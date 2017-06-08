DryShips: Bull Trap

Source: Created by Author

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

Yesterday, DRYS hit all-time low of $1.77 (the all-time high stands at $42 million per share-an adjusted price caused by numerous reverse splits). In the second half of trading yesterday (within four hours), the stock gained as much as about 30%. But within two hours of market opening the following day, the stock gave back almost all of its pervious gain, and had fallen as low as $1.83 at the time of the writing of this report. The above image illustrates what is going on with this stock. With 61% remaining of the Kalani deal, the stock will trade below $1 anytime soon.

Bull Trap

Yesterday's spike was an excellent example of a bull trap--trading volume was almost double, close to 8 million. But the 30% gain didn't hold for a long, and must have been destroyed by share dilution (pumping new shares into the market) by the company and Kalani. Yet the bulls were very excited. StockTwits chairman Howard Lindzon calls bulls "knuckleheads" and said: "greatest boom in history and knuckleheads trading $CYTR $DRYS still."

When the share price starts to spike, bulls (presumably new investors and day traders) become excited and start to participate in the trading, pushing the share price higher. The company then takes advantage of the spike and quietly dumps new shares into the market, and the day traders and new investors become victims of the bull trap. Based on Seeking Alpha comments, I don't think existing investors are putting any more money on DRYS.

Source: Tradingview

Conclusion

The latest information from the company suggests that it has sold only 10.2 million shares for $88.7 million. The remaining money to be raised is $137.7 million (=$226.4 -$88.7). Rough calculation indicates that average cost will decrease to $1, and the company may issue more than 100 million new shares in order to collect the remaining $137.7 million from the general public.

= $88.7 / 10.2 million shares (average cost for Kalani: $8.69)

Please note that technical indicators, revenue performance, and macro view don't matter for DRYS, because the pumping of new shares will constantly drive the price down to zero.

Until the share dilution is complete, I wouldn't trust the share spikes, and such spikes may just generate more victims of the bull trap. The company has until April 2019 to complete the Kalani deal. Until then, DRYS is worthless: stay away. To read my previous articles, please click this blue link.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.