. And so we follow the industry trend and we believe that our prospects relative to the aggregate industry, as we look forward, are actually better-than-average as we have implemented latest generation technology in both NAND and DRAM. And we said at our recent Analyst Day that if we were to experience that cycle again, rather than being just on the positive side of 0, we would be well north of that, probably measured in billions of dollars' worth of operating profit as opposed to hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of operating profit.

So with that, we can open it up to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Justin Li

Great. I'll start with the first question. Your last slide talked about the cyclicality of the business and how that cyclicality has been in an [indiscernible] in prior years, more recently. I think it's fair to say that up to a few years ago, investors have really paid attention to the supply/demand trends in memory. Could you expand a little bit on company-specific fundamentals? And the improvement of those fundamentals that will really change the story and result in multiple expansion relative to what we've seen in the past?

Ernest Maddock

Sure. So I think that Micron in both its NAND and its DRAM technology went through a fairly challenging period in the 2013 through '15 timeframe, and it's a little bit of a wider range because I'm including both technologies. As a company for the NAND side of the business, Micron chose not to do a final generation of planar NAND shrink, as a way of ensuring a leadership position in 3D NAND, and I think we unarguably have a very, very strong position in that market, and I'm sure we'll say a little bit more about that later. And on the DRAM side of the house, in 2014 or so, Micron acquired Elpida.

And as a result of that, it was slower to implement 20-nanometer technology because it was integrating the roadmaps of Elpida and Micron as well as Rexchip, so there was a period where for both technologies, we were operating from a very tough cost position relative to our competitors. We have clearly closed a significant amount of that GAAP and would expect that, that gap would not be opening up again in the future. And in fact we think there's a larger likelihood that, that gap will continue to close marginally. Or in the case of 3D NAND, perhaps we would find ourselves in a cost leadership position as we look at transitioning to 64-layer technology, so the fortunes of the company have changed considerably, and our intention is to continue to drive the company forward aggressively on the deployment of our leading-edge technology.

Justin Li

And then as a further up to that question, the DRAM business is maturing, industrywide. And what are the characteristics of that product that could remove the cyclicality and make that part of this revenue for the company much more leaner going forward as opposed to the cyclicality that we've seen in the past?

Ernest Maddock

Sure. So typically, cyclicality has 1 of 2 origins. It's either an expansion of supply that is beyond what reasonable market demand estimates require. And those have been more frequent rather than less frequent, right? If you look at all the cycles that is more the cause of a cycle. But another potential cause of the cycle is some protracted demand weakness that is unexpected and unforecasted. If you look at DRAM as a -- as an industry, it has been characterized by starting out 20 years ago with 30-odd suppliers and we're now down to 3. And the last sort of major expansion of the supply came when Taiwan entered the memory industry a little earlier in the 2000s.

And subsequent to that time there has actually been much more disciplined behavior on the part of the remaining industry participants, of which there are now only 3, it's Micron, Samsung and Hynix. And so while each of us is assessing the market, looking at the market, I think there's great consistency between suppliers relative to our view of market growth opportunities on the demand side. And what you see being exercised today is disciplined investment around expansion of capacity relative to expansion of demand. And each one of us has made our own independent comments on what we think makes sense for our particular company. In Micron's case, we said that we have no plans for additional new wafer fab capacity that we will get the bits that we require to serve the market from technology transitions.

On the demand side, that's the one that's always tough to estimate. But certainly, if you look at the last significant demand pertubation in the industry, that was back in that 2015-or-so timeframe when PC demand, which are almost forecasting to be a slight drag on growth, maybe down 2%, actually ended up being down considerably more than that for a protracted period of time. Every other segment of DRAM consumption during that time was quite healthy and growing. And as PCs have actually returned to being, today they're actually net positive, but if you think about a world of 20% to 25% bit growth, even if you see P demand -- PC demand that's relatively flattish. You have more clearer growth drivers in the mobile segment, in the server segment with what's happening with cloud and hyperscale investment. The automotive segment, which is very heavily DRAM oriented, is growing quite considerably.

And these are much more reasonable and different sorts of demand profile and patterns and ability to partner with customers relative to understanding that profile. So I think the industry is moving away from -- continuing to move away from this idea of a commodity product and moving more into the realm of a solution tailored for a specific customer or specific markets. And that allows the opportunity to be more educated about where we deploy our output.

Justin Li

There's a question from the audience about 2008 financial outlook, and we know you don't provide a revenue forecast, but perhaps you could reiterate what you've said in terms of your expectation for bit growth in the year -- any other metrics for 2018.

Ernest Maddock

2018. Yes. So we have provided basically 2-year CAGR for our bit growth and cost reduction. For cost reduction, for DRAM, we've said somewhere between 15% and 25% CAGR over that period of time. And for NAND, we're about 5% higher on both ends of that range. And that cost reduction is a function of bit growth. So you'd expect to see at or slightly above industry bit growth coming from both of our technologies. And as we showed on the slide, we think that the CAGR for bit growth on the demand side is going to be 20%, give or take, it might be a little more in 2018. And for NAND, it'll probably be slightly higher than that CAGR average of 45%.

Justin Li

Great. And the next question from the audience is that if you could, going us back to what you've said about CapEx, free cash flow and uses of free cash flow for the coming year.

Ernest Maddock

We haven't really made comments about 2018 at this point. Our -- we are now in our fiscal quarter 4. And historically, the company provides a view of next fiscal year toward the end of our current fiscal year. So much of that will occur here over the next couple of months. What we've said about 2017 is normalized CapEx of about $5 billion. The last update we gave relative to free cash flow is that we expect it to be higher than what we shared at Analyst Day, which was $1.5 billion. And we said that we would deploy about 50% to 75% of that $1.5 billion cash flow target for deleveraging. And of course, we have just completed a month-or-so ago a tender, where we retired about $1 billion of the company's high yield debt.

Justin Li

Great. Looking at your NAND flash business in the second half. What is your view of the 3D ramp, so the 3D technology that's emerging at 64 layer industrywide. Do you think that this is a factor that continues to constrain the supply in the second half? And with the positive pricing implication this has? And if you could remind the audience of what Micron is specifically is doing in 3D, and the advantages that you have relative to some of your competitors?

Ernest Maddock

Sure thing. So Micron has a majority of its output on 3D, we've said that by the end of this fiscal year, it will be 75% of our output will be on 3D, by the end of our next fiscal year, so '18, approximately 90%. And as importantly, we've said it's not that we don't know how to do that last 10%, we're actually serving a customer base in the automotive business where because of the design and qual cycles, we'll be serving that business with planar NAND for probably the next 4 to 5 years. The qual cycles for 3D NAND for automotive in the future are actually happening today. And those design cycles are just much longer and much different than what you might find for a mobile device or for another. The company is predominately on 32-layer output today.

We've said we'll have meaningful 64-layer output by the end of our fiscal year, so we haven't specified precisely what that is, but we are well on track for that. And we'll be giving some further colors to that at our upcoming earnings call. The other important thing that we've said is that at a 64-layer designs, because of the architecture of our CMOS Under the Array, we have a competitive advantage relative to density, so we can get more 3D NAND bits onto a single wafer than our competitors because essentially, we build our architecture with a basement, right? So putting the transistor Under the Array, and most competitors tend to put the transistor beside the array, so think about it like a parking garage being under a building as opposed to beside a building. You can obviously squeeze more buildings onto any given geographic area.

So maybe a corny analogy, but a really easy one to understand relative to a highly technical issue there. We think that, that will translate into worst-case a cost parity position and likely a cost leadership position, relative to the cost side of our 64-layer manufacturing activity. And obviously, if you have highly competitive cost, you have ability from a market perspective to be more successful in the penetration of some of these lucrative end market such as SSDs, storage as well as highly competitive in the mobile business as well. So we're very excited about the prospect of not only our current 3D NAND business which has just been terrific. You've seen the improvement in the company's profitability, but also what that looks like on our trajectory basis going forward. Yes, we'll just repeat your question. I don't think we have a mic.

Unidentified Analyst

So two questions. One is you have a gross or a net debt target volume as you get out to that 2020 timeframe. And then secondly, you talked about the free cash flow incentives this year, 50% to 75% debt reduction. Can you give us any -- is that -- I assume that's going to change yearly. And can you give us any color of what we'll think about for August of '18, relative to that percentage?

Ernest Maddock

So the 2 questions were relative to targets around net debt, gross debt, and then what a 2000 target -- 2018 target might look like. So relative to the first, what we've said is that we would like to have a targeted leverage ratio of no more than 2 during the downturn, and no more than 1 in an upturn, so to speak. And so if you think about a downturn being a potential period of challenging profitability, and I'm not suggesting that, that's what a downturn would look like, but for purposes of measuring ourselves which you want to do rather astringently, we just simply assume that there will be no EBIT and there will only be DA. And so if you look at Micron's DA, it's about $8 billion nominally -- I'm sorry, $4 billion nominally, so 2x that would be about $8 billion.

So I'd say that's a reasonable proxy to think about here in the interim relative to gross debt, and we'll continue to make progress for that target, we're sitting today after the tender at somewhere north of 11, maybe 11.5. Relative to how we deploy capital toward that end over fiscal '18, I think that probably the most clear thing I can say is it will remain an important priority for us. So I think as we see cash flow generation and firm up our plans for 2018, provided industry conditions are continue to be strong, you would expect us to deploy some meaningful amount of free cash flow toward the purpose of debt reduction. Exactly what that is and the targets that we would shoot for will be able to share more about as we get toward the end of this fiscal year and more clearly define our 2018 plan.

Unidentified Analyst

About a year ago, in 2016, it's been pretty up and down and a lot of discussion about the architectural businesses, for example, [indiscernible] and some speculation about one of the competitor's certain application and [indiscernible]. We haven't heard anything about that in the last year. Is there anybody [indiscernible]. Is there a difference between the 2 products from a customer's perspective, different demand dynamics and stuff like that?

Ernest Maddock

Yes. So the question related to the architectural differences. Essentially floating architecture versus a charge strap or replacement gate architecture. I think the reality is that the vast majority of NAND is actually sold not as a component but as an SSD or as an eMCP in a mobile application where you have controller technology and firmware that sits in front of the NAND and provides performance. And much like if you were test driving a car, a customer -- a test drives one of our SSDs, our tester qualifies it, and provided it meets our qualification criteria, the specific architecture is of little to no concern to them, generally.

As long as the eMCP package works in a way that our mobile customer has expected. So there are certain pluses and minuses to every architectural decision that any company makes, but specifically in the case of NAND, those pluses and minuses are mitigated or enhanced, right? We try to always enhance the pluses and try to mitigate whatever negatives there might be. That's what the controller and the firmware does, it's in front of it, and that's why you have not heard a lot about it because it is actually pretty irrelevant in a customer's purchasing decision. They really want to know how many write cycles the SSD has, what speed it has, what pricing capability and they're comparing a Micron device to a competitive device and making a decision at that level, not on the underlying architecture.

Unidentified Analyst

So following on to that, maybe just to add to those second controller technology, how important is it that you guys have some aspect of controller technologies that you keep, sort of, for the control log versus having merchant controller technology out in the world is just [indiscernible].

Ernest Maddock

Yes. So we have a mixture of both. I'd say our orientation is a little more toward internal. So I suspect as you roll the clock forward 2 or 3 years you're going to see more and more of our controller technology held captively by the company. I think there will always be relatively smaller markets where you just can't afford the investment in controller technology, and there's a really good merchant solution and then you try to add value in another way. But I would say directionally, you'd expect us to have a little more internal as we roll the clock forward here.

Unidentified Analyst

Going back to 3D NAND. I know that a lot of people are chasing 3D NAND in this market, and we have [indiscernible] 1.5 year over [indiscernible].

Ernest Maddock

I think the way to think about that is very simple. Which is what is the leading edge technology that competitor A versus B versus C is bringing to the table. We have been very clear that we will have 64-layer output by the end of this fiscal year. That output is in qualification. And we expect to productize that here in very short order. I think that other competitor companies have made statements about where they are. And so really at the end of the day, I'm not going to try to handicap this for anybody because you have the opportunity to hear what each of our competitors say. But I would say that we are very comfortable that we're going to be on that lead lap. And whether we're in pole position or second position, might vary by quarter based upon various dynamics, but what's really important is if you can be on the lead lap, the majority of other participants are looking at your tailpipes and not looking at your headlights in their rearview mirror. Yes?

Unidentified Analyst

So according to press reports, you were in early or at least related to Toshiba assets. According to the tech crunch reports you're no longer involved, and narrowed down to sort of 2 or 3 groups. From Microns standpoint, what is, sort of, your best case outcomes for those Toshiba assets? And do you have a negative take outcome for those Toshiba assets?

Ernest Maddock

Sure. So to repeat the question, it's a question relative to Toshiba and the disposition of the asset. So I think in the broader sense, the worst case outcome would be if the ultimate acquirer, whoever that might be, had significant additional capital to deploy that wasn't already a part of the industry estimates for capital, and therefore, capacity. And so barring that circumstance or someone would acquire and then double or triple the CapEx budget of that JV, it's difficult to imagine that any potential acquirer would be highly disruptive in the short to medium-term. And so that's kind of the way I'd characterize that at the highest level. Yes?

Unidentified Analyst

Let me follow up on that, what's the Digital all time platform for Toshiba? Does that lead them to you door in order to build closer ties with you, maybe another player wanted to involve longer term [indiscernible]

Ernest Maddock

I think one of the things I've learned is a lot of things get written about a lot of companies and a lot of work gets written is speculative, right? Micron itself has been the subject of rumors of takeover bids by China and any number of things, which the company hasn't commented on because it's not appropriate to do that. And I certainly would not opine on whether or not indeed there were issues between the 2 companies that you've mentioned and how Western Digital might respond to that. So we -- knowing what it's like to be inside and knowing what it's like to have a partnership that you work through. Listen, partnerships are tough and just because they're tough and the partners don't always see eye to eye, it doesn't mean that things are very bad, right? It simply means that maybe things that were traditionally have been handled under the veil of the partnership are now being written about. I would tell you, there's so much speculation that takes place. People get paid today to write things that cause you to click on websites, right? So I think the issue of, don't believe everything you read and reader beware applies to a very significant degree today based on everything we've read.

Justin Li

And we have time for one more question. Could you talk about the opportunities for production cost reduction over the next several quarters given the impact on gross margin?

Ernest Maddock

Sure. When that gets into that cost per bit target that we have provided which for DRAM is 15% to 25%, and then for NAND it's about 5% higher range. Together so that sort of at a production level, that's an all in reduction in aggregate cost. We've talked about other cost savings opportunities throughout the company that may or may not hit the gross margin line, but would certainly benefit overall operating profit.

Justin Li

I guess we still have 1 minute. So if there's one question left. Great. Thank you for coming.

Ernest Maddock

All right. Thank you very much.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.