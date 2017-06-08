Replay: MSCI China A-Share Inclusion Decision 2017

Download PDF

This June Mainland Chinese equites (A-shares) are again up for inclusion into MSCI's definition of China within their Global Standard Indexes. Why is this important to global investors? MSCI indexes have $10 trillion in benchmarked assets with $1.6 trillion tracking the MSCI Emerging Markets Index alone1. The inclusion could trigger significant inflows into Mainland Chinese equities.

We believe there has been a positive change in the tone of this year's consultation released by MSCI leading up to the decision.

The webinar covers the following topics:

Regulatory changes in China

Improved access to the Mainland markets

Our interpretation of MSCI's recent China A-share consultation

Valuation and correlation implications of China A-shares on portfolios, with or without inclusion

Participants include:

Brendan Ahern - Chief Investment Officer

- Chief Investment Officer Mark Schlarbaum - Managing Partner

- Managing Partner Dr. Xiaolin Chen - Head of Investment Solutions

1.) Data from MSCI as of 6/30/2016, as reported on 9/30/2016, retrieved 5/01/2017