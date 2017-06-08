Replay: MSCI China A-Share Inclusion Decision 2017

by: Brendan Ahern

This June Mainland Chinese equites (A-shares) are again up for inclusion into MSCI's definition of China within their Global Standard Indexes. Why is this important to global investors? MSCI indexes have $10 trillion in benchmarked assets with $1.6 trillion tracking the MSCI Emerging Markets Index alone1. The inclusion could trigger significant inflows into Mainland Chinese equities.

We believe there has been a positive change in the tone of this year's consultation released by MSCI leading up to the decision.

The webinar covers the following topics:

  • Regulatory changes in China
  • Improved access to the Mainland markets
  • Our interpretation of MSCI's recent China A-share consultation
  • Valuation and correlation implications of China A-shares on portfolios, with or without inclusion

Participants include:

  • Brendan Ahern - Chief Investment Officer
  • Mark Schlarbaum - Managing Partner
  • Dr. Xiaolin Chen - Head of Investment Solutions

1.) Data from MSCI as of 6/30/2016, as reported on 9/30/2016, retrieved 5/01/2017

