O'Reilly Automotive: A Key Negative Catalyst That The Sell Side Might Be Missing

I would argue that the market hasn't fully worked out my thesis and that ORLY and its peers (AZO and AAP) will experience another leg down.

On my premium Seeking Alpha portal, Market Adventures, on Tuesday, June 6, I published an in-depth article titled "5 Reasons Why O'Reilly Automotive Is A Compelling Short At $240." In this article, I am going to share one of my key arguments, as only my Market Adventures subscribers have access to the other four. However, perhaps -- and I use the word "perhaps" because 99% of the time I pay very little attention whatsoever to the sell side and its research -- my thesis isn't as groundbreaking or as unique as I imagine. If not, feel free to let me know in the commentary thread below.

For context, I am one of the biggest critics of the sell side for its self-dealing and inability or unwillingness to go out on a limb and try to identify key inflection points. Since I mostly play/invest in the rough and tumble turnaround/out favor space on the long side, and tend to bet against superhero stocks from the short side, our thought processes tend to be polar opposites. That said, after much deliberation, I am compelled to share this one argument with you as I don't want some sell-side analyst to read my thesis and then copy and take credit for it if or when my thesis fully plays out, as I expect it will (looks like I forgot to take my humble pills this morning!).

Also, before I reveal this key argument, I want to remind readers that my bearishness toward Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) from my April 10, 2017, article "Carl Icahn's Hertz Bet Not Looking So Good" -- where I specifically said to avoid shares of HTZ, then at $15.50 -- has proved wise. Moreover, on my premium site, on May 11, I wrote a follow up when shares were then $12.50 where I delved deeper and reiterated my "avoid HTZ" stance. I mention this point as HTZ's current travails are somewhat related to my bearishness toward the aftermarket auto parts space.

So, here is one of my key short arguments that O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) has to confront. From ZeroHedge's November 2016 article, check out this key chart:

The key elements of auto leases are:

perceived/estimated residual values 36 months later; and

the interest rate/ access to capital both for the dealership/financiers and underlying consumer.

As you can see from the chart, with the onset of the "Great Recession" in 2008, the automotive leasing market experienced a severe contraction. This was because there was so much wealth destruction in the form of incomes from job losses, real estate price declines, and the decline of financial assets that it spilled over and negatively impacted the residual values of cars. Moreover, the cost of capital dramatically re-priced higher, so only the best buyers (highest FICO scores) could still get access to reasonably priced automotive credit, etc. In other words, the marginal consumer who, during normal times, might have qualified for a lease had their application denied, or was only offered credit at terms that were simply too prohibitively expensive that they were "de facto" declined.

Therefore, as you can see in the chart above, with a logical 36-month lag "off lease" roll-offs bottomed during 2012, given the inherent lag of when the original (pre-Great Recession) leases were signed. If you are still following my logic, then let me walk you through the next piece of my original argument. Given the tremendous and extraordinary financial acrobatics by the Federal Reserve with QE 1 through QE4, and the fact that they held the fed funds rates so low from December 2008 through late 2015, the Auto OEM lost their discipline and started to ramp up production to levels that exceeded natural or normalized demand. They were able to do so because roughly 30% of car sales occur via leases and sales to fleet/rental car companies like Hertz.

So, again, as you can see from the ZeroHedge chart above, we are in the midst of working through a tidal wave of off-lease units from 2017-20. Remember, given that the high-water mark for new automotive units peaked in 2016, this overproduction issue will be with us until early 2020. Moreover, given the sad state of affairs at Hertz and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR), and probably privately held Enterprise, low mileage fleet units will hit continue to hit the market as companies like HTZ and CAR are forced to deleverage their balance sheets. One of the easiest ways for rental car companies to deleverage is to reduce their rental fleet inventory.

If you are still following my thought process, let me take it home for you and connect the dots. I would argue that the underlying economics forces that enabled the big three aftermarket parts companies, O'Reilly, Autozone (NYSE:AZO), and Advance Autoparts (NYSE:AAP), to literally knock the cover off the ball (in terms of nearly all key financial performance metrics) was that the Great Recession forced people to hold on to their vehicles longer. Therefore, the average age of vehicles on the road is 11.6 years, as of January 2016. For perspective, in 2002, when IHS first started tracking this statistic, the average vehicle age was 9.6 years.

Now, taking this at face value, many of you are probably wondering "What the heck is this guy talking about?" If we move past any knee-jerk reactions and recognize that as cars enter that critical 10-year mark due to simple wear and tear from the brutal high traffic congestion/density elements inherent in our daily commutes, automotive parts start to break down. Now, candidly, I don't have a large enough short bet to justify and scientifically prove in excruciating detail the percentage of incremental aftermarket parts demand that is created for every one-tenth of a year added to America's vehicle fleet as it collectively ages. But I am sure some hedge fund "Masters of the Universe" have already calculated or will do so soon. As an aside, if I were a hedge fund analyst and I was pitching this short, I would have to have spent another 50 hours and proven this fact beyond a reasonable doubt before the PM would even consider shorting $50 to $100 million of the big three aftermarket auto parts names. But I digress.

In other words, I don't think the market has fully worked out the incremental demand as America's automotive vehicle ages shifted to that 11.6 years figure, and how this created tremendous demand and an amazing profits tailwind for the aftermarket auto parts Big 3. However, here are my closing arguments. Given that the average age of America's car fleet is so long in the tooth, I would say the following:

Because we are in the early innings of a three- to four-year cycle where the used car market has to absorb this tidal wave of low-mile leases, used car prices have nowhere to go but lower. Therefore, the calculus, at the individual consumer level, for putting another $2K worth of repairs into your 14-year-old "beater" car that has a residual value of $500 to $2,000 no longer makes sense.

More importantly, consumers will now have much more incentive to consider buying a used car, as prices decline and there are simply so many choices in terms of inventory to consider.

If we connect the dots, car scrapping rates should materially increase because of the dynamics that I've cited. This is very bad for the Big 3 aftermarket auto parts names because collectively, and at the margin, you don't make that next repair (or series of repairs) when your vehicle has reached 11.6 years of age. But it might have made sense when the car was nine years old.

Takeaway

I really struggled with this decision to share this research on SA's free site, as my subscribers might be upset with me for revealing what I consider to be a great idea. However, as I said, the full version of the report is much more in depth and contains other bearish arguments (I have other sources contained in the Marketplace piece that prove out my low mileage lease roll-off theory). Moreover, I just couldn't stomach the thought of the sell side selling lifting what I perceive to be my unique short thesis. Often, all of the pieces of the puzzle are sitting on the proverbial table, and when they are face up it's up to us as intellectually curious analysts to organize them in a unique way such that we connect the dots faster than others.

