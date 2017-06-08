Opportunity In Soybeans

Below is a table of the currently available net positioning of the traders/investors in the soybean futures market (May 30th); as each Friday the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) releases the gross positioning of those traders with reporting requirements.

Source: CFTC & Quandl (Front Soybean Contract)

"Producers" are the bona fide hedgers in the market.

"Swaps" are institutional traders who are using the futures market to hedge positions in the "over the counter" swap market.

"Money Managers" are hedges funds or commodity trading advisors (CTA's), which are typically trend followers.

"Other Reporting" is the proprietary trading accounts of members of the exchange, I believe.

"Small Speculators" is the residual. These are the traders and positions that do not require disclosure and are not large enough to trip reporting levels - i.e. the general speculating public.

The CFTC commitment of traders report also discloses the positions of the largest 4 & 8 traders both long and short.

I have taken the long contracts in each category and subtracted the short contracts to arrive at the net position for each category.

One can see that the current positioning of producers is at the 99.8% percentile. The data goes back to June 2006 and the highest reported net position of Producers occurred on September 23, 2014 at 6.53%.

Below is a chart of the January 2015 Soybean contract with an arrow on this date:

Source: CME via Quandl

One finds that the price of soybeans still fell 25 cents a bushel, from $9.4375 to $9.1875 a few days later (these are settlement prices). Then traded sideways for a couple of weeks before rallying over $1 off the lows.

Source: CFTC & Quandl

If history rhymes, the current positioning of Producers suggests a possible trading setup with a reward to risk ratio of 3:1 or 4:1.

Hedge fund and CTA's are also all on one side of the boat; this is shown by the positioning of the Money Managers. They are over -10% net short of the open interest. This is in the 1.5% percentile. It appears all large money speculators have already sold.

Source: CFTC & Quandl

Currently volatility is not overly expensive, going into the summer growing season, on a historical basis.

Source: worden.com

One can trade soybeans using futures, options on futures, or an ETF, SOYB (which "invests" in the soybeans futures market without leverage). This is information is only for highly experienced traders and speculators. One can lose more than their account value trading futures...

Source: worden.com

I have already started to build a longer term position in soybean options using vertical call spreads; so I am "talking my book". Why options? Because summer trading in soybeans also means a weather market, despite the positioning of soybean hedgers and money managers. The price moves can get wild; i.e. limit up or down.

An important fundamental report, the World Agriculture Supply & Demand Estimate (WASDE) will be released on June 9th. If the news is "bearish" and the price holds, then this will be further evidence that all "weak players at the table" have sold.

I plan to further build a long term, bullish options position after the release of the WASDE report. Everyone seems concerned about supply but world demand has also grown over 4% the last two years according to the May 10th WASDE report.

A glimpse into the cards of the "strongest players at the table" was provided by the CFTC report, and in net aggregate they are not bearish, but give a potential edge to the bulls.

Typical Disclaimer: Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long and short options on soybean futures