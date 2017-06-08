The Future Of Lipocine's Lead Product Candidate, LPCN1021

Top-line data from lead product candidate LPCN 1021 is expected by June 2017 and resubmission of the NDA is planned for the third quarter of 2017.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) is facing a lot of trouble with its TRT therapy LPCN 1021. There's the yet-unresolved CRL, and although they are progressing through a trial that addresses the CRL, the FDA's known antagonism to TRT therapy acts as a major hindrance. On top of that, they have a patent lawsuit challenging LPCN 1021, and although the lawsuit was dismissed, it was only because the drug did not get approved. Once it does, the lawsuit will come back; and with the, any hope of securing a partner will vanish. Overall, the prospect is gloomy.

The company recently announced that they have completed the enrollment in both the dosing validation (NYSE:DV) and dosing flexibility (NYSE:DF) studies for LPCN 1021. Top-line results from these studies are expected in June 2017 and resubmission of the New Drug Application (NDA) for LPCN 1021 is expected in the third quarter of 2017.

In a recent press release Lipocine announced that the DV study will assess LPCN 1021 in hypogonadal males on a fixed daily dose of 450 mg divided into two equal doses. The DV study is an open-label, fixed dose, no titration single treatment arm study of LPCN 1021. Efficacy will be assessed via responder analysis at the end of the dosing period which is 24 days. The pre-specified primary endpoint is the percentage of subjects with an average 24-hour serum testosterone concentration (Cavg) within the normal range, with secondary endpoints based on maximum serum testosterone concentrations (Cmax).

However, interestingly, Clarus Therapeutics, Inc. had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Lipocine Inc. in U.S. District Court in Delaware. Dr. Robert Dudley, President and CEO of Clarus and co-inventor of the patent in question, stated, "We remain strong in our belief that LPCN-1021 infringes Clarus's '428 patent and it is particularly noteworthy that the court did not rule on this central fact. If LPCN-1021 were to be approved by the FDA, our plan would be to vigorously pursue all avenues to keep Lipocine's LPCN-1021 from entering the market and protect the intellectual property, accompanying financial investment and years of work we have invested in JATENZO - our oral TRT product. We continue to advance the development of JATENZO which is being evaluated in a new Phase 3 study that is near completion."

Earlier in June 2016 Lipocine Inc. received a Complete Response Letter (NYSE:CRL) from the FDA which means its NDA is not approvable in its present form. The CRL cited deficiencies related to the dosing algorithm. Specifically, the proposed titration scheme in the labeling was significantly different that the titration scheme used in the Phase 3 study which would lead to different titration decisions between the clinical trial and clinical practice.

The court found that there was not an immediate reason to hear the case given Lipocine's failure to receive FDA market approval for LPCN-1021. Importantly, the decision was made without ruling on the validity of Clarus's U.S. Patent 8,828,428 and other merits of the case.

Court dismissed the lawsuit due to lack of FDA approval for LPCN1021 and not on merits of case, Clarus will be allowed to refile its lawsuit, if necessary. In other words, even if LPCN is successful with the FDA in regard to testosterone replacement therapy (NYSEMKT:TRT), Clarus will just restart the lawsuit and has a high chance for preventing LPCN1021 from entering the market.

If FDA approves LPCN1021, Lipocine will have a difficult time finding a marketing partner with decent terms. As a minimum, one would expect that a potential partner to want the patent issue with Clarus resolved, which could potentially delay product launch. Clarus is obviously well aware of the situation, and is likely willing to let the patent fight drag for longer period of time, in the mean time they continue to advance the development of JATENZO - their oral TRT product.

Another major setback for the testosterone replacement therapy is the safety concerns from FDA. The FDA cautions about using testosterone products for low testosterone due to aging which requires labeling change to inform of possible increased risk of heart attack and stroke in patients taking testosterone.

Lipocine investors will have to keep a close eye on the stock. The TRT market is volatile for companies to succeed. The compliance issues also may be a hurdle for Lipocine to overcome, No matter what happens, it will certainly be an interesting next few months. Lipocine needs to deal with the law suit once its gets the approval for LPCN1021 which the company expects to get by resubmitting of the New Drug Application (NDA) for LPCN 1021 which is expected in the third quarter of 2017.

Lipocine reported a net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, compared with a net loss of $7.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the first quarter ended March 31, 2016. Research and development expenses were $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared with $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2016. General and administrative expenses were $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared with $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2016. As of March 31, 2016, Lipocine had cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities of $26.8 million.

Given the cash scenario, the early stage of the rest of the pipeline, and the precarious situation surrounding LPCN 1021 itself, this does not look like a sound long term investment at this time.

