Kinder Morgan: Pure Confidence

The tough part about investing in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) right now is that investors have to take on a risk that is centered almost entirely one project: Trans Mountain. While I'm not a fan of companies putting all their eggs in one basket, this is what we have on the table. The political risk out of British Columbia has been signaled as a clear obstacle to the project and the market, as a result, has sold off on KMI. However, management is fully confident that this new provincial government will not impact the project and continue to move forward with the project, namely unique financing methods. Richard Kinder even bought shares last month. If you're an investor keen on this name, recognize that this is a long-term gain and the true outperformance is going to come after implementation of the Trans Mountain extension and that the dividend will soon increase.

Source: Vancouver Sun

Preserving Capital And Analyzing Political Risk

Perhaps now shareholder and management interest are fully aligned. Both parties want to preserve capital and investing in an asset-intensive project is the key to a prosperous future. With that being said, there's been a significant loss of value since 2016. The stock is down nearly 9% YTD. The losses have only been extended due to political risk in British Columbia. Last week, Ian Anderson said that there will be no more concessions and that he is not worried that this project will be impacted by the political climate in British Columbia. This goes back to the notion that the stock right now is a calculated risk. Management would not be taking significant financing steps, nor would they have launched an IPO of the Canadian assets just to be blocked by a provincial government.

Source: Investor Presentation

Again, the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau reiterated his support for the pipeline. So long as the man at the top of the political totem pole provides support for the project, I believe the risks on the table from the provincial government are muted. Moving forward with financing, Kinder Morgan announced yesterday that they're considering swapping the funding for TMEP with CAD-denominated bonds next year, rather than use the $4 billion credit facility currently set in place. This just shows another strength of Kinder Morgan in that it has flexibility in its budget to consider new financing options.

The decision of whether or not to take this calculated risk depends on the investor's appetite for risk, naturally. In the past many investors have lost a significant amount of capital. Notably, in 2H 2015, the dividend cut caused a sharp capital loss and investors' total return went heavily sour. So, I get that investors are even more risk averse today with Kinder Morgan than ever before. However, articles like this recent one don't help.

The author implies that because Richard Kinder is only buying 500,000 shares, that the position is irrelevant. The author also points to late 2015, when Richard Kinder made three separate transactions to pick up shares as the stock was falling, such that his timing is bad when it comes to making investments. Sure, the addition of 500,000 shares is relatively small - when you consider the massive stake he has in the company - the meaning is not. Think about what's been happening the past couple of weeks. A shake-up in the government of British Columbia has caused political risk to elevate and, as a result, has caused the stock to break out of its range to the downside.

The CEO of the company should step into the market and purchase shares to signal confidence, when risks are misunderstood by the market, which is exactly what happened. Another point to consider is that the author says Richard Kinder has poor timing with his three purchases in 2H 2015. Are we really questioning Richard Kinder's ability as a trader? As far as I'm concerned, this is a long-term game and the recovery of commodity prices, and subsequently volumes for Kinder Morgan's purposes, will take years.

Investors should be concerned with his ability as an investor - someone who takes on long-term positions and isn't worried about day to day P/L. So, his cost average is $32.50, which the author views as relatively high. That means this recent share purchase in the market is not only smart (lowers his cost basis on recent purchases), but shows shareholders that he has an aligned interest. He could care less for short-term fluctuations. I agree with David Alton Clark on this one, it's good news considering he hasn't sold any of his shares the last three years.

KMI On A Downtrend, Where's The Next Stop?

While the stock did see aggravated losses in May, I think from the long-term perspective you still have to be bullish. Management doesn't believe the project will be delayed and is moving forward with plans to make sure the September construction date is intact. I think on that basis, shareholders should look at this as a significant buy on the dip opportunity. It's well off of its 2017 highs, by nearly 17%, and is trailing both its primary moving averages. It's consistently trading near oversold levels and it's only a matter of time, in my opinion, that an institution steps in and takes a large position because of the top-tier assets and potential with TMEP. The downside risk, here, is $17.50, as this is where previous support was prior to KMI's run up in 2016.

Source: StockCharts

In accordance with the theme that this is a long-term game, look at the chart below. When Kinder Morgan starts to see a real pick up in both natural gas and crude oil volumes, which is will be aided by the implementation of TMEP, then this stock will start to take out multi-year key resistance levels. Again, individuals should have a long-term perspective right now and recognize that capitalizing on a 2.6% yield, which is slated to grow considerably next year, will allow for investment outperformance.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

Management clearly has confidence in the Trans Mountain project coming off of a successful IPO of the Canadian assets. The priorities haven't changed in that the company is looking to growth the dividend next year as well as continue to reduce debt materially. The recent news of Richard Kinder buying shares, while a small lot, is a signal to investors that he has confidence in what he and the management team are doing. The political risk associated with the new British Columbia government is clearly not a large worry to this management team and that should also give investors confidence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.